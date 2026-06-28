Fans Call Out Cup Driver’s Hypocrisy Amidst Payback Threat to Richard Childress’ Grandson

Cody Ware fumed over his radio at Sonoma, threatening payback against Austin Dillon. A threat, fans quickly called hypocritical because of his reputation in the NASCAR garage. Ware spent the afternoon trying hard to pass Dillon and Noah Gragson, and was not finding it easy. Stuck behind their cars, Ware took to his radio to vent out his frustrations.

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“I don’t know how to race them. They’re just going to wreck us. That’s all they’re doing,” Ware fumed over his radio as reported by Jeff Gluck. He also threatened that Dillon “has got it coming.”

While Ware did not necessarily try to wreck Dillon or Gragson out of the race, he would want to avoid speaking openly about such threats. If he ends up being involved in an incident with Dillon, NASCAR wouldn’t think twice before punishing him dearly for the same.

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Ryan Preece is a perfect example of this strict rule. NASCAR decided to penalize him $50,000 and deduct 25 points from his Cup Series standings after he intentionally wrecked Ty Gibbs at Texas Motor Speedway. His appeals, backed by RFK Racing, went in vain as NASCAR did not try to overturn their decision, emphasizing the fact that Preece had openly threatened Gibbs.

Cody Ware is in the same spot right now. He made a direct threat over his radio. This means NASCAR will closely watch any future crashes between him and Dillon.

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While Ware has to worry about his words, the fans found a completely different reason to bash him this weekend. Over his radio, Ware mentioned ‘lack of respect.’ And his track record in NASCAR is not enough for the fans to accept his demands.

Fans give brutal reality check to Cody Ware over respect calls

The opinion of the NASCAR fans is clear.

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One user posted on social media, “Counterpoint: Cody Ware doesn’t deserve any respect.”

Several others joined him to mock the driver. “Cody asking for respect is comical,” one user remarked. Another user was quick to remind him of his actions over the past few months.

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“Lol, Cody Ware wrecks about every other race; he probably shouldn’t complain about anyone else.”

A fan was also quick to point out that Ware shouldn’t complain about the obvious. “They don’t respect Cody Ware; I mean, who does lol.”

The reason behind the tense criticism he is facing from the fans is his driving style. Something that both fans and drivers believe is too aggressive for his own good. Both men drive for family-owned teams. Ware drives for his father, and Dillon drives for his grandfather. But they clearly do not get along. Dillon, grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Childress, has become the target of Ware’s aggression before.

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He tried to wreck Austin Dillon last year at New Hampshire as payback. But he misjudged the attack and got himself out of the race instead.

Dillon ridiculed Ware for the same reason later on over the radio.

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“What an idiot,” radioed Dillon. “Why is he out here? Does he think I tried to wreck him earlier?”

He did the same with John Hunter Nemechek at Richmond Raceway, where he kept hitting JHN from behind at the race restart, attempting to run him out of the way. With actions like this, it becomes difficult to demand respect or earn the approval of the community when he is in trouble. Especially when it’s against the same driver he tried to T-bone last year.