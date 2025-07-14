Fans Demanding NASCAR Schedule to Change as Road Course Fatigue Hits Hard

NASCAR Nation is sounding the alarm on track fatigue. An unrest is bubbling under the surface as the series leans ever harder into left-and-right racing. The Cup Series schedule has evolved more than a pit crew’s tire change strategy. Shifting from the dusty ovals of the 1940s to a modern mix that’s got everyone buzzing. Lately, road courses have taken a front seat, with six lined up for 2025, including a debut in Mexico City.

It’s a far cry from the sport’s early days. The very first NASCAR runs its first race was run in Daytona Beach at the beach road course. Red Byron wins in a Ford. Back then, twists and turns were a novelty, not the norm. Fast forward to today, and road courses are no longer just a side dish. They’re a big part of the meal.

Did you know Watkins Glen has hosted more Cup races (41 as of 2024) than any track outside the original big ovals like Daytona (more than 60) or Darlington (more than 120)? Tracks like Sonoma (35 races) and Riverside (48, but defunct) don’t surpass it in active status. It’s a testament to how these tracks have woven themselves into NASCAR’s fabric. “The variety keeps it fresh,” says veteran spotter Eddie D’Hondt, “but it’s a balancing act.” So, what’s got the grandstands stirred up? Buckle up, we’re about to find out.

Here’s the deal. Fans are calling for NASCAR to rethink its schedule, and the culprit is clear: road course fatigue. With six road courses in 2025. Including three crammed into five weeks, the twists and turns are wearing thin. It’s not just the quantity; it’s the timing. Fans loved the occasional road course spice, like Sonoma’s summer showdown, but now it feels like a nonstop detour from NASCAR’s oval roots. “I’m about road course out. You?” tweeted Couch Racer, summing up the mood in one punchy line.

I’m about the road course. You?

— Couch Racer (@CouchRacerShop) July 13, 2025

Drivers are chiming in, too. Brad Keselowski, a champ who knows his history, vented, “We went from 2 to 6 road course races, possibly 7 next year. NASCAR was successfully built as a primarily oval racing series.” He’s got a point. Ovals have been the backbone since the 1950s, and this shift has some fans feeling like the sport’s losing its soul. The Next Gen car’s parity has upped the competition. Sure, but it’s also brought road course ringers into the spotlight, shifting the vibe.

So, why the pushback? It’s a mix of too much, too soon, and a longing for that classic stock car feel. The fans aren’t just grumbling, they’re laying out solutions. From Twitter to tailgates, the reactions are loud and varied. Let’s break down five takes that show where the NASCAR faithful stand.

Fans take on the road course craze.

“3 is the number. More is too many.” Brett Griffin, Bubba Wallace’s spotter, keeps it real. Three road courses hit the sweet spot. Back in the early 2000s, with just Sonoma and Watkins Glen, these races were must-watch events. Now, at six, it’s overkill. “More is too many,” he tweeted. And plenty agree: variety’s great, but don’t drown us in it.

“It’s not NASCAR. Get rid of Mexico, Chicago, COTA, & the Roval. Leave Sonoma & WG.” Indeed, Sonoma and Watkins Glen have hosted Cup points races since 1989 and 1986, respectively. Each produced legendary moments like Dale Earnhardt’s 1995 Sonoma triumph. Meanwhile, Mexico City (2025), Chicago (2024), COTA (2020), and the ROVAL (2018) are newcomers seeking their legacy, but not without controversy. By focusing on the two traditional road staples, NASCAR could preserve its heritage while dialing back experimental dates.

“Yeah, this shit sucks. NASCAR is no good when the cars are the same and you have a road course ringer…” Here’s a gripe with history. The Next Gen car’s evened things out, but it’s let ringers like Shane van Gisbergen shine, with three wins in 2025 alone. Back in the day, guys like Ron Fellows rocked road courses in underdog rides, not top-tier gear. “The ringers weren’t in top-flight s–t,” this fan argues, missing that old-school chaos.

“The issue isn’t the road courses; it’s so many road courses so close together. Put 1 every 4-6 weeks to space them out, and it would be fine, but 2 in a row and 3 in 5 with another one in less than a month is too many.” Spacing is as critical as variety. With Chicago (July 6), Sonoma (July 13), and Watkins Glen (July 27) all within a month, fans and teams feel whiplash. A six-week window packed with half the annual quota would ease travel burdens and rekindle anticipation between road weekends. Just as NASCAR once spread its two road dates evenly across the calendar.

“Dover has never sounded so sexy.” Long perceived as a “dump track,” Dover’s one-mile concrete oval delivers grip-laden, high-banked excitement. Its 24-degree turns demand precision rivaling any road course. Yet fans overlook it in favor of chasing bends. A renewed focus on traditional ovals like Dover could reignite the core thrill, banked horsepower at its purest.