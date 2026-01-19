Fan-Favorite NASCAR Announcer Returns to Racing After 8 Year Long Hiatus

For generations of NASCAR fans, the voices in the booth have been just as iconic as the drivers on the track. From legendary calls like Mike Joy’s calm but commanding “And around goes the No. …,” to Darrell Waltrip’s unmistakable “Boogity, boogity, boogity, let’s go racin’, boys!”, announcers have shaped how racing moments live on long after the checkered flag.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

These voices didn’t just narrate races; they gave them meaning. So when one of them steps away, fans feel it immediately. And when that voice finally returns, even outside NASCAR, it sparks genuine excitement, which is exactly what’s happening now, eight years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR news: A familiar voice back in the booth

After an eight-year absence from a full-time national racing broadcast role, Allen Bestwick is officially back behind the microphone. The beloved announcer has been named the lead voice for the Trans Am Series’ 60th anniversary season, marking a return that longtime motorsports fans have quietly hoped for since his last major appearance. Bestwick’s comeback begins on January 22, 2026, with a preseason test at Sebring, where he will host a one-hour live broadcast starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be his first live motorsports call since stepping away from the spotlight.

This isn’t a one-off appearance. Bestwick will anchor coverage of 12 National Championship races across both the TA/GT classes and the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series, calling action from 10 iconic road courses throughout the season. For a series steeped in American road racing history, pairing its milestone year with one of the sport’s most respected voices feels deliberate and symbolic.

Bestwick brings more than four decades of broadcasting experience to the role. Over the years, he has called some of the biggest events in global sports, including the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, US Open, Wimbledon, and the British Open. NASCAR fans remember him best from his time with ESPN, TNT, and NBC, where his calm delivery and instinct for big moments made him a fixture during racing’s most intense finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even now, he remains one of the lead track announcers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His exit from ESPN following the 2017 Indy 500 left a noticeable void, with fans regularly voicing how much they missed his presence in major racing broadcasts. That absence made this announcement resonate even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’m very excited to be part of the team televising Trans Am racing,” Bestwick said. “The history is rich, the cars are awesome beasts, and they race at fun circuits. The paddock is full of great drivers with interesting stories, and I look forward to telling them.”

For fans who grew up with Bestwick’s voice defining racing’s biggest moments, this return isn’t just news. Instead, it feels like a long-overdue homecoming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the Trans-Am Series

The Trans-Am Series presented by Pirelli holds a unique place in American motorsports history. Widely regarded as America’s Road Racing Series, it is the longest-running professional road racing championship in North America. Founded in 1966 by SCCA Executive Director John Bishop, the series originally launched as the Trans-American Sedan Championship, with its first-ever race held at Sebring International Raceway as a support event for the iconic 12 Hours of Sebring.

The series reached legendary status in the late 1960s and early 1970s, when manufacturer rivalries turned Trans-Am into a proving ground for American muscle. Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros, AMC Javelins, Pontiac Firebirds, Plymouth Barracudas, and Dodge Challengers battled door-to-door, driven by icons like Mark Donohue, Parnelli Jones, Dan Gurney, and Sam Posey. That era didn’t just define racing. In fact, it shaped production cars, giving rise to street legends such as the Camaro Z/28 and Boss 302 Mustang.

After facing financial struggles and periods of inactivity, Trans-Am was revived in 2009 under new ownership and evolved into its modern form. Today, the championship is operated by the Trans Am Race Company and sanctioned by SCCA Pro Racing, featuring high-powered GT-style racing across multiple classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current structure includes five distinct categories. TA stands as the premier class, showcasing 800-plus-horsepower V8 machines with manual H-pattern gearboxes and no traction control. In 2026, the TA Sprint Championship debuts, featuring five 50-mile races beginning at Sebring. XGT and SGT house heavily modified GT cars, while GT focuses on production-based entries. The CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series has emerged as the fan favorite, offering cost-controlled racing with Mustangs, Camaros, and Challengers. It serves as a stepping stone for rising talent, including NASCAR prospects.

Maintaining a blue-collar paddock culture and raw, analog racing, Trans-Am enters its 60th anniversary season in 2026. The schedule fittingly opens at Sebring before heading to Road Atlanta, Sonoma Raceway, Lime Rock Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and concludes at Circuit of the Americas. Under new leadership, including President Andy Lally, the series continues to balance heritage with momentum, and it remains a uniquely American racing institution.