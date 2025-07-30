Fans Flood Speculations as Hospitalized NASCAR Driver’s Team Looks for a New Replacement

Dirt racing seems to be for the brave. In the past few weeks, one NASCAR driver after another has hit a rough patch, with many getting hospitalized due to a lack of safety. And now, Stewart Friesen has been caught in the mix. His season took a brutal turn over the weekend when a violent crash at Autodrome Drummond left him with a broken pelvis and leg that will require surgery.

But as the reality of his absence had sunk in, the tone had shifted. With Friesen’s No. 52 truck now without its driver, NASCAR fans immediately jumped into speculation mode, offering names, wild suggestions, and even some nostalgic throwbacks for who should fill in while the veteran recovers.

Critical injury derails playoff run: Who will step in?

The Canadian-born star was rushed to the hospital following a terrifying dirt modified crash during the Super DIRTcar Series event at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada. In a dramatic moment, his No. 44 car hopped up from the dirt berm, flipped violently into the air, hit the retaining wall, and burst into flames before sliding back onto the track, where another driver struck it. Despite the severity of the incident, Stewart remained alert and was communicating with officials before being extracted and transported for medical care.

The crash occurred mid-race in the feature as Stewart was battling door-to-door in a three-wide fight when his car drifted high into the dirt cushion entering turn 3, launching over the wall and igniting in flames. Jessica Friesen, his wife, shared an official medical update. No damage to the head, neck, or spine, but severe trauma to his pelvis and right leg. Surgery is imminent, and he is being moved to a higher-capacity hospital. His vital signs remain stable, and with pain relief, he’s in better spirits and resting comfortably.

She took to social media, saying, “Stewart continues to be in serious but stable condition here at a hospital in Quebec. He will be transferred to a hospital in New York tomorrow, where multiple surgeries will take place in the coming days. We want to thank everyone here at the hospital in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, for the outstanding care, and several members of the racing community who have helped facilitate getting Stewart closer to home. The outpouring of support from all of our racing family has been overwhelming in the best way. Thank you for all of your outreach and encouragement as we continue to work through the next steps in Stewart’s recovery.”

Stewart Friesen joined the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-time in 2018, driving the No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Halmar Friesen Racing, with one truck series win this season and already in playoff contention following his victory at Michigan International Speedway in June. His profile includes four Truck Series wins. He currently sits around 13th in the standings with one win, six top tens, and three top-five finishes in 16 events.

And now the sudden emergency has left his team scrambling to make decisions as they approach the final stretch of the regular season, which concludes just before the playoffs begin on August 30 at Darlington Raceway. However, the NASCAR community has its own favorites and has already decided the No. 52 truck’s fate over social media.

Fans prepare a list of driver options for the No. 52 Truck

The moment Stewart Friesen’s injury update hit social media, the concern was immediate. Speculation followed just as quickly. Within hours, the NASCAR community turned into armchair team owners, tossing out names of potential replacements for Halmar Friesen Racing’s No. 52 trucks while sending well wishes to the sidelined driver and sharing their opinions on Reddit.

Some floated ideas rooted in nostalgia. “Mark Martin has a lot to say. But he could still wheel it like the old days,” one fan mused, half jokingly imagining the Hall of Famer shooting up for one last run. Another quipped, “ I heard that Tony Stewart is available,” adding to the lighthearted throwbacks that peppered the discussion. The tone was supportive, but fans clearly enjoyed the fantasy draft atmosphere.

Another offered more pragmatic suggestions. “Kasey Kahne can’t physically handle the length of cup races more. Truck lengths should be fine. He also has a phenomenal truck win %. They should call him,” one comment read, pointing out that Kahne’s short race stamina could make him an ideal stand-in. Another user pitched an outside-the-box option, saying, “Throw Legge in the mix!” referencing Katherine Legge’s open-wheel and diverse motorsport experience.

Not all comments were flattering. One blunt post joked, “Kris Wright looking to bankrupt another team,” drawing laughs but also reflecting the Internet’s tendency to roast struggling drivers. Meanwhile, others chimed in with levelheaded takes like, “If I was the owner, I’d be calling (Anthony) Alfredo or (Parker) Kligerman. Get well soon, Stewie.”

The result was a world of ideas, some serious, some tongue-in-cheek, all showing how deeply fans care about Friesen’s recovery and his team’s immediate future. From legendary veterans to underdog hopefuls, the comment sections became a running list of what-if scenarios, blending humor, strategy, and heartfelt support for the injured driver.