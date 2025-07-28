Fans Beg for More as Dale Jr Concludes His 10-Week Long Broadcast Gig

“I didn’t want to take a year off…So I’ve missed it. I’ve missed it a lot.” Dale Earnhardt Jr confessed these words in mid-May, reflecting on his broadcasting career gap. After officially relinquishing his microphone duties at NBC Sports in early 2024, Dale Jr took a year’s hiatus. However, as his statement revealed, that vacation did not feel as enjoyable as his work. Now, fans are also missing his short appearance.

The Brickyard 400 race was flagged off on Sunday, and it concluded a lot of things. It ended Bubba Wallace’s 100-race winless streak and also the much-awaited In-Season Tournament run. What it also concluded was Dale Jr’s 2025 broadcasting duties – but fans are not ready to let go.

Dale Jr is going back to the stands again

Back in 2017, Dale Jr wrapped up a fruitful NASCAR Cup Series career. It featured 26 race victories, including two Daytona 500s; however, the veteran’s work was hardly done in the sport. After showing his magic behind the wheel, Dale Jr proceeded to show his magic taking the microphone. It was immediately apparent with his iconic “Slide Job!” call at Chicagoland Speedway in 2018. Fans could not get enough of the NASCAR icon’s thick Southern accent rolling out commentary at every NBC Sports racetrack. So something felt missing when Dale Jr did not come back to the booth in 2024. Although in 2025, he made up for that hiatus with his charismatic voice back in the races.

Amazon Prime booked Dale Jr’s powerful voice for five races, from the Coca-Cola 600 to the Great American Getaway 400. From Charlotte to Pocono, Dale Jr left a sparkling mark on fans just like the rest of Amazon’s unique ideas. Then, Dale Jr lent his voice to TNT Sports between Atlanta and Indianapolis. So, after the Brickyard 400 race wrapped up, he reflected on his 10-race appearance: “It’s been a fun 10 weeks back in the booth for Amazon and TNT. Love doing that job and look forward to next summer. Gonna enjoy going back to fan mode for the rest of this year.”

In his 2025 broadcasting duties, Dale Jr engaged in a lot of novelties. For instance, he helped Amazon Prime rope in Carl Edwards, a 28-time Cup Series race winner who abruptly left NASCAR in 2016. He was also part of Prime’s unique post-race coverage featuring Edwards, Danielle Trotta, and Corey LaJoie. Dale Jr also counted himself lucky to have worked with Prime, fulfilling a long-time wish. He had never called the Coca-Cola 600 race during his NBC career, as it was always part of FOX’s package. So he could finally do it with Prime: “I’ve always wanted to do the 600. I think we all can kind of agree that the 600’s been one of the best races over the past couple of years.”

Due to this eclectic involvement in the 2025 NASCAR broadcast, Dale Jr enthralled fans. The reasons are more than that, though.

NASCAR community wipes a tear

Even after 8 years since his retirement from the sport, Dale Jr has still not given up his Most Popular Driver title. Indeed, his magnetic voice and charismatic presence fuel the nostalgia of NASCAR, which fans thrive on. Hence, one fan is not ready to bid adieu to the veteran just yet: “Need you in the booth for every race 🐐.” It is hard to believe it has already been 10 weeks since Ross Chastain smashed a melon at Charlotte Motor Speedway. What made the melon farmer’s victory more electrifying was Dale Jr’s voice. Another fan said that he made it a smooth ride through the following races: “10 weeks doesn’t seem long enough. Good job this year.”

Dale Jr worked on the play-by-play coverage for Amazon Prime. He had veteran TV Sports announcer Adam Alexander and commentator cum Spire Motorsports consultant Steve Letarte by his side. One fan believed this chemistry was thoroughly enjoyable: “Man going to miss you on the TV screen!! NASCAR is way more fun with you on tv ! Great job by you, Adam and Steve had great chemistry. Was fun 10 weeks and it flew by.”

What is more, somebody else insinuated a dream team. Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, has been on the FOX Sports broadcasting team, and retired Xfinity driver Parker Kligerman is The CW’s commentator. The fan clubbed them all together: “It was great hearing you — you are one of the best. I would love to hear you, @KevinHarvick and @pkligerman call a race together. That is my announcer Dream Team.”

As Dale Jr wraps up his broadcasting duties, he can focus on his team ownership duties. After all, JR Motorsports is well on its way to defending the 2024 Xfinity Series championship title. Connor Zillisch picked up the team’s 100th win at Indianapolis, so a fan emphasized the need of the hour: “Now go get that championship for your team 👏”

His 2025 microphone duties have ended, but Dale Jr will come back to the booth again next season. Until then, fans cherish the sweet memories he left this season.