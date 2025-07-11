Fans Buzz as Three-Time IndyCar Champion Fuels NASCAR Speculation With 3-Word Verdict

Who does not love a marvelous crossover? NASCAR, however, has been mostly confined within its borders since its inception 76 years ago. The stock car racing series prides itself on its North Carolina roots, and fans cherish the Dale Earnhardt-Richard Petty racing nostalgia. However, that has not stopped NASCAR entities from racing in other disciplines. Now, fans are eager to welcome a rival series’ legendary team owner as well.

Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick, Connor Zilisch, and so many others have taken flight for IndyCar, IMSA, and other disciplines. This year, four-time IndyCar champion Hélio Castroneves competed in the Daytona 500. Now, it seems that was just the beginning of IndyCar’s arrival in NASCAR.

Prominent IndyCar legend setting his sights on NASCAR

Bobby Rahal is presently a veteran in the IndyCar world. During his prime, he won three PPG Indy Car World Series championships as well as the 1986 Indianapolis 500. After retiring from his Hall of Fame driving career, Rahal won the 2004 Indy 500 as a team co-owner with Buddy Rice. Since 2007, however, he has been fielding the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team in endurance racing.

In 2009, his team joined hands with BMW to carve out a glittering legacy in IMSA. They gathered many laurels like the American Le Mans Series Teams’ championship for BMW in 2010 and the series’ biggest race, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, two times with the BMW E92 M3. That golden journey has now come to an end, with NASCAR peeking around the corner.

The factory relationship between BMW and Bobby Rahal’s RLL team will conclude at the end of the current IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season. RLL’s leadership is now actively seeking the next racing engagement to run from its vast base of operations in Indianapolis. While talks with other manufacturers to keep them in IMSA is RLL’s preferred step, Rahal is also exploring IndyNXT or a potential NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program!

The hint was visible in Rahal’s words: “Mike Lanigan and I, we’ve also talked about LMP2, which is a fantastic class, and Indy NXT as being a series where we could see ourselves racing. I don’t know if NASCAR Trucks is where I see us fitting before IMSA or NXT.” But he delivered a 3-word verdict: “never say never.”

Well, a unique NASCAR-IMSA crossover would be thrilling, to say the least. After all, Bobby Rahal is highly regarded in the open-wheel racing industry. He is credited with bringing Honda into North American racing in the early 1990s. Since then, the engine manufacturer has won 15 driver championships and 12 Indy 500 victories. Two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. hailed Rahal as his mentor in winning his first title in 1990, saying, “Without Bobby being my teammate and sharing that common goal to have the team win the championship, I know I wouldn’t have won the championship that year.”

Similarly, NASCAR fans also have a lot of faith in Bobby Rahal. The prospect of his arrival thrilled them to the core.

A resounding yes from the community

The NASCAR fan base is accurately known for one thing: identifying true talent. Fans crave meritorious drivers, stunning them with victories on the track. With Bobby Rahal’s string of laurels in IMSA and IndyCar, they believe his rumored arrival in NASCAR would be perfect.

So, one fan rooted for Bobby’s son, 6-time IndyCar Series race winner Graham Rahal, for a switch to the Craftsman Truck Series. “Graham Rahal to Trucks.” Another fan scrutinized Rahal Sr.’s specific mention of Trucks. Maybe he is evaluating a financially viable option, but his goals are fixed, as the fan wrote: “Hey Ram, send a call this way?” Is it weird that he mentions trucks specifically or is that series comparable to IMSA budget wise? You’d think he would just say NASCAR.”

In the 1990s, Bobby Rahal co-owned a Craftsman Truck Series Ford along with Tom Gloy. The team raced part-time in 1997 and full-time in 1998 and 1999. That is what a fan remembered: “Bobby Rahal used to co-own a Truck Series team with Tom Gloy back in the 90s.” This is what convinced another fan of how worthy Rahal is for a switch to NASCAR. They wrote, rooting for his Trucks arrival: “Well it isn’t the first time that Bobby Rahal ran a truck team.”

Somebody else traced Rahal’s blueprint of action. An entry into IndyCar and NASCAR may be intertwined: “Honestly, I could see them going with Chevrolet in Trucks and IndyCar, because at that point, they could be a partner to Arrow McLaren, and in turn being the first team for McLaren’s new LMH car in 2027 in IMSA.”

Clearly, the excitement is alive for Bobby Rahal’s arrival in NASCAR. Let us wait and see if the IMSA co-owner will take steps in this regard or not.