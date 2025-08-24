Fans Hand Kyle Busch a Harsh Reality Check for Digging His Grave at RCR

For over a decade, Kyle Busch was one of NASCAR’s most consistent stars. During his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008 to 2022, he never finished lower than 14th in the standings and won at least one race every season. He captured two Cup Series championships- 2015 and 2019, and built a reputation as a reliable winner. That 15-year stretch of dominance makes his current struggles all the more striking.

The shift came when Busch left Gibbs for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. His debut season showed flashes of success, including three wins, but the career-long stability didn’t follow. Since then, he’s struggled to stay inside the top 20 in points, prompting questions about whether the Next Gen car has blunted his edge, or if RCR lacks the tools to restore his championship form. These doubts now frame the harshest stat of his career.

For the first time in his full-time Cup career, Kyle Busch risks missing the postseason in back-to-back years after a 33rd-place finish at Daytona. He ended 2023 14th in points, dropped to 20th in 2024, and remains winless this season, putting his near-annual playoff streak since 2004 in jeopardy. The once-dominant Busch now faces a sobering reality.

The numbers underline just how steep the fall has been. Since the launch of the Next Gen car, Busch’s best points finish is just 13th in 2022. He’s now on a winless streak spanning over 80 races. For a driver who once made victory lane routine, this drought signals more than misfortune, it marks a stark contrast between his dominant Gibbs era and his turbulent RCR chapter. The decline hasn’t gone unnoticed; as news of his likely playoff absence spread, fans flooded Twitter, grappling with how one of NASCAR’s greats has reached this point.

Fans fume over the truth behind Kyle Busch’s struggles

The first reaction zeroed in on Busch’s contract situation with RCR. This year, he extended his RCR deal despite declining results. That decision did not sit well with some fans who felt he tied himself down to a struggling team. One blunt comment read, “But signed an extension. Horrible.” There is a clear disappointment that Busch committed long-term to RCR. It could be a mistake that could prolong his struggles rather than open the door to a competitive resurgence.

Another fan pointed to Busch’s exit from Joe Gibbs Racing as self-inflicted, citing money as the key factor. When Mars, Inc. ended its M&M’s sponsorship after 2022, JGR could not meet Busch’s salary demands. Hence, he departed after 15 seasons.

This frustration came through in the reaction: “I have what shouldn’t be a hot take; Kyle did this to himself by holding out for more $$$ at JGR. He wasn’t going to get the same deal at a tier 2/below team, probably took less at RCR and he hasn’t elevated that team in the slightest.” Here, the sentiment was that Busch miscalculated, overvalued his market position, and ended up at a mid-tier team that he has not been able to lift to championship form.

Not all fans agree on the financial angle, however. A third comment countered the “took less money” narrative, suggesting that Busch in fact secured a lucrative payday with RCR.

“Unfortunately this is the opposite scenario. Busch got pained 17 million to be at RCR and denied a lessor contract at Gibbs. A sad twist of fate.” This view emphasized that Busch actually made a profitable move financially. But the irony is that the money has come alongside a major decline in performance. It portrays his fall as tragic in the sense that wealth came at the cost of competitiveness. While some blamed contracts, others blamed the car itself.

The Next Gen car, introduced in 2022, has changed handling, braking, and aerodynamics. Many veteran drivers have admitted that it requires a different driving approach. Busch has openly voiced discomfort with its feel. That context shaped this fan’s take. “This next gen car does not align with how he drives and wants to feel. Plus, he had the best cars with creative teams at JGR.” This argument shifted focus away from Busch’s choices and instead framed the issue as a clash between driver and machine.

Finally, some supporters pushed back on the narrative that Busch is washed up. Despite consecutive down years, Kyle Busch remains only 40 years old with over 60 Cup wins to his name. At the same time, his replacement at JGR, Ty Gibbs, has yet to deliver standout results in elite equipment. That optimism came through in the comment.

“Everybody writing him off it’s got way to many years left in the tank. Besides his replacement (Ty Gibbs) has done nothing in I think we can all agree, superior equipment.” There is also a belief that Busch still has years to rebound and that his current slump does not erase his pedigree.

Kyle Busch’s 2025 season ended winless and outside the playoffs for a second straight year. With an 18.3 average finish in 2024 compared to his 14.2 career mark, the drop-off is clear. At 40 years old and with 63 Cup wins, he still has the pedigree to rebound. But questions linger over whether RCR and the Next Gen car can help him avoid a long twilight to his career.