Fans Brutally Shatter NASCAR’s Nostalgic Euphoria About Its Founding Fathers

A year ago, Kyle Larson made a sensational comment. He said he is a “better all-around driver” than Max Verstappen, a 4-time F1 champion who has been hailed as the world’s greatest driver. In other words, Larson was placing himself on a global motorsports pedestal. However, he received multiple reality checks. These were not only in the form of fans’ backlash but also in his triple crashes in IndyCar this year. Similarly, NASCAR’s delusional views are in line for a check.

The 76-year-old stock car racing series has a rich history of wins. But it also has a rich record of failures. Those mishaps have continued into 2025. Ranging from the much-hated Next-Gen car to FOX Sports’ patchy coverage, the problems are plentiful. Hence, the sport’s recent euphoria may have had a small audience.

NASCAR celebrates its roots

After everything, the sport is heaven for any racing history buff. Countless stories of NASCAR reside in almost 8 decades. All of them kickstarted with one fateful meeting in 1947. Until then, things were in disorder in the stock car racing world. Fly-by-night promoters failed to pay drivers as promised, no unifying set of rules existed for tracks, and there was no legitimate way to determine a true national champion. With a motive to bring order to this chaos, Bill France Sr. convened a meeting in the Ebony Room on the top floor of the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach. On December 14th, 1947, France brought nearly 40 drivers, car owners, promoters, mechanics, and journalists from as far away as New England.

In the group were car owner Raymond Parks, his driver Red Byron, along with their mechanic Red Vogt (who coined the term NASCAR). Others in attendance included Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman, racing brothers Bob and Fonty Flock, car builder and team owner Bob Osiecki, and Daytona Beach journalist Bernard Kahn. Bill France Sr suggested changes. Among the possibilities of growing the sport, France wanted to bring all stakeholders together for greater profitability. Reminiscing that grand medley of NASCAR’s dignitaries, the sport’s X account posted recently: “36 leaders in stock-car racing met at a hotel called the Streamline in 1947 to create the best racing series on the planet.”

Bill France laid down the foundations of NASCAR in that meeting. According to a 1947 interview as included in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, France said: “Stock-car racing has got distinct possibilities for Sunday shows, and we do not know how big it can be if it is handled properly… I believe stock-car racing can become a nationally recognized sport by having a National Point Standing. We must try to get track owners and promoters interested in building stock-car racing up,” France said. “We are all interested in one thing – that is improving the present conditions. The answer lies in our group right here today to do it.”

The answer, however, has not been so convincing 76 years later. The fanbase did not react in a jolly manner to NASCAR’s recent reminiscence.

Fans demand a reality check

Well, remembering one’s roots is well and good. However, NASCAR’s pressing problems do limit the extent of that celebration. That is what fans painfully reminded the sport about in the comments section. One fan scathingly wrote about stage racing, introduced in 2017. It causes two caution flag periods at the end of two stages. They continued from NASCAR’s caption: “And then some dumbass (probably the France family) created stage racing and DESTROYED your “best racing series on the planet” title.” Somebody else harped on the same point, bringing up the playoffs as well. Last year, Joey Logano’s championship win despite finishing 17th in points is still keeping people on the edge. The fan wrote, “Then the suits and ties who have never been in a car years later made stages, stage points and playoffs. 💀”

What stung fans more was the “the best racing series on the planet” part. Well, there are many more racing disciplines like F1, IndyCar, and IMSA. So maybe NASCAR’s bold claim could be a stretch. That is what a fan implied in their hilariously sarcastic comment: “Really?!?! What’s it called, and where can we watch it?” Bill France may have laid the foundations, but currently, Jim France is in power and he is not very popular. So somebody wrote, “And the kids of the founders, ruined it.” The ongoing NASCAR lawsuit with Michael Jordan also did not go amiss. Claims of ‘monopoly’ in the sport cast a darker image of NASCAR’s founders. One fan wrote, “And now you’re fighting in court with one of the few teams actually trying to grow the sport.”

Clearly, NASCAR’s nostalgic post was thoroughly disregarded in the community. Until the sport manages to reform its issues, a historical celebration can be delayed.