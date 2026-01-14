Fans in Agreement: Dale Jr Drops 3-Word Bomb on Steve Phelps’ NASCAR Exit

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has worn just about every hat NASCAR can offer and then some. From carrying the family name as one of the sport’s most popular drivers, to building JR Motorsports into a powerhouse team, to becoming the voice fans trust in the broadcast booth, Junior’s influence has only grown since he stepped out of the car.

Now, as a key member of NASCAR’s playoff committee during a pivotal format overhaul, his fingerprints are all over the sport’s future. That’s why his latest offhand remark of hinting he’d take the commissioner’s job if asked, hit differently. With Steve Phelps stepping aside, fans are suddenly asking a serious question: could Dale Jr. actually be NASCAR’s next leader?

Dale Earnhardt Jr is up for a new role in NASCAR

“If they walked in this room and asked me to do it (NASCAR commissioner) right now, I’d do it. I’d have to call Amy and say, Hey man, I’m thinking about being commissioner.”

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. said those words today, they landed in a very different NASCAR landscape than they would have just a few weeks ago. Earlier this month, NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps officially resigned, closing the door on a role that had existed for less than a year but carried enormous symbolic weight for the sport’s future.

Phelps’ exit followed the revelation of offensive text messages that surfaced during discovery in the antitrust lawsuit filed by Michael Jordan. The messages dated back to a 2023 meeting with team owners during tense charter extension negotiations. Phelps was receiving live text updates from Chief Media & Revenue Officer Brian Herbst and repeatedly took shots at Richard Childress, a six-time Cup Series championship-winning owner.

Among the messages disclosed were blunt remarks such as, “Childress is an idiot. If they don’t like the state of the sport, sell your charter and get out,” followed later by, “Did I mention Childress was an idiot?” The tone and content of those texts shocked many within the industry and ultimately proved impossible to brush aside.

The aftermath was decisive. After Phelps’ resignation, NASCAR announced that the position itself was eliminated altogether. Phelps, who had been with NASCAR since 2005, will not be replaced. Instead, his responsibilities will be split among existing top executives.

While there is no indication NASCAR is seeking a new commissioner, Dale Jr.’s willingness to even entertain the idea struck a nerve. In a moment where the sport feels leaderless at the top, his comment felt less like a joke and more like a reflection of what fans believe NASCAR might actually need next.

Fans rally behind Junior

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s offhand comment lit up fan opinion across social media. Within minutes, supporters were lining up behind the idea of Junior in charge, blending nostalgia with trust earned over decades in the sport. The message from fans was loud and consistent: “they’d vote for Dale Jr.”

Comments quickly echoed the same sentiment in different words. “Dale Jr. would have the sport back on track as commissioner, hands down.” Others went even further, calling him an “excellent fit for the role,” citing his racing pedigree, media credibility, and clear understanding of what modern NASCAR fans actually want. For many, Earnhardt represents a rare bridge between NASCAR’s past and its future. He is someone who respects the roots while embracing change.

One particularly viral suggestion added another layer to the conversation: “Jr for Commish, @1markmartin for President of NASCAR.” It reflected a broader fan curiosity following Steve Phelps’ resignation earlier this month. With the commissioner role now eliminated, fans immediately began asking the obvious question. Who’s next?

Speculation briefly shifted toward NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell, with some wondering if another leadership shake-up could be looming. However, that theory was quickly shut down by respected NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, who clarified via social media: “I expect Steve O’Donnell to continue in his role as president… Don’t expect a replacement to Phelps, who was in a role more or less created for him.”

In reality, O’Donnell’s position appears stronger than ever. NASCAR has already leaned on him more heavily as it distanced itself from Phelps in recent months. With roots in the sport dating back to 1996 and a résumé that includes overseeing the playoff system, stage racing, and the Next Gen car, O’Donnell has built three decades of institutional trust.

The takeaway is clear: while fans love the idea of Dale Jr. in charge, NASCAR isn’t reshuffling the deck. The commissioner role is gone forever, and O’Donnell isn’t going anywhere.