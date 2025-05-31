Fans Get Teary Eyed Discovering a Dale Earnhardt Jr. They Never Knew Before Amazon’s “Earnhardt” Tribute

For over two decades, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been one of NASCAR’s most recognizable faces. He is a third-generation racer, a two-time Daytona 500 winner, and the sport’s Most Popular Driver for a record 15 straight years. Fans have watched him grow from the son of “The Intimidator” into a champion in his own right. He’s not just a driver; he’s been a team owner, broadcaster, bestselling author, and the heart of NASCAR’s fan base.

But even with all the spotlight, there’s always been a sense that the real Dale Jr. (the man behind the helmet) remained just out of reach. Now, with Amazon’s new documentary “Earnhardt,” dedicated to Dale Sr., fans are discovering a side of Dale Jr. they never knew existed. The film peels back the layers, revealing the personal moments, struggles, and triumphs that shaped him far beyond the racetrack.

‘Earnhardt’ documentary unveils the man behind the legend

Amazon’s “Earnhardt” documentary is giving fans a rare look into Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s life. It showcases him far beyond the racetrack and the shadow of his famous father. While the series covers the legendary career of Dale Earnhardt Sr., it’s the raw, honest perspective of Dale Jr. that sets this four-part Prime Video docuseries apart.

Dale Jr. and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, were deeply involved in shaping the project. They insisted on showing the “human side” of their father and family. But in doing so, the series also reveals Dale Jr.’s own struggles, triumphs, and vulnerabilities. He opens up about growing up with a father who was often away racing, sharing, “I just wanted to introduce Dad and his greatness to a generation of fans that hadn’t seen him race or didn’t understand why he was so loved or appreciated.” The documentary captures Dale Jr.’s journey from a shy, uncertain teenager to a NASCAR superstar and cultural icon.

“Earnhardt” doesn’t shy away from depicting difficult moments. Dale Jr. reflects on losing his father in the 2001 Daytona 500 and the pressure of carrying the Earnhardt legacy. He talks candidly about the emotional challenges of living up to expectations and forging his own path. The documentary includes never-before-seen home footage, interviews with Dale Jr., Kelley, and close friends, and explores how Dale Jr. found his voice as a broadcaster, team owner, and advocate for driver safety.

What makes the series powerful is its authenticity. Dale Jr. admits, “Reliving one of the more difficult parts of your life … having to go through that was difficult.” But he wanted the project to resonate with those who never knew his father. The documentary’s honest storytelling, combined with rare archival material, paints a fuller picture of Dale Jr. not just as a racer but as a son, brother, and father.

Fans moved by Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s honesty and heart

The release of “Earnhardt” has elicited strong reactions from fans, who have taken to social media to express their emotions. Viewers have praised the documentary for its honesty and depth, noting how it provided a newfound appreciation for Dale Jr.’s journey.

One fan summed it up: “Junior deserves all the praise. For going through what he went through. Turning out the way he did. Being the man he is. And continuing to give so much back to us, the sport, and the history of it all.” Dale Jr. transitions from being a teenager to a grown-up race car driver, who just longed for his father’s attention. He was deprived of it for the most part, only until they started bonding well before the tragic crash at the Daytona 500 in 2001. And even then, he didn’t shut himself away from the world or curse the racetrack. He embraced that moment of loss and would go on to script his story that is as inspiring as the Intimidator.

Another viewer pointed out his lasting influence: “You think about the impact he continues to have… just look at North Wilkesboro. He’s super humble about it, but I’m convinced that we don’t have races there again without his influence.” This refers to Dale Jr.’s 2019 volunteer effort, where he and a team of fans cleaned up the abandoned North Wilkesboro Speedway, sparking the track’s eventual revival and NASCAR’s return in 2023. Had it not been for his efforts, the fans wouldn’t be talking about improving the short track racing and adding more points races to these traditional venues over ambitious adventures.

The documentary’s raw family moments struck a chord. “The entire documentary, I just wanted to give Junior, Kelley, and Kerry a great big hug. Felt so bad for all 3 of them.” The film recounts how Dale Sr. struggled to express love to his children by saying something as simple and natural as “I love you.” It was tough for them to grow up in an environment that was often restricted and controlled. While Jr. did get to race cars and live his dreams, Kelley, in particular, has a tough time being on speaking terms with his father. And that is the weight she has to carry now for the rest of her life.

As Kelley Earnhardt Miller shared, their father once told a friend, “That’s not something I can say to my kids.” This generational struggle with emotion is a central theme, as another fan noted: “That’s how his dad was, and it’s likely how HIS dad raised him… It’s hard to overcome that and be the change.” Unlike Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Jr. has made it a priority to show affection and openness with his own children. He often shares heartfelt moments with his daughters, Isla and Nicole, on social media, celebrating milestones and expressing his love.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking reaction: “It’s so sad that Dale Jr finally got the relationship with his Dad he always wanted, and it lasted such a short amount of time.” The documentary shows how, just as father and son were growing closer, tragedy struck at Daytona in 2001. Maybe, if that fateful day had never happened, their bond would have only grown deeper. Both on and off the track. And who knows, the DEI wouldn’t be in the sorry state of affairs that it is right now under the control of Teresa Earnhardt?

With so many fans moved to tears, one thing is clear: Dale Jr.’s influence and contributions are going to be remembered for some time to come.