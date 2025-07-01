Fans Buzz As Kyle Busch’s Son Brexton Steals the Spotlight With First Legends Victory

“I honestly think the butterflies and the stress are worse. Because it’s your kid.” Kyle Busch said these emotional words at the start of 2025. The two-time Cup Series champion has already carved out a legendary place in motorsports. Holding 232 victories is no mean feat, and it makes Busch the winningest driver in NASCAR. Now, however, the next generation is ready to take his place – and Busch and his fans are ready for it.

Kyle Busch’s son, Brexton, may be an upcoming legend in the world of stock car racing. Ever since his Beginner Box racing debut in 2020, the now-10-year-old is reaching milestones like falling dominoes. His latest victory caught fans’ attention for a unique reason, though, which his mother pointed out.

Kyle Busch’s likeness is getting increasingly visible

During his prime, Kyle Busch had a feisty personality. He was called ‘Rowdy’ for no less of a reason, as Busch kicked up conflicts and controversies with several rivals. Ranging from Kevin Harvick to Joey Logano, there may have been very few who did not face Busch’s wrath. Hence, behind the broad-toothed smile that Busch displayed after every race victory lurked the shadow of the former NASCAR villain plotting his next brush-up with a rival driver. That trait may not be visible in Busch presently, as he has been on a long winless streak since June 2023. However, it may have transferred to his son, Brexton.

Exactly a year ago, Brexton Busch fetched his first Cook Out Summer Shootout victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He won in the Bandits Division back then and was destined for more. On the evening of 30th June, 2025, Busch picked up his first Legends victory at Charlotte. He started on the pole and led every lap to win in the end. A proud mother, Samantha Busch, posted the victory on Instagram, writing, “Congrats on your first legends car win, Bud💚🥹.” However, the reel she posted carried a peculiar detail; amidst posing for photos on Victory Lane, Brexton suddenly switched to a serious, more grumpy mood. His mother wrote, “Tell me your kid takes after your husband without telling me🤦🏻‍♀️.”

Clearly, Kyle Busch‘s racing talents are being transferred in the right direction. And the Cup Series legend intends to do that, as well. Witnessing Brexton Busch pick up trophy after trophy – the youngster picked up his Golden Driller at the Tulsa Shootout, and even competed against his dad at Millbridge Speedway. Hence, his father has a comprehensive plan for his future, as Kyle said in May, “The next level, so when he turns 12, it will be Late Model stuff, so getting him into Dirt Late Models, getting him into Pavement Late Models. I’d like to keep him on both, just learning that sense of all the different vehicles that you can drive.”

Meanwhile, the NASCAR community is head over heels about Brexton Busch. His similarity to his father won over fans’ hearts.

Fans welcome the renewed Busch

Kyle Busch was dubbed ‘NASCAR’s villain’ not too long ago. Until Denny Hamlin usurped that throne in 2023, the Richard Childress Racing driver had a penchant for getting into conflicts. Be it spinning out Kevin Harvick’s driver, Ron Hornaday, back in 2011 to landing upper cuts on Joey Logano in 2017, Busch’s list of fights is long. Yet, Busch has a resilient fan base that worships his god-like racing capacity. Even amidst a winless streak, those fans stay loyal – so they were overjoyed to see Brexton taking after his father. One fan wrote, “Brexton man, you’re HIM, my guy! You have a life long fan in me 💯! You’re come up is gonna be so fun to watch!” Another fan traced Brexton’s changes in expression. That abrupt change marked his similarity to Kyle: “Seems so happy that he won… not!”

Somebody else quipped that Brexton Busch may have just been tired. Hence, the adorable smile could not stay there for too long. They wrote, “His face just needed a nap 😂” What is more, Brexton is reflecting his upbringing not only by his father but also by his mother. Hence, a fan tipped their hat to both Kyle and Samantha for raising the talented kid well: “👏👏👏👏 you two are spectacular parents ❤❤❤❤” Another Rowdy fan said Brexton could fuel the drive in his father, too. It has been a long time since Kyle Busch reached Victory Lane, hence the sentiment: “Congrats @brextonbusch ! We need your Dad @rowdybusch to get some wins too! Give him some tips to help get him back in Winners Circle🏁🏁🏁”

Brexton Busch is clearly becoming the next star of the racing world. We cannot wait to see another Busch stun us with mind-blowing victories in the NASCAR world!