Fans Cry Foul as 2026 ESPY’s Nomination Snubs NASCAR Great Honoring Michael Jordan’s Star

The ESPYs have long been one of sports’ biggest annual celebrations, with the Best Driver award honoring standout performers across motorsports since 1993. Previous winners have included some of racing’s most recognizable names, from Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to Dale Jarrett and Kyle Busch, making the category one of the most prestigious accolades outside championship competition.

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But when the 2026 nominees were announced, one omission immediately caught the attention of fans, sparking a wave of debate over whether one of racing’s most successful stars had been unfairly overlooked.

ESPY 2026 Best Driver ballot revealed

Jeff Gluck drew immediate attention to the 2026 ESPYS ballot when he posted the nominees for Best Driver: “ESPY nominees for Best Driver (the only category where anyone from motorsports is mentioned): Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris, Alex Palou, Tyler Reddick.”

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Now, on paper, each nominee has a strong case.

Alex Palou entered the ballot as the reigning 2025 IndyCar Series champion. Kimi Antonelli earned one of Formula 1’s biggest victories by winning the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. Similarly, fellow driver Lando Norris captured the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, cementing himself among the sport’s elite. And finally, Tyler Reddick earned NASCAR’s most prestigious victory by winning the crown jewel of the 2026 Daytona 500.

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The award itself carries significant weight. Since 2004, the ESPY for Best Driver has served as one of motorsports’ most visible fan-voted honors. Unlike championships decided on track or awards selected by panels of experts, this one is determined entirely by public voting. The voting period opened June 25 at 12 p.m. ET and runs through July 15 at 12 p.m. ET, with the 2026 ESPYS set to air live on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

Now, for NASCAR fans, Tyler Reddick’s nomination at least ensured the sport remained represented in the category. It also provided hope that NASCAR could produce another winner, something that has not happened since Kyle Larson claimed the award in 2022.

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Still, the conversation quickly shifted away from who made the ESPY 2026 ballot and toward who didn’t. A sizable portion of the NASCAR fanbase immediately pointed out the absence of Denny Hamlin, one of the sport’s hottest drivers, a veteran who has spent much of 2026 contending for victories and dominating headlines. For many fans, that omission became the real story of the announcement and sparked a flood of reactions questioning how the final list was assembled.

That backlash for the ESPY 2026 driver nomination quickly spilled across social media, where fans made their feelings known about the surprising snub.

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Fans point to Hamlin’s resume as the biggest omission

One fan wrote: “Why isn’t Denny on there? He has won as an owner and driver. Decisions on and off the track make him the number 1 across the board in all motorsports.”

The argument centered on Hamlin’s unique dual role in the sport. While continuing to compete full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin also co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, the organization that currently fields Tyler Reddick, who leads the Cup Series standings. Hamlin has remained successful on both fronts, winning races himself while helping oversee one of NASCAR’s fastest-growing teams.

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Another fan added: “No Hamlin? All that being said, Palou is the clear winner here.”

That comment acknowledged the incredible season being put together by Álex Palou. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver currently leads the 2026 IndyCar standings, has already collected four victories, including Long Beach and Detroit, and has reeled off five consecutive pole positions.

Others were less diplomatic.

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“Complete BS- Reddick is a star no doubt, but given experience and results it is a joke that Hamlin not listed (whether you like him or not). He’s 9th all time winning and a consistent contender every race, for years.”

Hamlin’s résumé certainly supports that argument. He has already won four races this season, including a remarkable three-race winning streak earlier in the year. His career total now sits at 64 Cup Series victories, placing him ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list. Last season, he remained in championship contention until the closing moments of the title fight.

A fourth fan summed up the frustration by saying: “Must’ve just googled ‘most wins in nascar this year’ because from last summer to now it’s Hamlin like him or not.”

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While Reddick’s five victories gave him a legitimate case for nomination, Hamlin has steadily closed the championship gap throughout the summer and now sits just eight points behind his 23XI Racing driver, making the omission even harder for some fans to understand.

Taken together, the reactions highlighted a common theme: fans weren’t necessarily arguing that any of the ESPY 2026 nominees were undeserving. Instead, many felt that Hamlin’s combination of on-track success, historical achievements, and influence as a team owner made his absence difficult to justify.