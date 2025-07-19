Fans Left Gasping for Air as Chevy’s Top ‘Wonderkids’ Throw Shade at Each Other

The whispers around the garage often hint at the raw talent bubbling up in NASCAR, and this season, two names have been on everyone’s lips: Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love. The two ‘wonderkids’ have been known to play iRacing together and work at the track, fostering a unique dynamic where competition is intertwined with mutual support. This was perfectly encapsulated after Zilisch’s victory at Pocono, where Love finished 2nd. “At the end of the day, I’m a competitor before anything else,” said Love. “Life is more than just being a race car driver. And how cool is it that me and my best friend get to go race on the second biggest stage in America for wins?”

On the other hand, the 2025 season has been fruitful for both the driver. Piloting the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Zilisch has already amassed three wins, eight Top-5s, and ten Top-20s. sitting 4th in points. His season highlights include dominating the road course at Circuit of the Americas and sealing victory at Pocono. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who had been the crew chief for Zilisch in the race, shared that the latter sought his advice on restarts and race technique. “He was asking some questions about what he should do… I know he’s the kind of guy that’s like, ‘Hey, tell me everything. There’s not enough information.'”

But a lighthearted moment at victory lane recently sparked intrigue. After Zilisch’s win, Love arrived to celebrate, only to jokingly deny him a cookie skillet. But Love posted on X that Zilisch, nevertheless, fulfilled his cravings. “”Cookie skillet? No connor, we are athletes. Okay we won’t get it” 5 min later,” Love wrote sarcastically. This incident, while minor, underscored the approachable personalities of these rising stars, and fans were all up for it.

While the two enjoyed their sweet treat, Jesse Love had a completely different trajectory under Richard Childress Racing. The 20-year-old captured 2 Xfinity wins, in Daytona and Rockingham, although the latter ended in a post-race DQ, but he currently sits 4th in the standings. Love’s adaptability on mile-and-a-half tracks is drawing praise ever since Kansas. “Kansas has been a great track for me throughout my career and to have the opportunity to run the Cup car consecutive weeks on a mile-and-a-half track is going to be valuable experience,” said Love. “The focus for these races is to continue learning and understanding how this car feels compared to other cars that I’ve raced in the past.”

The vibrant community following NASCAR responded with a mix of laughter and affection to the drivers’ tactics. The interaction was seen as a refreshing glimpse into the genuine camaraderie that exists among these fierce competitors, despite the intensity of the sport. The playful jabs between Zilisch and Love only cemented their status as engaging figures within the sport, endearing them further to those who follow them closely.

Reactions roll in as the Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love’s dessert saga continues

One fan wrote, “god forbid a man wants to indulge calories that he’ll end up burning off in the race.” While NASCAR racers routinely burn between 3,000 to 5,000 calories during a single event due to extreme G-forces, heat, and high heart rates, it wouldn’t be harmful to treat themselves once in a while. Drivers also lose 5-10 pounds per race, and with such demands, enjoying a cookie skillet seems more like fuel replenishment than luxury.

Another fan chimed in, including Carson Hocevar‘s name, saying, “Did you bill it to @CarsonHocevar tho?” This was a tongue-in-cheek jab that lit up the chatter, especially now that Hocevar has a reputation for generosity off-track. The Cup driver recently surprised fans by offering to cover their meals at Chili’s during Sonoma weekend, asking followers to post receipts to win a free lunch from him. So, some fans jokingly suggest that Hocevar should also have a hand in treating Zilisch for his win.

Others blamed Love for denying Zilisch of his treat, saying, “you just didn’t wanna pay for it.” But in the end, Zilisch got what he wanted, as some suggest that their friendship is too close to be denying each other things. One fan even commented sarcastically, “Just get him a ring.” The two youngsters share a bond that is as deep as their competitive fire. This was also evident when Love rushed to Zilisch’s side after a late-race crash at Talladega, tears in his eyes and concern on his face. No wonder fans suggest gifting him a thing as precious as an engagement ring, jokingly.

But another comment, “lmao he deserves it for beating SVG,” really hits home. Zilisch edged out Shane van Gisbergen in a dramatic Sonoma showdown last week, trading paint and fending off SVG’s last-lap charge to clinch his 3rd Xfinity win of 2025. That clean yet aggressive battle, with SVG breathing down his bumper yet choosing to race fair, only makes the win sweeter, and deserving of a treat.

Finally, Zilisch himself quipped into the fun, saying, “Haters are my motivators.” The comment, half-jest and half-motivation, reflects Zilisch’s cheeky mindset after winning tough races this season. Their banter shows that even under pressure, these young drivers lean on humor and each other to stay sharp. Though the zinger was lighthearted, it underscored the deeper bond between them, built in mutual respect, love, and fierce competition, all mixed up.