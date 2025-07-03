Fans Can’t Stop Reeling at Denny Hamlin’s Hilarious Tantrums on $20M Lakeshore House

Denny Hamlin has been one of the most compelling figures in NASCAR this year, not just on the track but even off it. In the 2025 season, the #11 Toyota has already powered Hamlin to 3 Cup Series victories, bringing him up to 57 career wins. He overcame a minor dip in form and even missed a race due to the birth of his son on June 12, ending a historic streak of 406 consecutive starts. Yet despite his wins, he remains second in the standings, trailing Kyle Larson by 38 points, highlighting both consistency and the elusive nature of that championship title. But when the 23XI Racing co-owner and Joe Gibbs Racing star is not steering at 200 mph, Hamlin keeps his focus solely on his family and hobbies.

Hamlin is a keen golfer, frequently participating in celebrity and charity tournaments like the FedEx 50th Birthday Celebration and “Denny & Mark’s Pro-Am Jam.” An enthusiastic poker player as well, he stunned fans in March 2024 by winning a $300k blackjack tournament in Las Vegas, posting an Instagram snapshot of his “All In” moment. He also co-hosts the podcast, ‘Actions Detrimental,’ since 2023, sharing insights and bantering with co-host Jared Allen, making fans feel part of the inner circle. But a more recent hobby that popped up for the driver was fishing, despite his phobia of lobsters, a quirk made amusing when he received a live lobster trophy at New Hampshire in 2017. But his hobby ended up breaking his heart this time.

A video shared by Denny Hamlin on Instagram captured the driver reeling in a large bass, only for the line to snap at the last second. Hamlin captioned the post, “The one that got away 🐟🤬” and the video was met with hilarious fan comments and as Hamlin’s tantrums on the deck, including his screaming “No, no, no!” quickly went viral, with his fiancée Jordan Fish laughing uncontrollably while recording the video. What started as a peaceful family outing turned into comedic gold, as fans sarcastically flooded the comments with banter and hilarious suggestions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin)

This incident took place at his lakeshore mansion on Lake Norman. reportedly worth around $20 million, which serves as his personal or family getaway, as much as it showcases his NASCAR legacy. Built on a 2.8-acre plot he purchased in 2014, the estate features a glass-walled garage that highlights his 2016 Daytona 500-winning car, alongside a full bowling alley and indoor basketball court. Outdoors, an infinity pool seems to merge with Lake Norman itself, and a private helipad ensures Hamlin can zip between races in style. But the same venue this time became a source of his fishing misery,

The contrast between Denny Hamlin‘s shark-like precision in a car and his theatrical outburst over a bass was endearing and even hilarious to many fans. Some noted that while Hamlin is a titan behind the wheel, his reaction to a fish escaping is refreshingly human. In a sport driven by epic crashes, triumphs, and fierce rivalries, this lakeside chaos reminded fans that even elite competitors like Hamlin can have wildly relatable moments, and fans have been reacting proactively with laughter, empathy, and an outpouring of memes.

Fans hooked on Hamlin’s hilarious fishing fail

“That Bass beat your favorite driver!” one fan commented, mimicking Hamlin’s own famous line, “I beat your favorite driver,” which he said just after snagging the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in June. But the line has had a long history, as it harkens back to its first use after the Bristol Motorspeedway victory in September 2023, which sealed the line’s place in NASCAR’s lore.

Another fan brought back the stinging pain of his 2019 race at Homestead-Miami, saying, “Did I just rewatch the 2019 homestead race with fish.” The Ford EcoBoost 400 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway was a tough one for Hamlin, who started pole and remained a formidable contender in the Championship 4. However, a bold move backfired when his engine overheated with just 45 laps remaining, forcing him into an unscheduled pit stop. Determined to recover, Hamlin unlapped himself under green and dashed toward a finish, but ultimately fell short, crossing the line in 10th place and ending 4th in the standings. But this time, Hamlin once again fell short of finding a big catch, therefore, reinforcing the fan’s comment.

Yet another supporter mocked Hamlin, using the example of Ty Dillon, who recently came in 8th at the Quaker State 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and also used Hamlin’s famous line to mock his fans. “You should name him Ty Dillon… oh wait,” the fan wrote sarcastically. After the chaotic mid-race pileup that wrecked Hamlin’s #11 and eliminated him from the In-Season Challenge, Dillon mischievously leaned into the media spotlight and quipped, “All you Denny [Hamlin] fans out there, I just knocked your favorite driver out.” Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged the moment as a clever banter and likely pre-planned during midweek team strategizing, praising the remark’s timing and its connection to Hamlin’s original phrase.

Other NASCAR fans also joined in on the fun, as one Martin Truex Jr. fan commented, “U need lessons from my favorite driver! @martintruex_jr,” and indeed Martin Truex Jr. is no amateur when it comes to angling. As featured on Mike Laconelli’s ‘My World,’ Truex guided the pro angler through a bass fishing duel on Chesapeake’s Susquehanna Flats, teaching him baitcasting techniques and landing a solid 5-pound catch himself after borrowing a vibrating jig rigged to look like a bluegill. Hamlin’s mistake of holding the line did not go unnoticed, as fans suggested he get lessons first before trying fishing all by himself.

Other fans also joked, “Looks like Bass Pro Shop Will not be sponsoring the 11 anytime soon.” While Bass Pro Shop has one of the longest-running and most iconic partnerships in NASCAR history, which began in 1998 as an associate sponsor on Dale Earnhardt Sr.‘s legendary #3 at Richard Childress Racing, and has since been closely tied to drivers like Kerry Earnhardt, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Ty and Austin Dillon, Jamie McMurray, and Martin Truex Jr., Hamlin’s fishing mishaps has fans hilariously weighing in that his possibility of getting in line for the sponsorship looks unlikely. Looking at Hamlin’s tantrums after the loss, the driver himself would agree to this comment.

Nevertheless, in a world where athletes are often buttoned-up and PR-polished, moments like this remind fans why authenticity still wins. Whether on the track or on the dock, Hamlin continues to spark conversation, even when the scoreboard says otherwise. His ability to turn lakeside outbursts into viral gold shows that personality is just as powerful as performance. And if nothing else, it proves one fish can really make waves in NASCAR culture.