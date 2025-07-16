Fans in Disbelief as NASCAR Team Reportedly Plans Sudden Downsizing

“We have made the difficult decision to close Stewart-Haas Racing off the 2024 season. It is a decision that did not come easily, nor was it made quickly.” Those were the somber words that sent shockwaves across the NASCAR community when SHR, a powerhouse organization, confirmed its departure last year. And a year later, it seems another team is making plans to pull resources out from their program, which might be the start of their end in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Rumors are swirling around Spire Motorsports, suggesting a potential downsizing on the track series side of its operation. While nothing has been formally announced by the team, chatter among fans and insiders has intensified following cryptic social media posts. Now, it is shadowed by whispers of structural change.

Spire is looking to set rookie Andres Perez de Lara free, according to rumors

Andres Perez De Lara, the remaining ARCA Menards Series champion, graduated to his full-time opportunity in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025. The 19-year-old rising star from Mexico City drives the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports, committing to the full 25-race schedule. These marks are a significant step forward for Perez, who has been steadily climbing the stock car racing ladder.

Veteran crew chief Chad Walter guides Perez’s rookie campaign, bringing a wealth of experience to the box as they aim to compete for Rookie of the Year. Two top 10s and consistent top 15 finishes, and is placed 17th in the points standings, the rookie driver seemed to be on his way to round off a solid 2025 season. But, according to the rumors, he might not be able to complete his job due to the uncertainty surrounding the #77 Spire Motorsports team.

A fan page named nascarrumornostalgia that is known for silly season update, posted

, “I’ve heard rumors for a little bit about Spire Truck’s side downsizing. Seems like they’re starting a bit early with the 77 teams. I expect Perez to make more starts with another team, though.” That single remark has grown legs online, raising questions about whether the 77 teams formation is a transitional step rather than a long-term move.

Back in 2024, Andres was extremely excited to be moving up the ranks. He said, ” It’s such a great opportunity for me and one that I have been working extra hard to get. It’s awesome to work with a team like Spire, and what that means for me as a driver having so many experienced and very accomplished people working with me to make the most of this opportunity. I think I’m looking forward to the competition more than anything. I’m ready to step up my game and ready to work on getting the most out of every race. Daytona can’t come soon enough. All the new tracks I’ll be racing will be another big challenge. I am really looking forward to it.”

However, things do not look that great. In his 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rookie campaign, Perez has made 15 starts with two top 10 finishes, placing ninth at Michigan and seventh at Pocono, though he has yet to secure a win or pole. He has an average starting position of 14.53 and an average finish of 18, with two DNFs and zero laps led. Despite showing flashes of potential, particularly on intermediate tracks, his season has been largely about gaining experience and finding consistency. And amid this rumor sounding off, the fans feel for the young Mexican.

Fans rally after NASCAR downsizing news

As the rumor of downsizing gains momentum, speculation about Perez’s role in Spire’s long-term plans has triggered a spectrum of reactions, many marked by confusion, frustration, and concerns.

For some, the timing of the rumor scaleback is baffling. One fan wrote, “Whoa. Did Andres run out of sponsorship money or something?” as they tried to make sense of what felt like a sudden shift. Another voice expresses disappointment, saying, “Kinda sucks. Perez started out a little rocky but seems to have found some footing lately.” It’s this very narrative, of a young driver finding form, that makes the situation all the more perplexing.

“This is a terrible sign for the truck series,” one user wrote, while another added bluntly, “I don’t think you can run four or five teams in any series, it takes too much resources.” That sentiment echoes a long-standing concern in NASCAR: Truck Series teams are unable to run a financially sustainable operation. With dwindling field and entries along with a dip in viewership, things are pretty rough for team owners who have to resort to the downsizing option.

And then that’s the usual finger-pointing. “Carlos must’ve stopped sending checks.” Carlos Slim Jr. helped sponsor Perez’s Truck Series, invoking the financial dependencies that often shape a young driver’s fate. Meanwhile, others looked nostalgically to the past, saying, “Bring back Moss Motorsports,” someone said, as if longing for simpler times when truck series operations seemed more stable and sustainable. Or perhaps, NASCAR can inject some real money into the series that attracts both competitors and sponsors.

Ultimately, until Spore releases an official statement, fans and insiders are left to fill in the blanks with their own theories. But one thing is clear. The excitement around Andres Perez de Lara’s debut now carries an uneasy undertone, one that reflects a broader uncertainty clouding the future of mid-tier NASCAR teams.