Fans Blast NASCAR For Yet Another ‘Lackluster’ All-Star Race Plan

At its core, the NASCAR ‘All-Star’ exists to deliver what its name suggests—a showdown between the stars. But even with the star power to support, no one likes the idea of an extremely long race. That’s exactly what fans feel right now because of the latest modifications to the race format.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For years, NASCAR has always allowed current-gen drivers to test their luck in the All-Star Race. World champions, previous year winners, and the latest generation of challengers try to prove their mettle in the event. However, this year’s regulations feel unusual and not very appealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

So first, there is going to be a qualifying session for the race to determine the grid order. After that, the cars will run for 75 laps, and the top 26 finishers from this stage will move to the second segment.

In the second segment, these same 26 finishers will race again for 75 laps in a reverse grid order. This means that their position on the starting grid will be inverted according to their finish in the first segment. But that’s not all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here comes the insane bit! The final race is going to be a 200-lap event with 26 cars trying to race it out. The grid will automatically lock in the previous year’s winners and previous champions. The remaining spots will be decided on the basis of the results of the first two segments, with another spot for the driver winning the fan vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

That is not only complex but also feels unwarranted on NASCAR’s part. They are going to bring forth a literal 350-lap event for the sake of mere entertainment, as this race holds no significance in the championship. In their official statement, Dover Motor Speedway president Mike Tatoian says,

“We’ve listened to our fans and worked closely with NASCAR to create a format that blends the tradition of a typical race weekend at The Monster Mile with the excitement and unpredictability that make the All-Star Race so special.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although looking at the reaction of the fans, this doesn’t exactly seem to be the case for the All-Star race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calls grow for 37th points race instead of boring All-Star race

The worst part about the race is not the fact that it is a 350-lap race. According to the fans, it makes no sense because the original event at Monster Mile is already 400 laps long. So why would they want to visit the track again for a long race that doesn’t even allow a fair chance to every driver?

“Who in the world thought it’d be a good idea to have a 350-lap-long All-Star race? This should’ve just been another points race!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan chimed in, debating the aspect of removing the Open. “At this point I’d rather have a 37th points race than just another lackluster all-star event. Especially 350 laps with 200 in the last one and no open race.” There is a strong sentiment of NASCAR and the All-Star race losing its identity among the fans.

“The all-star race has been in an identity crisis for a while now. NASCAR needs to rethink what the All-Star race even is.”

One user was highly frustrated with their newest implementation. “What annoys me the most is that it’s not even an All-Star race! Everyone is competing in a race; there’s literally nothing special about what is going on here. If we wanted a 37th race, that’s fine, but call it that, not an “All-Star race” that has all the typical backmarkers in it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some are even blaming NASCAR organizers for being stupid about the All-Star event. “What the f*** levels of stupidity are we reaching?” Another important issue that fans have is the prize money.

According to the official release, the purse for the NASCAR All-Star Race is a $1 million prize. NASCAR claims that it is their best ever in their 42-year history, but some fans beg to differ.

“Removing the Open has probably killed the remaining interest I had in this race. This is basically just a normal race, but 10 cars get eliminated after lap 150. All for a prize that hasn’t gone up since 2003. The 2003 race was worth $1,772,490 in today’s money. I would just prefer a 37th points race at this point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding another points-paying race to an already hectic schedule does not seem like a good idea. That being said, NASCAR does need to rework its strategy for the All-Star Race weekend. It doesn’t make a good impression when you claim that you are listening to fans while making them more frustrated.