Fan Outrage Erupts as Wrecked Remnants of NASCAR History Surface at Demolished Track

NASCAR stopped racing at the Auto Club Speedway after 2023, as the track is currently under demolition to make way for other infrastructure, such as warehouses. While that is a depressing fact for the average racing fan, it seems that the authorities are unable to ensure the safekeeping of some of the track’s most historical structures.

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A new video has surfaced showing iconic pieces of the track’s history, including its ‘Walk of Fame,’ discarded and broken amidst the demolition rubble, sparking fresh outrage online. Watch it here:

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The race winners would imprint their footprints on a concrete plaque. However, as the track’s demolition is currently underway, the plaques were extracted, and some of them were kept in extremely poor condition.

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Understandably, it is not an easy job to keep concrete structures from breaking, especially when extracting them from such places. Yet the condition of some of the plaques was heartbreaking. For the fans, it almost seemed as if a huge part of NASCAR history was being shattered away, quite literally.

Over the years, the track has witnessed many race winners. The 2-mile D-shaped oval was opened for racing almost three decades ago in 1997, and NASCAR continued to race throughout the years. Because of the nature of the track, it was home to some of the closest, nail-biting finishes that NASCAR witnessed.

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The track was loved by many, especially the fans. But Southern California’s massive land value seemed to be more valuable to the authorities, who decided to sell most of the area around the track.

While NASCAR did announce plans to make a short track (0.5-mile) using the remnants of the Auto Club Speedway, many feel that it might not happen, as any plan regarding the same has been stalled. Meanwhile, the demolition continues at a fast pace.

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Fans express their displeasure with NASCAR

“Probably gonna sell them to be a part of the warehouse,” a fan wrote, reacting to the extracted Walk of Fame plaques being handled poorly. Of course, this was a sarcastic remark on the approach that NASCAR has been following more recently, selling out potential racing land to warehouses.

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In some of the more recent aerial pictures of the track, a warehouse can be seen constructed right at the spot where turn 1 once used to be. With most of the racetrack now gone, some of the fans are still hoping for NASCAR to work on the short track project. But others have lost hope: “NASCAR really needs to quit lying to themselves and us. A short track will never be built on that property.”

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While the track is no longer in existence, some still call to preserve the historical artefacts from it, particularly the driver plaques. Like this commenter wrote: “They ought to transport them to the HOF for an Auto Club memorial exhibit or something. If NASCAR ever comes out and finally admits this track is done for, that is.”

Meanwhile, some continue complaining about the overall poor handling of the pieces of NASCAR’s history. “Seems more to me like a ‘yeah, these need to move. Try to keep them intact and just throw them on some pallets over there in case someone wants to do something with them.’ They could just as easily be broken up and tossed in a dumpster.”

So far, this seems to be the end of one of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks in history. “Still can’t believe shes gone. Nascar really fumbled this one.”

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Although the plans for the construction of a 0.5-mile track were earlier discussed, there seems to be no progress on that. And with the sport moving in a new direction, it is tough to say if it might ever happen in the future. It becomes quite apparent why the fans are frustrated with the decision, and at the end of the day, it is quite natural for them to demand proper safekeeping of the more historical parts of the track.