Fan Outrage Erupts as NASCAR’s Latest Rule Change Hits Home for Cup Teams

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been shaped by more than just wins and consistency. One such shaping was done by a new wrinkle in the points system. Earlier this year, NASCAR added a bonus point for the fastest lap in each race. This was a move designed to inject fresh strategy into events across all three national series. Unlike stage points, this bonus could be earned at any point in the race. This would be regardless of whether a driver was still in contention. The intention was to reward speed, but its ripple effects in the standings have been far more significant than many expected, setting the stage for debate over fairness.

Those ripples became waves when championship contenders began using unusual circumstances to capture the extra point. Kyle Larson returned from the garage at Watkins Glen and Mexico City with fresh tires and no pressure to conserve. He secured the fastest laps despite being many laps down. His bonus points ultimately handed him the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, edging out William Byron despite fewer wins. Meanwhile, Josh Berry became the third driver this year to crash, repair, and re-enter only to score the bonus point. These cases highlight how the new rule is influencing playoff dynamics and have raised questions about whether NASCAR truly intended for damaged cars to gain an outsized impact or not.

Now, NASCAR is moving to address the backlash. On the “Hauler Talk” podcast, NASCAR’s Managing Director of Communications, Mike Forde, confirmed that officials are considering a key revision. This would be to recall the fastest-lap bonus to drivers on the lead lap. “You don’t want a car that’s wrecked, been in the garage, comes back out, puts on a fresh set of tires and gets that point,” Forde explained. He noted that while the system was designed to keep teams engaged after setbacks, the unintended advantage it created has hit home for Cup teams battling at the playoff cut line. NASCAR plans to evaluate the change in the offseason, with a potential rollout in 2026.

The possible adjustment reflects a deeper concern about competitive integrity. Under the current setup, repaired cars can influence championship standings by scoring points that cars still battling up front cannot realistically challenge for. Restricting the rule to lead-lap cars would align the bonus more closely with on-track competition, rewarding speed where it matters most.

Yet, fans online argue the shift is not needed at all. As NASCAR weighs its options, the conversation has spread across Twitter, with many fans questioning whether the sanctioning body should have introduced the rule in the first place.

NASCAR rule change disapproved by fans

The discussion around NASCAR’s proposed tweak to the fastest-lap rule has brought a wave of frustration online. Many fans feel that the sanctioning body is once again trying to micromanage competition. One fan wrote, “Why does everything need fixing good Lord.” This reaction spoke to the perception that NASCAR frequently tinkers with rules. This is even when they are not universally seen as problematic. For fans, the constant adjustments feel like a lack of trust in the product on the track.

Others argue that the outrage stems from a very specific case rather than a widespread flaw. As one post put it, “are we being forreal? something kinda cool that they added gets tweaked cause berry god forbid salvages an extra point from his garbage day🤣gimme a break.” This fan pointed directly at Josh Berry’s incident, where he earned the fastest-lap point after rejoining from repairs. To them, that moment was an example of persistence being rewarded. Not a loophole that needed closing. The implication here was that NASCAR risks punishing ingenuity and determination by tightening the rules too soon, and that too by judging very specific cases.

Another common theme was the belief that NASCAR should prioritize keeping cars on the track and not discouraging them. A frustrated fan summarized this idea by saying, “Taking away a reason for rebuilding the car to come back out on track. Why cant nascar just get out of their own way?” This statement tied into NASCAR’s long-standing culture of perseverance. By restricting fastest-lap eligibility, critics feared NASCAR could remove one of the final incentives for teams to keep fighting.

Some see the proposed change as misplaced priorities. One fan bluntly put it, “This is the last thing that needs to be changed.” In a season already full of conversations, many feel that the fastest-lap rule should not be a high priority. This response reflected the perception that NASCAR may be focusing on the wrong issues altogether.

There was also a strong sense that the move felt unnecessarily heavy-handed. A short but sharp response read, “This is so petty of nascar!” The statement reflected the view that the sanctioning body is reacting emotionally to criticism or isolated outcomes. For fans with this perspective, the potential change looked less like a refinement of the rules. It felt like NASCAR was trying to assert control over an element that should be left alone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, some fans directed their criticism at NASCAR officials themselves. One cutting remark stated, “Maybe NASCAR should just replace Mike Forde instead.” There has been widespread disagreement with the idea of the change. But also to dissatisfaction with how it was communicated. By targeting Forde personally, this comment aimed at the frustration of the fan base towards the person in charge.

Taken together, these reactions show a fan base that values consistency, perseverance, and fairness, but also resents overregulation. While NASCAR considers limiting the fastest-lap bonus to lead-lap cars, many supporters feel the sanctioning body is moving too quickly to adjust a rule that was still in its first year of implementation.