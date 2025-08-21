Fans Explode With Wild Theories as RAM Drops Surprise Daytona Media Event

Weeks of intensifying rumors finally reached a climax. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is all set to welcome Ram as a brand-new OEM in 2026. This marks the return of parent company Stellantis since Dodge last raced in the stock car racing series in 2012. Given the long reign of Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, people are anxious to learn about how Ram will integrate itself into the sport. And the name of one team has been conquering these passionate online debates – Kaulig Racing.

Matt Kaulig’s long-standing enterprise is already in a state of flux this season. The team will trim down to a three-car operation in the Xfinity Series after a mid-season separation with Josh Williams. But even after closing that door, multiple doors have opened for Kaulig. One of them is still hazy – although the rumors are getting intense.

NASCAR team is on the verge of sensational news

When the whispers of Ram joining NASCAR first broke out in February, many teams’ names popped up. Front-running teams like ThorSport Racing and GMS Racing were some of them – yet both prospects have dimmed since. Then, Trackhouse Racing has also been floated as an option. Yet aligning Justin Marks’ MotoGP OEM, Honda, makes more sense, as rumors of the Japanese manufacturer are also afloat. The only team that has survived the rumor mill has been Kaulig Racing. Chris Rice, team president, has played along with these whispers: “Dale Earnhardt said it the best. If they’re talking about you, good or bad, they’re talking about you.”

Presently, however, more concrete evidence is out on the block. Daniel Dye drives the No. 10 Chevrolet in Kaulig’s NASCAR Xfinity arm, having clinched 7 top tens in 2025. However, his career might get a phenomenal boost soon with his family’s recent collaboration with Ram. Journalist Joseph Srigley wrote about it on X: “The “RAM Team Announcement” is scheduled to take place at 1450 North Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona, Florida, which is the Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM dealership. That dealership is owned by Randy Dye, the father of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Dye.”

Ram is looking for up to six Trucks to link up with the OEM, so another NASCAR team is not off the table. Although the second team’s possibility is still up in smoke, the aim of Tim Kuniskis, Ram CEO, is clear. He is looking to NASCAR to help revive interest in the brand, as the global carmaker has seen its U.S.-listed stock drop 24% this year. That will align with Kaulig Racing’s goal of adding another Truck team to its roster. Chris Rice said that he and owner Matt Kaulig had “checked it out.” But this was not as businessmen but as race fans, attending the Jul. 25 race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

While Kaulig Racing ramps up speculation about its bond with Ram, NASCAR fans are also attentive.

Fans weed out possible sequels

Kaulig Racing has been a hot topic this year. Ranging from the Cinderella run in Ty Dillon‘s NASCAR In-Season Tournament to Josh Williams’ heartbreaking exit, fans have created a lot of buzz. Joseph Srigley’s X post only boosted this conversation, and one fan deduced the meaning of it: “all but confirming kaulig to trucks with ram then.” Somebody else brought Daniel Dye’s reference into the picture. The 22-year-old driver is currently in his best Xfinity season, having clinched 7 top tens already. Hence, his personal link with Ram is also a possible storyline: “So it’s either a Kaulig Truck team, or Daniel Dye is doing his own thing next year.”

Another fan appreciated Joseph Srigley’s highly investigative journalism. Digging out the Dye family’s ownership of the facility where Ram will hold its team announcement was impressive. One fan wrote, “Ahhhh connecting dots.” Another fan did some additional digging and found out another association between Ram and Kaulig. BPro Auto Parts, a brand of affordable, aftermarket auto parts launched by Stellantis, is a sponsor of Daniel Dye. The fan wrote, “Kaulig and Dye has been sponsored by Bpro a Stellantis brand so I can definitely see Kaulig switching or Daniel dropping to trucks to drive for Dodge.”

However, attaching itself to a new OEM is not going to be easy for Kaulig Racing. The team has deep ties to Richard Childress Racing and its Chevrolet engine program. OEMs are also known for being secretive, presenting an additional challenge for Ram. That is what a NASCAR fan emphasized in their comment: “Kaulig is gonna be dogs— next year with no manufacturer support in cup.”

Clearly, Kaulig Racing is up for wild changes in the upcoming season. With the rumors gathering pace every week, let us see what lies in store for the team.