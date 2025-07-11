Fans Given Up on Kyle Busch as Harsh NASCAR Schedule Leaves Him Helpless

“It’s definitely not due to lack of effort, that’s for sure,” Kyle Busch said at the Martinsville Speedway. But what exactly is the reason behind the declining performance, then? Joining Richard Childress Racing back in 2023, Busch tasted victory last at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on June 4 of the same year. What about 2024, you may ask? The 40-year-old finished 20th in the standings with an average finish of 18.3, and to top that, he had the fewest laps he’s ever led in his full-time Cup Series career. Come 2025, the pages may be fresh, but it is the same ‘ol story.

Now, the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing driver, who is NASCAR’s winningest racer with 63 wins, finds himself looking at one of the longest winless streaks of 76 races. Though Chicago may have stirred some hope, the reality is still bitter. He finds himself placed 46 points below the cutline and will need a win to qualify for the playoffs. Now, with 7 regular-season races remaining, there is quite a lot of stuff that the whole team needs to get in line.

After all, we all saw how, in the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge, he had to exit relatively early. As a 16th seed, Busch faced off against 17th seed Brad Keselowski in the first round at EchoPark Speedway, where he was ultimately eliminated. Therefore, despite Busch’s efforts, he did not progress to the later stages of the $1 million competition. As of now, out of the 19 races, he has 2 DNFs, 2 Top 5s, and 6 Top 10s.

And for many NASCAR fans, Rowdy’s season so far has brought a visible shift in sentiment, with many expressing a sense of resignation, and some even suggesting that they have given up on seeing him contend for wins. This sentiment, echoed across social media platforms like Reddit and X, isn’t solely aimed at Busch but also reflects a broader concern about the overall competitiveness of the #8 RCR team within the demanding NASCAR schedule.

As of 2025, a significant development also came in for Kyle Busch and RCR with the announcement of a contract extension, ensuring Busch will continue driving the #8 Chevrolet through the 2026 season. This agreement, confirmed by both Busch and team owner Richard Childress at Charlotte Motor Speedway, reflected RCR’s unwavering belief in Busch’s ability to return to Victory Lane and contend for championships.

Childress himself expressed excitement about the future, noting, “I love a driver that doesn’t like to lose, and we’ve worked hard. We’ve got some exciting things coming up.” The extension comes as RCR has been making strategic organizational changes, promoting Mike Verlander to president and hiring technical director John Klausmeier and crew chief Richard Boswell, aimed at providing their drivers with the resources to elevate their performance.

Because a repeat of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is something that is not needed. For Busch, the struggles started early when he was involved in an early-race collision that pushed him further back. And even as the race went on, his struggles were clear as he radioed in an almost frustrated “can’t f—— turn.”

And as far as the driver is concerned, he is himself putting in the work to turn things around. He said, “I think the speed has been there. More and more we continue to work on that and get that closer to where it’s consistent speed. I feel like there’s times in the race where we do have top speed, but it’s not the whole race. So we’ve got to work on beginning to end and being able to put everything together.”



While fans would surely acknowledge the words of encouragement coming from the team, its plummeting performance can only do so much.

Fans brace for Kyle Busch’s decline

Responding to social media polls and debating on the winning possibilities of Busch by the end of the regular season, one fan opined, “Richmond and Daytona are his last, best chances I’d say. I don’t think it’s happening.” Kyle Busch has a long and strong history at Richmond Raceway, winning six Cup wins, including a dominant 2012 victory where he pulled away from Dale Earnhardt Jr. Further, he won the summer Coke Zero 400 in 2008 at the Daytona International Speedway.

With the 2025 season winding down and the last two races of the regular season scheduled at Richmond Raceway and Daytona International Speedway, respectively, fans wonder if this could be his last shot at another playoff berth. On the other hand, others believe it is RCR that is stopping Busch from earning a win this year, with its focus elsewhere. One fan pointed out, “Would be great if RCR gives him the “cheat code set up” ADillon had last year. But we all know pop pop would choose Austin…”

Given that Austin Dillon is the grandson of the team owner Richard Childress, fans perceive that he is given preferential treatment. The 35-year-old, driving the iconic #3, has secured high-profile wins like the 2018 Daytona 500 and the 2017 Coca-Cola 600, often leading to an assumption that he is given the best equipment throughout.

Others weighed in as well, writing, “Daytona or a road course. I honestly argue that Austin Dillon has been better than Kyle at some short tracks since joining RCR especially Bristol,” which might indeed be true. While Busch boasts an incredible nine Cup Series victories at Bristol Motor Speedway, his transition to RCR has seen a dip in his short-track dominance. For instance, in the 2025 Food City 50o at Bristol, Dillon secured his first Top-10 finish of the season, rallying to a 10th-place result while Rowdy finished 14th.

Another fan wrote, “To quote the great Muhammed Ali, “He’s got 2 chances, slim and none and slim’s leaving town.” While this was said in reference to Ali’s opponent Joe Frazier, it resonates strongly with Busch’s prospects of snapping his extended winless streak in the 2025 Cup Series season.

Fans, once hopeful of Rowdy’s return to the top, are now faced with the difficult truth that his best days might be behind him. His legacy remains firmly intact; however, time will tell whether his career ends with a flourish or a quiet exit, giving fans some unforgettable moments to reminisce about.