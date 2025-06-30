Fan Frustration Boils Over as NASCAR Veteran’s Opinion Divides a Fanbase Already at Odds

As NASCAR experiments with bold new formats, its latest twist, the Bracket Challenge, has become a lightning rod for both excitement and controversy. As the centerpiece of the newly launched In-Season Challenge, the Bracket is set to revolutionize the mid-summer stretch. This five-race, 32-driver, single-elimination tournament kicked off at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta and culminates at the Brickyard 400, offering a staggering $1 million prize to the winner while giving fans a chance to win big. Echoing the drama of March Madness, the format also aims to inject fresh intrigue into NASCAR’s typically quieter summer calendar.

Following the seeding races at Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono, drivers were ranked based on their best finishes. This led to Denny Hamlin securing the No. 1 seed and Chase Briscoe taking No. 2, while prominent names like William Byron unexpectedly fell to No. 18, despite leading the overall standings due to recent average finishes. Round 1 unfolded at EchoPark, where matchups like Joey Logano vs. Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson vs. Tyler Reddick provided fresh narratives and lightning rod moments.

Yet, the innovative format hasn’t gone unchallenged. Jeff Gluck, from The Athletic, voiced his approval for the tournament’s new format, while earlier showing skepticism about the seeding rules, writing on X, “Some people in the replies are salty about the bracket challenge, so I’m going to gently say this and you can take it for what it’s worth: Instead of spending the next five weeks getting angry at every mention of it and hating it…why not just fill out a bracket and play? It’s not that serious. It’s an extra thing to talk about. It’s not a “gimmick” IMO because it doesn’t even affect the races. Not everything sucks all the time. Just do a bracket and have fun with it. (Just my two cents since it would be nice to be able to talk about this for the next month without people getting mad at every post. I personally think this is cool.)”

The bracket and Gluck’s comments spurred a polarized response, while some core fans dismiss it as another unnecessary gimmick, others are enthusiastically entering picks, tracking head-to-head results, and enjoying a secondary layer of engagement throughout the race weekends. Some took Gluck’s comments as a personal attack, thinking that the veteran journalist had been calling them out for not accepting the new rules. But Gluck clarified the situation by sarcastically replying to the fan, saying, “When did I say you’re the problem for not agreeing with everything NASCAR does? I’m confused. Do you think I agree with everything NASCAR does? Just because I said I liked the bracket challenge and wanted to enjoy it, I’m suddenly a NASCAR shill? OK,” which might have sparked further outrage and mixed feelings.

As the In-Season Challenge moves into Round 2 at Chicago and beyond, and headlines alternate between glowing praise and pointed critiques, fans react with equal measures of amusement, skepticism, and curiosity. Whether this is permanent evolution or a passing novelty likely depends on the success of this innovation. Is it manufacturing excitement or a necessary change for NASCAR to keep things interesting? Fans had their say.

Fans’ divided opinions on NASCAR’s latest twist

“NASCAR isn’t the exact same as it was in the 80’s therefore everything about it sucks,” one fan commented. While the younger generation has been more accepting towards new progresses like the collaboration with streaming giant Amazon Prime and the introduction of the In-Season Challenge, core NASCAR fans have been reluctant to the changes made. Fans often long for the era of Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, and no restrictor plates, but the sport has evolved dramatically. From the introduction of the Car for Tomorrow to the modern Next Gen car, the sport has sacrificed some of its rawness that old-school fans cherished.

Other fans criticized the haters, who still believe that traditional racing had its own glory, which needs to be carried forward, while NASCAR differs from those views with its modern changes. “There are people who clearly haven’t heard the rap podcast episodes & it shows,” another commented. This refers to ‘The Teardown’ podcast, hosted by Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi, where both regularly share critical, nuanced takes on the sport, debunking the idea that Gluck is simply a ‘NASCAR shill,’ as NASCAR fans make of him. The episodes often blend humor with pointed analysis, offering listeners a balanced perspective rather than blind endorsement.

Others also trolled the old NASCAR loyalists who don’t want to embrace modernistic changes in the sport, as one fan commented, “NASCAR fans have to be the most miserable people ever. They get mad at someone for enjoying something they don’t enjoy.” In recent times, NASCAR has faced immense criticism over its decisions to include a wide range of changes to its formats or schedules. For instance, the inclusion of the podium-style celebration at the Mexico City race in June 2025. Similar responses have been seen for the In-Season Bracket Challenge, and this resistance simply underscores how some fans reject enjoyment simply because it differs from their nostalgia-driven view of the sport.

But Gluck wasn’t vindicated from his comments either, as some fans drew up past instances of how his comments were contradictory to what he originally proposed. “The reason ppl call you a shill one week and a hater the next is because you refuse to respect the opposite viewpoint of your own. Like Jordan, you respect HIM when he disagrees with you but you constantly put down the idea and label it inferior to your side of the point,” one fan pointed out. His dismissal of traditional fan concerns, such as opposition to stage racing or playoff format, as outdated or overly negative, has been one of the major reasons for boiling frustrations.

But others jokingly explained why this is so, as one commented, “I love how every week the criticisms of you change between you being a nascar shill to you being a debbie downer who just won’t enjoy anything. one extreme to the other lol.” The seesaw of extremes is a common theme in NASCAR media, with others such as Jordan Biachi also following suit, reflecting the passionate but often divided opinions that the core traditionalists and younger fans showcase and Gluck interacts with regularly.

But, it all boils down to NASCAR making its own decisions, whether or not fans support it. Amid the shifting tides of praise and concern, voices like Jeff Gluck’s will continue to spark conversation, which is likely to move the sport forward in a new direction.