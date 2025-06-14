Fans Get Emotionally Moved as NASCAR’s 2 Most Beloved People Comes Full Circle in Mexico

Daniel Suárez has become emblematic of NASCAR’s international reach, but for veteran reporters Jeff Gluck and Bob Pockrass, this Mexico City weekend holds special meaning beyond the racing itself. Gluck began covering NASCAR in 2004 at the Subway 400 at Rockingham, while Pockrass has reported on the sport since 1991. They first crossed paths around the 2008 NASCAR Nationwide Series event known as the Corona México 200, which Kyle Busch won. Over the years, their friendship became a fixture in NASCAR circles, exemplifying the rapport that can develop among those who chase the checkered flag together.

At their peak, both were omnipresent. Gluck’s “Quiet Track” visuals and daily “12 Questions” columns earned a loyal following, while Pockrass’s tenure at ESPN and later Fox cemented his reputation for thorough, timely coverage. Yet they’ve also weathered downturns. Pockrass was among the journalists laid off after ESPN’s 2018 budget cuts before joining Fox in 2019. And Gluck navigated the evolving media landscape as social platforms shifted the pace of news. Their careers reflect highs of headline-making scoops and lows of industry upheaval, but after 17 years, they find themselves in a similar spot as if it were a déjà vu moment.

Covering NASCAR’s first Cup Series race in Mexico City represents a “full circle” for Gluck and Pockrass, from their early days swapping stories in cramped media centers to now riding together in a Mexican taxi en route to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. As Gluck tweeted, “Mexico City taxis with @bobpockrass taken 17 years apart,” underscoring both how far NASCAR has come and how enduring their partnership remains. Pockrass echoed the moment’s significance in his coverage, “NASCAR is fully committed to this race, and being here to report on it feels like a milestone in our sport’s story,” a sentiment he shared after confirming the event would proceed despite early rumors.

Mexico City taxis with @bobpockrass, taken 17 years apart

— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 12, 2025

Their journey is also tied to changes at Fox that saw Pockrass’s on-air NASCAR duties shift, only for him now to reengage at a landmark event. For Gluck, who launched his career amid traditional print deadlines and embraced social media’s rise, accompanying Pockrass here symbolizes both continuity and evolution in NASCAR journalism. Mexico City’s inaugural race carries weight for drivers, fans, and media alike, and for these two longtime colleagues, it represents the culmination of years spent covering highs and lows, now reunited for one of the sport’s biggest leaps.

For fans who have been accustomed to Pockrass’ update when Fox coverage was under commercial, they have missed him for the early part of the season. With Fox switching alliance and joining IndyCar in an exclusive deal, he hasn’t been that active with his NASCAR coverage, but now that he is back on the road and in Mexico City, the sight of him tagging alongside Gluck has fans gushing over social media.

Never change, Bob Pockrass

Several fans expressed amusement at seeing Gluck and Pockrass together again in Mexico after so many seasons on the road. “I lost all my hair, though,” joked Gluck, recalling the stress reporters have endured covering close finishes and late-night travel. That quip resonates given how marathon race weekends test reporters’ resilience just as much as teams. Their longevity, Gluck covering since 2007 and Pockrass since 1991, reflects countless hours under hot lights and in tight media centers. The good news is that they have maintained their young looks with no gray hairs so far, “Neither of you guys got Grey hair yet either.”

Humor also surfaced naturally. “LOL good to see some things nevah change.” Whether Gluck was trying to recreate the scene from their last visit in Mexico remains unknown, but it was almost identical. For Bob, it looked like he didn’t break his character in these 17 years, as he was seen doing the same thing in both stills. Head down, keeping himself updated with the latest happenings on his cell phone.

One particular fan even took a cheeky jab at Jeff Gluck and how NASCAR as a sport has changed overall. “Not as many apps or good race polls back then,” true, back then there was no X and therefore no post-race polls by Gluck. There was no Netflix or Amazon Prime; rather, fans enjoyed their dose of NASCAR entertainment on the Speed Channel. A lot has changed in less than two decades.

Fans couldn’t help but highlight how Bob Pockrass kept himself relevant with the changing times with a tech-savvy mobile phone. “I think the biggest change here is the technology! @bobpockrass imagine trying to keep up today on that phone from ‘08 ha!” In response, another user added, “Bob used to have to mash the zero four times, just to get a z.”

These reactions by fans go on to show that while the drivers might be popular figures out there, prominent personalities like Jeff Gluck and Bob Pockrass will always be remembered for their contribution to the sport.