Fans Issue New Demand for NASCAR Team to Hire the Infamous “Next Jeff Gordon”

Many great racers miss out on an opportunity to make it into NASCAR. There are often a lot of reasons behind this, and B.J. McLeod also had a few. Even though he eventually managed to race in NASCAR, the path has been tough.

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A Career Built in the Shadows Now Forces NASCAR’s Hand

His early trajectory, with around 300 massive wins and multiple championships, suggested that he was going to finish on a high note, but it was not to happen. It has often been argued that the slump in McLeod’s career was because he never had competitive equipment to begin with.

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The roots of this entire debate can be traced back to a revealing moment on The Dale Jr. Download, where Dale Earnhardt Jr. openly recalled how close BJ McLeod once came to getting a real shot with competitive equipment.

“We were in Atlanta, Michael Annett was driving our car, Michael had broken his leg, 30 minutes before the race started, and I got a call, and they’re like, can you drive it?, and I pitched your name,” he said, referring to McLeod.

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What followed from B. J. McLeod only adds to the weight of that missed opportunity: “I was willing to drive the car without the liner, I would have driven that car that day, sitting on the carbon, they were just worried about me not being able to ride, not having a liner.”

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If anything, this exchange made it clear how close McLeod was to racing again, that too with a competitive machine, yet once everything seemed to align, one final piece gave way. This incident reinforces the popular fan debate, with many now believing that he was never truly given the opportunity he deserved and should be given one again.

But what’s even more important is the timing of this discussion. NASCAR’s new evolving ecosystem has created an opening inside Kaulig Racing’s new Truck Series program with Ram that has a rotating “free agent” seat meant for drivers to be picked and rotated based on performance. Maybe if not in Atlanta, McLeod could have shot now.

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Fans believe, and rightfully so, that the equipment bridge in McLeod, who was dubbed as the next Jeff Gordon due to his early career success, can be fixed if given a chance to race in that seat. However, others also argue that the problem would persist, for a first-year program isn’t exactly prime equipment or cutting-edge racing tech.

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USA Today via Reuters Feb 15, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12), driver Kyle Busch (8), and driver BJ McLeod (78) wreck during the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

McLeod would also need to pull in sponsors, as made clear by drivers such as Lee Pulliam, whose recent opportunity with JR Motorsports at Martinsville came with backing from partners such as Folsom Fence Supply and others. Making it quite clear that even though you have talent, sponsorship pushes you to the seat. These sponsors, too, are forced into a decision by their customers, who, well, obviously largely are racing fans, bringing us to a conclusive question.

What would happen if BJ McLeod is finally given the machinery to match his reputation? And as that question grows louder, fans have a lot to say.

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Fans Split Between Opportunity and Reality as McLeod Debate Heats Up

The fan conversation around this incident is very, very interesting, with opinions pulling us in different directions at once. Some are clearly focused on the quality of opportunity, with one fan stating, “But that’s not really prime equipment yet. I’d rather see @DaleJr give him an Xfinity opportunity as he did for Pulliam.”

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Others, however, are less concerned with where and more concerned with simply seeing it happen. “I’d love to see @bjmcleod78 in a few races in some high-quality equipment. BJ represents the little guy, and we all love it,” another fan wrote. What’s quite interesting here is to note how everyone backs McLeod’s idea of being the little guy who deserved better.

Some see potential even within current setups. “I love what @Kaulig_Trucks is doing with RAM… in the right circumstances, @bjmcleod78 could be this generation’s Ron Hornaday,” one fan noted. There also existed calls for direct and immediate action. “Put @bjmcleod78 in the 25 truck for a few races, he is a wheel man.”

Yet, not all reactions are purely hopeful. “The way they are running… a top 20 is a good day,” one fan argued, only to be countered by another pointing out, “Corey got a top 10 at Rockingham. Ran a lot in the top 10 at Bristol.”

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One thing from all the reactions above is clear: very few debate whether McLeod should get the opportunity; almost everyone agrees with it. The real debate, therefore, is whether this is a real opportunity or not, or just another unfortunate blast from the past.