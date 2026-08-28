”Fairly Disappointed in Myself”- Fired Truck Star Credits Richard Childress’ Driver Behind Rescued NASCAR Career

Daniel Dye is set to make his return to full-time racing in 2027. Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced plans to put Dye behind the wheel of their No. 32 Chevrolet in the O’Reilly Series. This is certainly a big comeback for a driver who has had to deal with challenges and controversy this year.

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The 22-year-old driver began 2026 with a full-time ride in the Truck Series with Kaulig Racing and Ram. But he was let go by Kaulig Racing, following his NASCAR suspension after making an insensitive comment about IndyCar driver David Malukas during a livestream. Since then, Dye has taken accountability for his actions and returned to part-time racing with Live Fast Motorsports in the Cup Series, along with a four-race stint with JAR in the O’Reilly Series.

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The transition phase has been tough on the driver, but he recalled a conversation he had with Jesse Love that helped him get back on track. “I’m fairly disappointed in myself in 2023. 2024, we started off the season still with the same mindset. I got a phone call with Jesse Love. He asked me a lot of good questions that woke my brain up,” Dye said during the announcement.

In 2024, Dye drove for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the No. 43 truck. He had a career-best runner-up finish in Nashville and another podium result at Talladega. A streak of seven top-10 finishes added to that total, allowing the driver to finish 10th in the championship standings. But something changed within the group, and they lost focus during the latter half of the season.

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“Towards the end of last year, when we were making a change with the team that I was with, and we saw things going in a certain direction, everybody kind of lost focus. And unfortunately, I was a part of that, everybody… God has plans for everything, and what happened earlier this year, like you said, I’m taking accountability for it. But it’s a great thing for me to get my head back on my shoulders and be back to getting dialed in,” Dye added.

Rather than losing his love for racing, Daniel Dye got back on track and regained his focus. He bagged a four-race deal with JAR for this year, starting with Daytona. The No. 32 car has featured multiple drivers this year in the O’Reilly Series, including Ross Chastain, Rajah Caruth, Andrew Patterson, Tyler Ankrum, and Carson Brown. Dye will be another addition to the ride before he kick-starts his title run with the team next season.

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There’s another angle to JAR’s signing of Dye. Had he found success with Ram and Kaulig Racing in Trucks, he could have been a candidate to be part of their Cup program or other expansion plans. But it wasn’t meant to be, and Dye is keen to get back to working with a Chevy team.

“Excited to work with these guys. It will be cool to be back in the GM Tech Center working on the sim, which is great because I moved 10 minutes away from there a couple of years ago. A to B with Chevrolet, super excited, but with Jordan’s program and John, with everything they’ve built in the past couple of years, great stuff,” Dye added during the conference.

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Dye’s last full-time run in the O’Reilly Series ended with a 20th-place finish in the overall standings back in 2025. So next year, both Dye and JAR will be aiming to compete for wins while mounting a championship run.