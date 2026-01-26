Fans Demand Clarity as Denny Hamlin Ally Vanishes From NASCAR Spotlight

It is no secret that Denny Hamlin’s 2026 season is bound to look a lot different. After the NASCAR veteran lost his close confidant due to their departure from Joe Gibbs Racing early in December 2025, speculation about the No.11 driver’s former crew chief have been swirling around, and now the NASCAR fans can’t help but scratch the itch of knowing why the JGR star went MIA.

It all started with one fan reviving a thread of questions about the sudden departure.

“Has there been any news on him? Or have I missed it? I remember the rumors that he was going to Spire right after it was announced he was leaving JGR, but I haven’t seen anything official. And Denny seemed shocked that he was no longer at JGR. I have been hoping that Denny would scoop him up at 23XI, and take over Tyler’s team, but I don’t think that’s happening either. Is he really just out there, unemployed???,” they said.

More than a month has passed since Chris Gabehart’s departure was made official, yet its impact is still being felt throughout the NASCAR community. From 2019 through 2024, Gabehart and Denny Hamlin formed one of the most dominant partnerships in the sport.

During his time atop the No. 11 pit box, the duo combined for 22 victories, highlighted by Daytona 500 success, and routinely kept their team in the championship conversation year after year.

What set them apart went beyond raw speed. They are successfully rooted in communication, mutual trust, and an exceptional ability to execute when the pressure is highest.

When Gabehart transitioned into the competition director role and Chris Gayle assumed crew chief duties for the 2025 season, many believed Gabehart’s presence and influence would continue to shape Joe Gibbs Racing and Hamlin from behind the scenes.

However, now with Gabehart gone entirely, that influence disappears. For Hamlin, the loss is more than just a change in person; it’s the loss of someone who knew him inside out.

However, rumours have already begun to swell about his next move, with Spire Motorsports emerging as a possible landing spot. Nothing is confirmed yet, but Gabehart’s departure is a significant loss for JGR. And now, the fans want answers.

Fan theories explode amid Gabehart’s exit

Chris Gabehart’s split from Joe Gibbs Racing has left NASCAR fans scrambling for answers, and the theories online are already piling up.

With no official announcement on where the veteran might land next, Reddit fans are left filling the silence with speculation, suspicion, and a healthy dose of frustration.

One fan wondered whether Gabehart’s move was less of a departure and more of a role shift.

“I’ve wondered if Gabehart got picked up for a more behind-the-scenes job?” they wrote, suggesting the former competition director might still be working in NASCAR, just out of the spotlight.

Others were more skeptical, hinting at a more restrictive reason for the quiet.

“I kind of wonder if he got given a no-compete clause when he got let go,” one user wrote, implying that the former crew chief may be contractually blocked from joining any other team immediately.

A non-compete clause is a contractual restriction that can limit what a person is allowed to do after leaving a job, especially when it involves confidential information or competitive roles.

In this case, it could mean a former team employee may not be allowed to immediately join another organization in a similar position for a set period of time.

Leaning on this principle, the fan base definitely did their homework and believes that Gabehart couldn’t make the jump outside of NASCAR just yet.

However, not everyone believes Gabehart is sitting in an ideal position. A fan pointed to a rumor from the Closing Laps podcast, saying, “Closing Laps podcast said he’s at Spire. They just haven’t announced it yet. As far as what position he’d hold, no one has a clue.”

The comment highlighted the uncertainty surrounding not only his destination but also his potential role.

Meanwhile, some fans are considering the human side of the story.

“I wonder about the possibility that he is just deciding to take a year off. Crew chief is a stressful job, and I imagine there are many things that could make the job unenjoyable. He could be taking a mental reset year,” one wrote, suggesting he might simply be stepping back after years of pressure and travel.

Finally, some fans are reading deeper into the situation, connecting his departure to Joe Gibbs Racing’s recent performance. “Haven’t heard a thing. If he had already landed somewhere, I would’ve expected an announcement well before now. We’re 9 days out from the Clash,” they said.

Suggest internal pressure and a need for change in the years without a championship. With the clock ticking toward the clash and no clear answers in sight, the fan base remains divided, but one thing is certain: Chris Gabehart’s next move is the hottest topic in NASCAR right now