For a track that disappeared from NASCAR’s national schedule almost as quickly as it returned, Road America somehow refuses to stay out of the conversation. There has been a “will they, won’t they” discussion surrounding the venue for years. But now, the signs pointing toward a potential return appear too strong for the community to ignore.

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Social media has exploded after fans spotted something unusual at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. A display dedicated to Road America, featuring the track map and historical information, appears to show 2027 highlighted on the exhibit.

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The timing of this was even more suspicious. This week’s Hall of Fame discussions were already dominating NASCAR headlines following the announcement of the Class of 2027, featuring names like Kevin Harvick and Jeff Burton. Now, there’s a potential teaser for fans to debate.

The Cup Series first raced at Road America in 1956, after which it remained absent from the schedule for another 65 years. It returned in 2021 and last raced there in 2022 during the Kwik Trip 250 weekend, while the NASCAR Xfinity Series, now known as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, continued through 2023 before the venue disappeared entirely from NASCAR’s national schedule. Since then, there has been no official confirmation about a comeback.

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In 2024, track president Mike Kertscher openly admitted the Wisconsin road course still longed for a return. “We hope it comes back,” he said at the time. “Definitely for us, it’s nice to have. It’s not necessarily a need-to-have.”

Sadly, those prayers were not answered. NASCAR had already shifted its attention toward the Chicago Street Race experiment, while Road America quietly started focusing more on IndyCar and IMSA weekends instead.

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Now, the Hall of Fame display has fans convinced that somebody may have quietly, or accidentally, revealed more than they were supposed to.

Part of why the reaction immediately went viral comes down to how divided the NASCAR community still is over the 4.048-mile circuit. NASCAR’s modern return to Road America in 2021 stood out because the venue felt unlike almost anything else on the calendar: massive elevation changes, open hillside viewing areas, iconic corners like “The Kink,” and long straightaways where speeds approached 200 mph.

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While many fans appreciated its unique layout, others felt the racing product never fully matched the hype.

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Last month, Kertscher revealed that the door to a return was not completely closed, further showing that the Hall of Fame revelation may neither be a coincidence nor a mistake.

“Once a year, I’ve got a reminder on my calendar to send [Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president] a note, and that’s about as far as it goes. We’ve been a little busy around here,” he said. “But yeah, every year we check in. We just focus on what we do and making the park better, and that’s who we are, what we’ve got going on here.”

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But while NASCAR’s official decision is still pending, fans have already made up their minds with some rather harsh verdicts.

Fans reject Road America return rumors

Road America’s unique layout did excite some fans, but on social media, a lot of the reactions were not very enthusiastic. Over the last few years, NASCAR has focused heavily on increasing the number of road course events. Add Road America back into the mix? No thanks, critics would say.

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“This track sucks,” one fan bluntly wrote on X (formerly Twitter). While another added, “God, I hope this is not true. Having Road America on the cup schedule would be a huge mistake.”

The frustration largely stemmed from how dramatically NASCAR’s schedule philosophy has changed over the last several years.

For decades, road courses were treated almost like novelty events within the Series calendar. Sonoma and Watkins Glen were essentially the only permanent stops, with the occasional experiment elsewhere. But beginning in the early 2020s, NASCAR aggressively expanded its road course footprint as part of a broader effort to modernize the schedule and attract newer audiences. The 2025 Cup Series season features six road course and street races (Chicago, COTA, the Charlotte Roval, Mexico City, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen).

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“What part of less road courses does NASCAR not understand?” another fan wrote.

To be fair, NASCAR is listening to the community. The Charlotte Roval was removed entirely from the playoff schedule, while Chicago and Mexico City also disappeared from the calendar for 2026.

In their place, NASCAR added the new San Diego street race, but the overall number of road and street course events still dropped to four in the 2026 Cup Series season.

But for fans who grew up viewing NASCAR as an oval-first discipline, four is still too great a number. Some even feel that the NASCAR Cup Series has already reached, or even exceeded, the ideal balance.

“As much as I’d like to see this back for Cup, it’s probably gonna be a week Cup is off, and a weekend for O’Reilly and Trucks,” one fan wrote, suggesting that the track could return to lower-tier series.

Ironically, the skepticism exists even while Road America itself continues quietly keeping communication lines open. So, while Road America president Mike Kertscher admitted he still checks in with NASCAR leadership annually, many fans still do not want another road course.

“I think I’d have better luck being struck by lightning than RA board and NASCAR agreeing to future events,” one fan ranted.

So while one cryptic Hall of Fame display was enough to send fans spiraling, the reaction also revealed something else entirely: road courses are still far from being openly welcomed by large sections of the NASCAR community.