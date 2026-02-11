As NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona weekend draws closer, fan chatter shows no signs of slowing down. While the new qualifying rule ban, which prevents drivers from using their hands to manipulate airflow during single-car qualifying runs, initially sparked controversy, the reaction quickly turned to cheers after authorities approved Garrett Mitchell a.k.a. Cleetus McFarland.

The 30-year-old is closely connected to the fans through his namesake automobile YouTube channel, where he has gained over four million subscribers. Gearing up for his Truck Series debut, this is not McFarland’s first time around the 2.5-mile superspeedway—but can he overcome the weight of the personal tragedy he suffered just weeks ago?

When the plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport was reported on December 18, Cleetus McFarland revealed that Greg Biffle and his entire family were on board. They had flown in to spend the day with him at his place. The crash claimed the lives of everyone on board.

McFarland and Biffle had grown closer over the years, and understandably, the tragedy was devastating. Just weeks after that, McFarland now has the opportunity to get on the track where Biffle once raced and leave his mark.

After striking a deal with Niece Motorsports last week, all McFarland needed was NASCAR’s approval to race in the Truck Series, which he was recently granted. He will be partnered with Travis Pastrana, who ran the 2023 Daytona 500 for 23XI Racing and managed to clinch an 11th place finish.

This, however, is far from being McFarland’s first experience around the track. He ran 4 ARCA Menards Series races last year, one of which was at Daytona. Although his result the first time around wasn’t impressive as he wrecked just after 17 laps, he now has the experience.

Sure, racing in the Truck Series can be a daunting task, but McFarland has garnered his fans’ support already.

Fans cheer McFarland’s Truck Series debut

“Cletus and Smoke in the same race?” This will be a special race. But not just because McFarland is marking his debut. Tony Stewart, who bid farewell to NASCAR after 2016, is preparing to mark a remarkable return to the Truck Series. This will be the first time he gets behind the wheel of a truck at Daytona.

Undoubtedly, this double feature has the fans speaking. Yet, there are quite a few who seem to be more excited about McFarland’s career growth: “The famus Utuber has passed his admission test to study in nascar middl scool!”

At the end of the day, he started as an automotive YouTuber in 2009. Today, he is one of the most well-known personalities around NASCAR and has a remarkable presence with some of the greatest in the business. It’s these little aspects about the Truck race at Daytona that have added up to become perhaps the main attraction.

While the Cup Series’ Daytona 500 is much-awaited, the Truck race could gain record-breaking views as well, as a fan summed it up: “This race will be generational.”

USA Today via Reuters Feb 19, 2021; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Truck Series driver Ben Rhodes (99) leads the field into turn one during the Brake Best Select 159 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Still, there is a major challenge ahead for McFarland. The current regulations will only allow 36 trucks to run the race. With an entry list of over 40 participants currently, it is quite apparent that not everyone will get to run as they qualify based on speed.

Although McFarland did manage to pull off some impressive performances last year, including two top-10 finishes at Charlotte and Talladega in the ARCA Menards Series, his debut Truck race might not go as planned, and some are worried about it: “He still needs to qualify in on speed right? With a 36 truck field how many are going home?”

But still, others are just excited, chanting his signature call: “HELL YEAH BROTHER,” a comment read.

Without a doubt, this race could turn out to be legendary. Cleetus McFarland racing in a truck for the first time and Tony Stewart making his first start in the series since 2005 are the perfect ingredients for an exciting race!’