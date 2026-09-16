Fan Disapproval Deepens as NASCAR Lets Joe Gibbs’ Driver Off the Hook After Gateway Controversy

Corey Day’s Gateway race ended in the wall after William Sawalich turned into him late in the race, reigniting the bad blood between the two drivers. The contact immediately raised questions about retaliation after their earlier confrontation at Darlington. Day’s Chase position took a major hit, while Sawalich continued on. Now, with NASCAR choosing not to penalize either driver, attention has shifted toward whether the governing body has gone too far in allowing drivers to settle their own disputes.

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“There are no penalties from NASCAR this week. No action taken on William Sawalich/Corey Day,” Jeff Gluck shared the update on his X account. Despite the intensity of the incident and the questions surrounding Sawalich’s role in Day’s crash, NASCAR has opted against taking further action.

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The decision becomes noteworthy because of the history between the two drivers. A week earlier at Darlington, Day had been involved in contact with Sawalich, which sent the JGR driver spinning.

Day had revealed that Sawalich had threatened to wreck him, saying, “We’ll see how the rest of your Chase goes.” When asked whether Sawalich’s actions were intentional and he should be penalized for his actions, Day said, “I don’t know, I’m not gonna speculate.”

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Now, with NASCAR choosing not to intervene, the debate has shifted away from what happened on the track and toward whether the governing body handled the situation appropriately. That has opened the door for a wave of fan reactions, with supporters of both drivers offering very different explanations for what unfolded.

Fans question NASCAR’s consistency

The strongest reaction from fans has focused on NASCAR’s perceived inconsistency. One fan argued that the sanctioning body’s approach is “proof that NASCAR is a professional Motorsport series run by rank amateurs who are more concerned with what rednecks think of them than making consistent sustainable decisions,” claiming NASCAR makes penalty decisions on a case-by-case basis that can produce different outcomes. And the results can vary significantly based on the driver and team history involved.

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Ryan Preece’s penalty at Texas quickly became a comparison point. NASCAR had fined Preece $50,000 and docked him 25 points after an intentional crash involving Ty Gibbs at Texas Motor Speedway. The basis for the penalty was that before the incident, Preece had said, “All right, when I get to that 54 [Ty], I’m done with him.”

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Thus, “Give PREECE his points back. This is absolute BS,” one fan wrote, questioning why Preece received a substantial punishment that almost cost him his Chase place while Sawalich escaped without one.

The comparison is particularly important because both incidents were viewed by some fans as intentional contact. The only major difference is that Preece had made his intentions clear in the same race. On the other hand, Sawalich had threatened Day a week earlier than the incident.

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The core argument is not necessarily that every incident deserves the same punishment. But that NASCAR needs to explain why seemingly similar actions can result in different consequences. There needs to be a penalty.

The Toyota connection also became a major talking point. Sawalich drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, a Toyota organization, prompting one fan to write, “The Toyota check must have cleared.” Another posted, “@NASCAR that’s some bull s*** are you afraid of Toyota?”

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Those are allegations from fans, not evidence that Toyota influenced NASCAR’s decision. Still, they show how perceived inconsistency can quickly turn into broader suspicion about officiating. Hamlin’s self-policing comments also offer context for the split in opinion.

“NASCAR needs to let this one go. My opinion on this is pretty strong that this has been a self-policing garage for a long time,” Hamlin had said on the Actions Detrimental podcast, defending NASCAR.

If drivers have historically been allowed to settle their own disputes, some fans may view NASCAR’s decision as consistent with that tradition. Others believe the governing body must establish clearer boundaries when retaliation appears deliberate. Dale Jr.’s argument about not treating Chase and non-Chase drivers differently adds another layer.

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“We’re not going to treat these Chase guys differently and punish the non-Chase guys. They’re already punished,” he said on the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

His position suggests that championship status should not determine how other drivers are treated on track. However, that doesn’t give the non-Chase drivers a free hand to drive and wreck whoever and however they want.

“What a load of s*** NASCAR is,” another fan wrote, while a separate reaction summed up the broader frustration: “Yet again, no consistency from NASCAR.”

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The fan comments ultimately return to one issue: what separates Sawalich’s actions from previous incidents (like Preece’s) that resulted in penalties? NASCAR has made its decision, but the fan debate over consistency is likely to continue.