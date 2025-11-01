Fans Blast NASCAR Reporter for ‘Absurd’ Denny Hamlin Question Ahead of Championship Race

Championship weekend has finally arrived! And Phoenix Raceway is buzzing with nonstop action. The Truck Series crown has already been claimed by Corey Heim after a wild Friday night, and next up are the Xfinity and Cup Series finales to close out the 2025 NASCAR season. But while engines roar on track, it’s just as busy off it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Media sessions, press conferences, and last-minute preparations have kept teams, drivers, and reporters running on fumes. With emotions high and storylines overflowing (from redemption arcs to farewell tours), every word and gesture carries extra weight. Yet amid the flurry of interviews and flashbulbs, one question asked about Denny Hamlin to a NASCAR executive managed to steal the show for all the wrong reasons… and fans weren’t happy about it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin ‘involved’ in off-track drama

Ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix, tensions between NASCAR and Denny Hamlin’s camp were brought into sharp focus following an “absurd” question from reporter Jenna Fryer. Here’s what happened: Fryer asked NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell if the sanctioning body worried about fan backlash should they need to issue a penalty against Hamlin during the season finale.

O’Donnell firmly dismissed the concern, saying, “No.” However, what caught everyone’s attention was O’Donnell deeming the question “somewhat ridiculous.” He pointed to the sophisticated technology and transparency used in officiating, like pre- and post-race inspections and subsequent penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, why the question in the first place? Well, this exchange unfolded due to the ongoing antitrust lawsuit between Hamlin’s team, 23XI Racing (co-owned by Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan), and NASCAR. The lawsuit, now set for trial in December, alleges monopolistic practices by NASCAR in how charters are awarded and managed.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the legal battle, Hamlin insists he’s been treated fairly on the track and expects impartiality in officiating through the championship finale. The incident highlights underlying tensions but also NASCAR’s confidence in its officiating protocols and commitment to competitive integrity. O’Donnell stressed that the quality and transparency of officiating decisions have been rigorously maintained throughout the season.

The exchange quickly made waves online, with fans calling Fryer’s question unnecessary and out of line ahead of the sport’s biggest weekend. What was meant to be a routine press conference turned into a social media storm, with NASCAR fans weighing in. And most weren’t holding back.

Fans rally behind Hamlin, slam reporter

As soon as the question surfaced online on Reddit, NASCAR fans didn’t hold back. Many found Jenna Fryer’s question not just misplaced, but flat-out absurd, especially given how much Denny Hamlin has matured over the past few seasons. One fan wrote, “I watched this live and was absolutely mind blown at how dumb of a question that was.”

They pointed out how Fryer tried to frame Hamlin as “a notorious speeder,” even though, as the commenter noted, “KFB [Kyle Busch] has easily taken that mantle in recent years.” The moment also reignited memories of when Tony Stewart’s feud with Fryer.

“Understand why Tony Stewart thought Fryer is a moron?” commented the fan. That history only fueled fans’ frustration, with many suggesting Fryer’s goal wasn’t to get real answers but to stir controversy (as she has done in the past with Stewart and other drivers). Another fan shared the sentiment, stating bluntly, “Fryer asks questions for Fryer’s own benefit. Her questions and opinions are meant to get fans talking about Jenna Fryer, not the matter at hand.”

Others were simply confused about what Fryer was even asking. “Penalize Denny for what? Did something happen or is she speaking hypothetical?” one fan asked. Another quickly clarified: “She’s speaking hypothetically. ‘What if he got a penalty? People might think it’s a conspiracy.’” The reply summed up most reactions. “Oh, that’s an incredibly dumb question.” Why Fryer dwelled in the what-ifs, specifically regarding Hamlin, is beyond the understanding of most fans (and rightly so)!

Several fans also defended NASCAR’s fairness (even though they might hate them), noting that the sanctioning body has been consistent and impartial toward Hamlin all season long, even amid his team’s ongoing lawsuit. As one user wrote, “If Hamlin speeds or does something else worthy of a penalty, NASCAR will call it. The rules are there for a reason.”

In short, fans agreed. Fryer’s question wasn’t just misplaced; it missed the entire point of NASCAR’s commitment to fairness heading into championship weekend.