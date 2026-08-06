Fans Double Down on Their Demands as NASCAR Announces New Caution Rules After Indy Backlash

A Crown Jewel event on the Cup Series calendar should not have unfolded the way the 2026 Brickyard 400 did. Multiple cautions repeatedly interrupted an admittedly underwhelming race, leaving fans frustrated by the lack of proper long green-flag racing. Just days later, NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell let fans know that their concerns had been heard.

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O’Donnell announced that a significant procedural change will debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

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“We heard you, we want to make a change,” the CEO said in a video released on X by NASCAR’s official handle.

“So starting this weekend in Iowa, if a caution comes out ten laps prior to a stage break that is going to count as the stage break, no more back-to-back cautions. No more elongated caution laps. More green flag racing, more action for you, the fans.”

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This was one of the quickest midseason procedural changes the sanctioning body has made in recent years.

Beginning with this weekend’s Iowa Corn 350, any caution that occurs within 10 laps of a scheduled stage break will automatically serve as the stage caution. Instead of restarting the race for only a handful of laps before immediately throwing another yellow for the stage end, NASCAR will award stage points under the existing caution and continue the race afterward.

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This change addresses one of the biggest complaints from before the off week. The race featured five cautions for 27 laps, but it was the timing that frustrated fans the most. Two late incidents near the end of the first two stages led to lengthy caution periods. In Stage 2, a late crash for Daniel Dye in the No. 78 Chevrolet was followed almost immediately by the scheduled stage break, keeping the field under yellow for eight laps and taking away green-flag racing, which is what fans came to the track for.

Now, rather than watching the field spend multiple laps circulating behind the pace car, fans will get more uninterrupted racing and fewer repetitive caution sequences.

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O’Donnell credited the fans for helping them make this decision. Their passion and feedback helped the sanctioning body act more quickly than it normally would have. He admitted that there would be a learning curve to this change in procedure. But Iowa would give them a better idea.

The announcement was well received by many fans, who appreciated NASCAR acting quickly after the criticism that followed Indianapolis. At the same time, it also brought back a much bigger conversation about stage racing.

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NASCAR introduced stage racing in 2017 to add more action throughout a race and reward drivers before the checkered flag. But many fans have never been sold on the format. They believe the planned cautions break up the race too often, take strategy out of the equation, and create drama instead of letting it happen naturally.

One fan said on social media platform X that the change but wanted NASCAR to go much further.

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“It’s a step in the right direction. But what about calculating stage points under green? And having no stage cautions at all.”

Another echoed the same sentiment: “Get rid of the stages!! Cars multiple laps down is still a great race!”

This points towards series like Formula 1 where races run uninterrupted from start to finish. And points are finally only awarded at the checkered flag.

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Others questioned why stage cautions are needed at all.

“Why do we need a caution for stages? We can still give out stage points without having a caution every time,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Okay, change, but really, why do we need cautions in between stages? Why not just keep it green and pay points? That would end all the flipping the stage nonsense.”

Not everyone believed NASCAR’s latest tweak addressed the real issue. One frustrated supporter summed up that viewpoint bluntly: “Doing anything but getting rid of stage breaks… f*** this sport bro…”

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For now, NASCAR has opted for a small change instead of a major overhaul. The Iowa rule change fixes one of the biggest complaints from Indianapolis, but the debate over stage cautions is far from over. While many fans are happy to see fewer laps under yellow, plenty still believe the best solution is to award stage points without throwing cautions and interrupting the race.