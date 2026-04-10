Fans Demand Danica Patrick & Co. to Be Handed NASCAR All-Star Seat Amidst Announcement Rumors

The Kaulig Racing ‘All-Star’ No. 25 seat has been bringing forward some old veterans and unfamiliar faces to the Truck series with their Free Agent program. As the drivers and teams prepare for the cars to hit the tarmac of Texas Motor Speedway, RAM Trucks and Kaulig Racing have started to tease another driver for their No. 25 program.

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As the anticipation builds up, fans are starting to wonder who is going to be the next driver to get featured in the program. Multiple fans are suggesting that Kaulig Racing might end up bringing former NASCAR drivers like Danica Patrick and Kasey Kahne. However, there is also a certain resentment in a major part of the community.

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The ‘Free Agent’ seat was one of the main attractions offered by Kaulig Racing as they tried to hype their way into the 2026 season with RAM Trucks. While the deal looked promising on the outside, with the chance that multiple star drivers would end up racing in the Truck Series once again, there have been hardly any good names behind the wheel lately.

Fans are bringing up the same issue and directing it towards Kaulig Racing for failing to deliver on their promise. After their announcement teasing the next driver for the No. 25 seat, the fans are equally interested in trying to make Kaulig Racing bring forward the famous drivers who have been ignored so far in the series. There is a wide variety of suggestions about the drivers who should make an appearance at Texas.

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Fans rally Kaulig Racing to bring back old legends

One of the names that was suggested by the fans was Danica Patrick. “Danica Patrick, anyone?” One of the first female NASCAR drivers and a controversial one at that, Patrick has been away from NASCAR for a very long time. She hardly makes any track appearances, and with Kaulig Racing she can channel some of the old aggression back.

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There are also a large number of people who are voting in favor of Kasey Kahne. “⁠Elliott Sadler or Kasey Kahne.” “Kasey Kahne or Jeremy Mayfield!” Currently Kahne participates in High Limit Racing with his own team, Kasey Kahne Racing. He already has a lot of repute as a dirt racing expert. During his Cup career, Kahne was able to snatch 18 victories.

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It would be a nice touch of nostalgia for both fans and Kahne since the former NASCAR Rookie of the Year never really ran a full season in the Truck Series. Although in the few races he ran in the Truck Series, his record has been rather perfect. In the six Truck Series starts he has made, Kahne won five races.

If Kahne gets behind the wheel of the Kaulig Racing car, it is highly probable that it might end up bringing them a top 5 or top 10 finish, boosting their morale and giving more credibility to their racing program. While these are relatively modern drivers, fans are also suggesting that old legends like Jeff Burton and Paul Menard should make a one-off comeback.

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“Paul Menard or we riot.” “Jeff Burton makes it happen.” The two drivers would be a perfect addition to the free agent seat in their own way. Burton is running for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 2027 nomination this year, and fans would love to see ‘The Mayor’ drive a Truck Series car again.

Meanwhile, Paul Menard is a driver who has previously worked with championship and race-winning teams like Richard Childress Racing, Dale Earnhardt Inc., and Wood Brothers Racing in the past during his decade-long Cup career. He is the son of entrepreneur John Menard Jr. As such, his presence would be welcome in the Truck Series and bring a sponsorship boost to the Kaulig Racing program.