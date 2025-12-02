The new year is expected to be an innovative turning point for NASCAR. Especially for the Craftsman Truck Series, as Ram is making a comeback. The new OEM has already partnered with Kaulig Racing, which will likely involve adding a legendary NASCAR veteran to its roster of drivers. But while this news has thrilled fans, the announcement of another Truck driver did not elicit the same reaction.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Niece Motorsports had an eventful 2025 season, with Kaden Honeycutt’s abrupt mid-season departure. Rookie Andrés Pérez de Lara fetched impressive finishes like three top-ten results. Matt Mills was also there in the mix, posting improved milestones. But 2026 may be a little different – as their new teammate comes with an infamous resume.

ADVERTISEMENT

A history of carnage hovers over Niece

Conner Jones has been regarded as an exceptional talent – he has won in the CARS Tour and the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing competition. Jones has also already made 27 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts and picked up his best finish of 11th at Charlotte in 2024. So, he has big plans for 2024 – he will drive for Niece Motorsports. Bob Pockrass wrote on X, “Now catching up on some other news … Conner Jones will drive select events in the Niece No. 42 truck in 2026. Tyler Reif will be the “anchor” driver (Reif will have the most races).”

However, driving the No. 42 for Niece Motorsports feels ironic for Connor Jones. That is because of his history of carnage; in the 2024 NCTS Homestead-Miami race, Jones drove his No. 66 Front Row Motorsports truck right through Matt Mills’ No. 42 Niece Truck. The 42 slammed the outside wall hard, immediately bursting into flames. Following the incident, Mills had to be taken to the hospital, and Jones was hit with a two-lap penalty and a one-race suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Niece Motorsports has chosen to forget that history, as Conner Jones ran select starts for the team this year. The 19-year-old’s best result was 18th at Bristol. Cody Efaw, President and CEO of Niece Motorsports, praised him. “Conner really did a good job in the races he ran for us this year, and I’ve enjoyed seeing the improvement he’s made with his race craft. There were a few times that he performed as our best-running truck out there, and I think he has been pretty overlooked. As he continues to gain experience, I think he will have a good shot at succeeding next year.”

Conner Jones also did not hide his enthusiasm. “I’m thrilled to continue this journey with Niece Motorsports. I’ve been able to learn so much already this year, getting to work with the crew chiefs on both the Nos. 44 and 41 teams, and I’m looking forward to continuing that behind the wheel of the No. 42.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, fans are definitely not looking forward to the 42’s new driver. That is because their memory is a bit stronger than Niece’s.

NASCAR fans predict a tumultuous season

Although Niece Motorsports brushed off the 2024 controversy, fans could not. In fact, the team offering Conner Jones the exact Truck number that he had wrecked felt jaw-dropping. Somebody wrote, “The irony of going to the 42 of all numbers that Niece had to offer.” Given the tradition of NASCAR drivers to hold grudges and build up rivalries, it seems even more strange. One fan invoked the memory of Matt Mills’ spine-chilling wreck again: “Still can’t believe he’s driving for Niece Motorsports after intentionally wrecking one of their trucks last year at Homestead-Miami.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, Conner Jones’ history of carnage does not stop with just the Homestead incident. This year in February, he got into a scuffle with one of his own crew members during a short-track race. Then, at a CARS Tour race at Langley Speedway, he got into a fistfight with competitor Parker Eatmon. So, fans predicted a costly year for Niece Motorsports. Somebody wrote, “I give it 4 races before the checks don’t cover the amount of torn up race trucks niece is going to have to deal with.” Another fan predicted Niece’s added duties: “Good news!! Niece is going to keep about a dozen extra fabricators in jobs now.”

NASCAR tolerates such carnage-inducing drivers, as it helps create storylines for the sport. Besides Conner Jones, another big example of a rabble-rouser is Carson Hocevar. The Spire Motorsports driver has caused havoc from Trucks to Cup races. So one fan wrote, “There’s always has to be a couple of drivers in the sport that somehow, someway, just manage to stick around.”

Nevertheless, fans will witness Conner Jones in Trucks. With the new season a couple of months away, let’s wait and see how he performs.