Fans Applaud Amazon’s Unsung Hero Overshadowed by Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Superstar Aura

Dale Earnhardt Jr. knew it would go by fast, but even he didn’t expect it to hit this hard. As Amazon Prime Video’s five-race NASCAR journey crossed the finish line, the Hall of Famer got reflective on his latest Dale Jr. Download, saying, “We’re coming up to the final race at Amazon (Prime Video) five-race package. I knew it would be quick. It’s going to be -It’s bittersweet, because it’s been a great experience for me. Working with you guys has been fun.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s return to broadcasting with Amazon Prime Video was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated storylines of 2025. The 15x Most Popular driver, 2x Xfinity Series Champion, and 2x Daytona 500 winner is beloved across the sport, and his Dirty Mo Media empire allows fans to hear his thoughts every week on the Dale Jr. Download. And while his presence stole the show on Prime Video, his former crew chief and fellow booth-mate is finally getting his flowers.

Steve Letarte’s commanding rise in the Prime broadcast booth

When Amazon secured NASCAR rights starting in 2025, one of the most talked-about moves was Steve Letarte’s transition from longtime crew chief to prime-time analyst. After an impressive 20-year stint at Hendrick Motorsports, guiding stars like Jeff Gordon and Dale Jr., Letarte joined NBC in 2015 to take on a full-time broadcast role.

Late last year, he was tapped to bring his expertise to Amazon’s five-race prime video package, reuniting with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander. Steve Letarte said in 2024 when he was announced as part of the Prime Video team, “I am excited to be a part of Amazon Prime’s coverage of NASCAR. As a sports fan, I have really enjoyed Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage and believe that the same creative approach will be great for the NASCAR fan.”

From the booth, Steve brought more than enthusiasm; he brought the real technical depth. He collaborated with Amazon’s production team to develop the “Burn Bar,” an AI-driven illustration of real-time fuel usage and efficiency during race broadcasts. It was designed to calculate miles per gallon using live car data available to teams and broadcasters. After debuting during the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25, the feature has gained traction in recent weeks and was once again deployed during the Mexico City race.

Steve Letarte played a key role in its development, describing it as a major leap forward in recent analysis. The AI system processes thousands of data points per second, from throttle input and RPM to telemetry and car positioning, offering real-time insights into each driver’s fuel efficiency and strategy. Steve explained, “It’s the first true tool that is taking information off the car, making calculations, and then displaying to the fan a calculation or measurement that is being used in the garage. And it does affect the team. There’s not a sensor on the car giving us miles per gallon. It’s a mathematical calculation of other cars’ performances.”

This expertise is translated live on air. Letarte’s experience as a crew chief at Pocono, where he guided Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. to wins in 2007 and 2014, helped him unpack strategic calls during tight fuel windows and sudden cautions. His breakdowns made complicated pit cycles and fuel gambits understandable and compelling, bringing life insight on things that are seldom seen outside the garage. His ability to explain all these complex concepts to fans is what makes him one of the favorites.

At this season’s Pocono broadcast, Steve’s interplay with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Adam Alexander truly stood out. Moreover, ahead of Nashville, Alexander spoke to the media on a conference call and said that he was thrilled to be paired with the voices of Dale Junior and Steve Letarte. Alexander said, “We obviously know that there is no better analysts than the guys that I’ll be working with. When it comes to NASCAR on prime, Junior has tremendous passion and history in the sport, and Steve is someone who obviously understands strategy and history as well. For me, I think my job stays the same: just to be a set up guy for two analysis that obviously know it inside out, and we’ll be able to relay the message to the fans on what’s happening on track.”

Even Denny Hamlin couldn’t hold back praising the broadcasters, and even singled out Steve Letarte in particular for his veteran skills. Hamlin said, “Steve Letarte is one of the best at keeping you constantly engaged.” This blend of strategy, soul, and star power has left fans applauding Amazon’s unsung hero, Steve Letarte, and they can’t get enough.

NASCAR fans rally behind Steve’s broadcasting stint

NASCAR fans blew up Reddit, ready to share their praise for Steve Letarte after a lights-out performance in the booth after Amazon Prime’s Pocono coverage. It all began with a now-viral post on r/NASCAR by user Easy_beaver, who opened up a thread titled “Steve Letarte deserved some credit.” The user wrote, “I hear people talking about Jr., Carl Edwards, and even LaJoie, but I was watching the race today and seeing how much excitement Letarte was adding to the broadcast. I noticed it with NBC as well. He does a great job.” That was all it took. Floodgates opened, and Letarte’s appreciation was overdue.

One fan jumped in to say what many were clearly thinking: “Steve is the modern version of Larry Mac in the booth.” The comparison to NASCAR’s beloved Larry McReynolds, nicknamed America’s crew chief, isn’t just flattery; it’s a nod to Letarte’s strategic depth and ability to translate chaotic race moments into digestible, dramatic TV.

What fans also latched onto was Letarte’s voice, not just what he said, but how he said it. One user wrote, “Steve has a really appealing broadcasting voice in general too LOL. It just kinda cuts through the mix nicely.” Another highlighted Letarte’s unique blend of sharp insight and comedic flair: “He had some crazy-a– statements like talking about how Briscoe likes sitting on poles and how when your fuel saving, you don’t stop at red lights.” He wasn’t just informative; he was downright entertaining.

The consensus? Letarte is underrated and overdue for more credit. “Steve really is great. He doesn’t get the credit he should,” one fan summed up, while another dropped the mic: “He’s the smartest cat in the booth.” Whether it was the Burn Bar, the pit predictions, or just the way he made the broadcast feel alive, Steve didn’t just join Prime’s NASCAR experiment; he elevated it.

What did you think of Steve Letart's role in the Prime Video broadcast? Let us know in the comments!