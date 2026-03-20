Fans’ Hypocrisy Spills Out in the Open as Richard Childress’ NASCAR Gamble Finally Pays Off

I might get flak for saying this, but NASCAR fans have never exactly been consistent (including me). The same crowd that cheers aggressive bump-and-runs will slam another driver for doing the exact same thing a week later. It’s that classic love-to-hate culture. Complain about “gimmicks,” demand excitement, and then criticize how it’s delivered. Now, that contradiction is back in full view with Richard Childress’s latest gamble, as Cleetus McFarland’s path to a potential debut has sparked a wave of reactions that say more about the fans than the driver himself.

Cleetus McFarland’s NASCAR shot sparks divided reactions

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Earlier this month, Garrett Mitchell (better known as Cleetus McFarland) took a major step toward his NASCAR dream. The popular YouTuber is set to make his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at one of the sport’s toughest tracks, Rockingham, driving the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

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This isn’t just a one-off either. Cleetus has hinted at a three-race deal spanning 2026 and 2027, with potential appearances at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, two of the most high-profile venues in the sport.

But what’s really turned heads is the effort behind the scenes. McFarland recently logged nearly 10 hours of testing, diving headfirst into preparation ahead of his debut. “Had the greatest day of racing in my entire life yesterday. Learned so much in 10 hours of driving,” he shared on social media, clearly embracing the grind that comes with stepping into stock car racing.

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That post quickly made its way to NASCAR’s Reddit community. And that’s where things took a turn.

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Criticism poured in almost instantly. For some fans, McFarland is still just a “YouTuber,” someone they believe hasn’t earned his place in a competitive field traditionally built on years of short-track battles and development series experience. The skepticism wasn’t new. However, the intensity of it stood out, especially given the work he’s now putting in.

Yet, just as quickly as the backlash came, another wave followed. A growing group of fans began pushing back against the criticism, arguing that McFarland is doing exactly what any aspiring driver should. He’s putting in laps, learning the craft, and using his platform to fund the opportunity.

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And that split reaction? That’s where the real story begins.

Fans split as criticism turns into defense

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If the initial reaction felt predictable, the response that followed told a very different story. A large section of fans quickly called out the negativity, exposing what many saw as outright hypocrisy.

“So many miserable people in here upset about a dude excited to go racing lmao. I’m not a Cleetus fanboy by any means but some of you genuinely sound like this is ruining your life.” That sentiment hit at the core of the debate because Cleetus McFarland has never hidden his passion for NASCAR. This isn’t a gimmick; it’s something he’s been openly chasing for years.

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Another fan added, “And if anything it’s good news. The criticisms were because he was inexperienced and unprepared, but it’s clear he’s taking steps in the right direction. I mean, the guy seems to have good intentions. Not sure why so many wish to see him fail.” And that’s hard to argue with. He’s putting in the hours, testing extensively, and doing the work before ever taking the green flag.

Then came perhaps the most grounded take: “People are mad at him for fundamentally doing what you’re supposed to do to get into racing. Leverage what you can do for a sponsor in order for them to put up the money for you to be able to drive the car.” With over 4.6 million YouTube subscribers, McFarland brings serious visibility. Not just to partners like Tommy’s Express Car Wash, but to NASCAR itself.

The double standards didn’t stop there. “People in this subreddit when Cleetus wrecks off of turn 4 at Daytona even though plenty of experienced drivers have also done it: 😡 Also people when Cleetus puts the hours in to hone his racecraft: 😡.” Yes, his Truck debut at Daytona ended in a crash. But that’s hardly unique! He’s shown his caliber, with ARCA top-10 finishes at Talladega and Charlotte, including a career-best ninth.

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And maybe the bluntest truth of all: “People in the comments are bitter af. They’d be doing the same thing he’s doing if they had the means.”

At its core, this isn’t just about Cleetus. It’s about how fans choose who “belongs.” And right now, that line seems blurrier than ever.