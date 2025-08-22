Fans in Frenzy as Carson Hocevar Pulled Over by Cops in His Dale Sr Truck

When it comes to NASCAR nostalgia, a few things ignite fandom like Dale Earnhardt’s black and red No. 3 storied Goodwrench livery. While the actual race-winning trucks are priceless, passionate fans have taken their devotion to the next level with detailed replicas. And Carson Hocevar found himself in that position. Earlier in the year, turned heads in 2025 by purchasing a jaw-dropping piece of NASCAR nostalgia: a 1977 Silverado styled to mirror Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s iconic No. 3 Goodwrench ride. But recently, the 22-year-old seems to have gotten in trouble, and fans can’t get enough.

Found on Facebook marketplace and reportedly costing around $20,000, the truck featured perfect period detail, from contingency stickers to sponsor decals, and was fully street legal. Hocevar dubbed it as his “daily”; a love letter to the driver he grew up idolizing. Hocevar’s acquisition was nearly impulsive but inspired. Now, the truck doubles as the conversation starter and an unstable symbol of his connection to NASCAR’s roots.

However, the plot has sped up recently when the Spire Motorsports driver shared an Instagram story of him being pulled over in the legendary No. 3 Truck for speeding. The story had a stark image of the black and red truck parked ahead of the police car. Instead of awkward silence, he leaned into social media. His next Instagram story featured a meme that read, “Look, officer, if you caught me, then you were obviously speeding too.” Smooth, cheeky, and pure NASCAR meme energy.

via Imago

Carson Hocevar may have been trending online, but he is also neck deep in competition on the track. Tensions flared during qualifying at Watkins Glen when Hocevar accused Brad Keselowski of blocking his lap. The No. 77 Driver was visibly frustrated, convinced that Keselowski had cost him valuable time. After the session, Keselowski climbed out of his RFK racing Ford and walked straight to Hocevar, leading to a heated exchange in front of crews and cameras.

A week later at Richmond, Keselowski downplayed the drama, saying that he had already moved on and offering no new details. His earlier explanation claimed he was trying to get out of Hocevar’s way, but Spire Motorsport rejected that account, insisting that their driver was impeded first. The conflicting narratives have only deepened the divide between the two camps. With all this racing drama surrounding Hocevar, his recent encounter with the police sent NASCAR fans online into a wild frenzy.

NASCAR Fans Sound Off on Carson Hocevar’s Speeding Antics

When the video of Carson Hocevar being pulled over in his #3 Dale Earnhardt-style Silverado Chevy hit the internet, Reddit instantly lit up. One fan quipped, “Cop must be Stenhouse’s fan,” poking fun at the notion that the officer’s actions might’ve been motivated by the fights between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Hocevar.

Another jab came with “This is Mike Skinner erasure!” as if reclaiming a bit of old school NASCAR memory with a hint of humor. Then came the classic, “Cleetus did it first,” a nod to the idea that Hocevar was just following the prankster-forerunner’s footsteps.

What followed turned darker and younger in cheek. A comment spiced it up with a conspiracy, saying, “Cops must’ve pulled him over for reckless driving….” Meanwhile, others poked at his daring persona by saying, “Definitely wasn’t actually him since the truck was in Michigan last night while he was in North Carolina,” as if the truck’s very presence signaled rogue intent.

Amid the memes, one comment felt like pure Hocevar-style understatement: “’I did not know I couldn’t do that.” In a sport where audacity is part of the allure, that line captured the mismatch between teenage-car-wrapping freedom with actual driving laws. While another said, ” Lol dudes gonna lose his ride at this rate.” These takes aren’t just random noises, they shape a narrative: Hocevar is a livewire, equal parts racer, troublemaker and internet legend.