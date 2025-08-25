Fans Issue Bold Criticism to NASCAR Cup Series Over Europe Plans Speculation

For decades, NASCAR and IndyCar have competed for American motorsport audiences. Their strategies for global reach have been starkly different. IndyCar has long experimented with races beyond U.S. borders, while NASCAR has largely kept its Cup Series confined to domestic tracks. That difference re-emerged recently as NASCAR attempted its first points-paying Cup race outside the U.S. since 1958 in Mexico City. Unfortunately, they dropped the event from its 2026 calendar due to World Cup scheduling conflicts and instead chose to revive Chicagoland, an internal solution that hinted at a hesitation to commit to global expansion. IndyCar, on the other hand, has chosen to pursue another international venue.

Roger Penske’s IndyCar reach now stretches to more than 200 countries. Networks like Sky Sports, Ziggo Sport, and Viaplay are boosting exposure in Europe. Streaming through INDYCAR LIVE further ensures that fans across continents have direct access to coverage. The addition of PREMA Racing, a major European open-wheel outfit, to the IndyCar grid in 2025 underscored the series’ willingness to connect with global motorsport audiences in ways NASCAR has not. Recently, speculation has risen that IndyCar could even land a European event in the near future. This has added weight to the conversation about international racing. That possibility, in turn, has raised uncomfortable questions about where NASCAR’s premier Cup Series fits in.

Circuit Zandvoort, host of the Dutch Grand Prix until 2026, is the venue in focus. They recently announced plans to part ways with Formula 1 due to financial risks. Zandvoort’s management confirmed it was exploring alternatives. They explicitly named both IndyCar and NASCAR as potential replacements. Robert van Overdijk, the circuit’s general director, said the goal was to “deliver spectacle and value” with new series. Given IndyCar’s broadcast expansion and European team involvement, the series appears well-positioned to test an event in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series has a crammed schedule and limited international experience. This could make such a leap less feasible. IndyCar now seems poised to overtake NASCAR in the race for overseas visibility.

This possibility comes at a delicate moment for NASCAR leadership. Steve Phelps was appointed as NASCAR’s first commissioner earlier this year. He has emphasized “strategic growth and international expansion” as priorities. But the sport’s only recent global move has already been sidelined. By contrast, IndyCar has already courted international teams. It is now being linked to one of Europe’s most iconic circuits. Fans have taken notice of the disparity, with many on Reddit debating — Is NASCAR falling behind a rival it once comfortably overshadowed in the American market?

Fans sound off on NASCAR Cup Series contrast to IndyCar

When the conversation turned to Zandvoort, some fans immediately raised concerns about the most obvious obstacle: Dutch weather. As one put it, “NASCAR and Dutch weather, a match made in heaven.” This sarcasm reflected the clash between NASCAR’s reliance on dry, stable race days. The Netherlands has a reputation for unpredictable rainfall. In essence, fans believe the sheer risk of weather-induced chaos highlights how mismatched NASCAR might be for the circuit compared to IndyCar.

Another perspective pointed to IndyCar’s natural advantage in the European market due to its diverse driver pool. One user noted, “IndyCar makes way more sense considering how much of the field is European.” Stars like Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson, and Romain Grosjean have F1 pedigrees or European backgrounds. IndyCar enjoys built-in familiarity with European audiences. The comment underscores that IndyCar’s expansion would tap into existing fan loyalties that NASCAR simply lacks.

Some fans took a more practical stance, suggesting the NASCAR Cup Series could test the waters indirectly. One suggestion read, “I could potentially see the NASCAR Euro Series trying some races there to test the waters on the appeal of the sport.” This reflected the idea that NASCAR already has an international footprint. By leveraging that branch first, NASCAR could gauge whether there is enough demand to justify bringing its flagship Cup Series across the Atlantic.

Other fans dove into the financial and logistical realities. One detailed comment stated, “I have to wonder what’s NASCAR’s plan to operate internationally.” They went on to outline why a Cup race in Europe would be difficult to justify. “NASCAR is a series that typically runs late Sunday night or Monday morning for most of the world, so viewership will always be fleeting… I don’t see anyway it is financially viable for any parties.” The analysis captured timezone mismatches, shipping costs, and limited brand awareness. A European event seems impractical without heavy subsidies or massive ticket sales. This comment reflects broader skepticism about NASCAR’s ability to generate sustainable international interest.

Finally, others questioned whether the track itself even suited stock car racing. One blunt remark read, “Zandvoort? Not sure a stock car could even make a full lap around a track that tight.” The observation highlighted NASCAR’s inherent vehicle limitations. This would be a circuit designed for lightweight open-wheel cars. While NASCAR has succeeded on some road courses, the technical demands of Zandvoort could expose the series’ limitations. This could lead to underwhelming racing compared to F1 or IndyCar events.

Overall, the fan reactions show intrigue but strong skepticism toward NASCAR Cup Series‘ international ambitions. While some welcome the novelty, most highlight logistical, financial, and cultural hurdles that make expansion difficult. The consensus is clear. If NASCAR wants success abroad, it must balance spectacle with sustainable, competitive growth.