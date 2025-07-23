Fans Erupt as Roger Penske’s Racing Empire Loses Ground to NASCAR’s Rising Division

Fans are really enjoying the Xfinity Series, aren’t they? For many stock car racing enthusiasts, NASCAR’s second tier provides far more entertainment value than the Cup Series, especially on tracks like the Dover Motor Speedway. The ‘Monster Mile’ has a notorious reputation for aero blocking on Next-Gen cars, problems that don’t exist further down the ladder. Combine that with ‘generational talent’ Connor Zilisch, and it’s a recipe for success.

But as it turns out, the Xfinity Series seems to be outperforming IndyCar as well, if viewership numbers are anything to go by. The 2025 BetRivers 200’s average viewership saw a significant increase compared to last year, and more than IndyCar’s race in Toronto.

NASCAR’s second tier is winning over stock car racing enthusiasts

It’s been a milestone year for the Xfinity Series already. Earlier this season, NASCAR’s second tier returned to Rockingham Speedway, and the 25,000 capacity venue was sold out instantly, with 1.053 million viewers tuning in as well. The racing series has consistently surpassed the 1 million mark this year, showing that fans not only enjoy the races, but The CW’s broadcast as well. The numbers didn’t disappoint at Dover Motor Speedway either, despite the race being cut short because of rain.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck, the race in Dover “got the highest viewership for an Xfinity Series race at Dover in nine years,” with an average of 1.047 million fans tuning in. That’s a 19% increase compared to last year, and significantly more than the 734,000 viewers for the Roger Penske-owned IndyCar Series race at Toronto. The numbers don’t lie, and they highlight the growing interest in NASCAR’s second tier this year, despite Mother Nature playing spoilsport.

A big part of the renewed interest is Connor Zilisch. Widely hailed as a generational talent, the 19-year-old secured his fourth win of his rookie campaign at Dover Motor Speedway. To say that his season has been impressive would be an understatement, as the North Carolina-native hasn’t finished lower than 5th in his last eight races, winning thrice during the period, including back-to-back triumphs at Sonoma and the ‘Monster Mile’. Witnessing a future Cup Series champ in action is an exciting prospect, motivating many to tune in.

The Xfinity Series cars don’t have the same limitations as Next-Gen vehicles as well. They perform better on short tracks, and don’t struggle to make passes on tracks like Dover Motor Speedway. Christopher Bell spun twice in the Cup Series at the 1-mile oval because of the existing aero package, while Denny Hamlin struggled to overtake a lapped Ty Dillon. Fans want to see stock car racing at its very best, and many feel the Xfinity Series provides that experience without the big names. Meanwhile, IndyCar continues to struggle on the sidelines, and many fans seem to know why.

Fans weigh in on Xfinity Series outperforming Roger Penske’s IndyCar

As expected, NASCAR fans didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts on the Xfinity Series race in Dover, surpassing IndyCar’s race in Toronto. Even though open-wheel racing enthusiasts found the action in Canada entertaining, the lack of popularity may have something to do with limited marketing for Roger Penske’s racing series. On that note, one fan wrote, “Most people probably don’t know when the races are unless they’re a fan of the series and look up their schedule.”

In comparison, a fan praised The CW Network for its coverage of NASCAR’s second tier, writing on Reddit, “Xfinity is always on CW. CW does a good job of making it known at what time to tune in.” Another stock car racing enthusiast praised the quality of racing in the Xfinity Series, and is unsurprised that the numbers are showing an upward trajectory. The fan wrote, “Best Stock Car racing on the planet. Doesn’t surprise me viewership is going up.”

However, some Xfinity Series fans couldn’t help but give credit to JR Motorsports’ 19-year-old phenom for the rising viewership numbers. For one Reddit user, having an opportunity to watch a rising star make his mark on the sport was more interesting than the current IndyCar scenario, admitting, “Xfinity has an exciting hyped kid that everyone is rooting for, Indycar has a runaway championship going with no real storylines.” Echoing that sentiment, another fan simply said, “The Z Factor. Connor Zilisch,” was the reason for fan interest.