Fans Left Gasping for Air as Richard Petty Gets ‘Arrested’ in Hilarious Bid

Even today, NASCAR fans all over turn their heads when they hear about The King. Richard “The King” Petty remains NASCAR’s most decorated driver. He amassed 200 race wins, seven championships, and seven Daytona 500 victories. He also became a marketing icon in his later years. From Goody’s Powder to Twisted Tea and Petty ICON wine, he promoted various brands, melding sport and culture. And now, his latest “arrest” after being pulled over by a cop sets the stage for a tongue-in-cheek surprise tied to moonshine.

Moonshining runs deep in NASCAR’s DNA. In Appalachia, Prohibition-era farmers used homemade whiskey to supplement their income. They sent runners out in souped-up Fords to evade revenuers. Drivers removed seats, reinforced suspension, and maximized engine power. They turned their illicit runs into informal races, and the sport was born. Bill France Sr. formalized it in 1947 with NASCAR. Legends like Junior Johnson cut their teeth as moonshine runners. He later said, “If it hadn’t been for whiskey, NASCAR wouldn’t have been formed. That’s a fact.” Today’s craft distillers, like Sugarlands, pay homage to that legacy. Petty’s staged “arrest” cleverly revives that connection with a new brand ready to promote The King himself.

Sugarlands Distilling Company officially announced Petty Punch Moonshine in July 2025. This fruity, 50-proof (25 % ABV) moonshine, housed in a 750 mL jar with Petty’s silhouette, launched August 8 at Sugarlands’ Gatlinburg distillery. Petty appeared in person to celebrate the release. He called the project “one that we’ve had a lot of fun putting together,” adding he’s proud to put his name on it. This is his follow-up to the 2024 Roaming Man Rye Whiskey, another high-profile collab with Sugarlands.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On Instagram, Petty posted a couple of pictures, captioned, “Might’ve pushed the limit getting to @SugarlandsShine for the new Petty Punch Moonshine,” accompanied by photos of a traffic stop for his car. Fans ate it up and then some. This stunt fused his racing legacy with moonshine lore and gave fans a comedic reward alongside the product launch.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Petty (@therichardpetty) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Fans are surely entertained by Richard Petty’s “arrest”

Moonshining’s legacy is inseparable from NASCAR’s origins, especially concerning the laws regulating alcohol distribution. This history adds layers to a fan’s witty take. “Well, I don’t know what this looks like to you, Officer, but this is not distribution. This is consumption.” The joke plays on the legal fine print and references Harry Hoge and the famous Days of Thunder line, suggesting Petty’s moonshine was purely for personal use and not illicit distribution. It’s a clever nod to both NASCAR’s past and popular racing culture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back in the day, Richard Petty’s fiercest competitor was David Pearson. Their rivalry is regarded as one of NASCAR’s greatest. Reflecting that, a fan quipped, “We found the cop on David Pearson’s payroll.” This implied a humorous conspiracy that Pearson’s camp orchestrated the arrest to throw shade at Petty. It was a playful way to color the interpretation of Petty’s antics.

Being stopped or searched by law enforcement can be intimidating, but doing so to a legend like Richard Petty flips the scenario on its head. One fan captured this humor perfectly: “I know that cop was thinking ‘I just searched the King’ holy hell.” The cop must’ve had overwhelming respect and awe surrounding Petty, even in a staged arrest. It also plays on the fact that despite his larger-than-life status, Petty is still approachable and fun-loving.

Richard Petty’s racing career included notable stints driving Mopar vehicles like Dodge and Plymouth, brands that carry deep roots in NASCAR history. One fan noticed the Jeep in Petty’s recent post and teased, “Looks like somebody is planning on going back to Dodge when they get to Cup since Richard is driving a Jeep.” While Jeep and Dodge share ownership under Stellantis, the comment humorously ties vehicle choice to brand loyalty and legacy. It’s a playful jab at Petty’s career trajectory and the nostalgic connections fans maintain with his iconic rides.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For some fans, no cop could believe that this man could really be Richard Petty. This reaction nails that tone, “Sure, you’re Richard Petty, and I’m Mario Andretti! Hands up!” By invoking another racing legend, Mario Andretti, the fan pokes fun at the staged nature of the arrest. It adds a layer of irony and humor, showing how fans enjoy blending NASCAR lore with light-hearted disbelief.

Richard Petty’s witty “arrest” stunt not only entertained fans but also rekindled NASCAR’s deep ties to moonshining culture. Through humor and heritage, Petty’s latest venture with Sugarlands shines a light on the sport’s colorful past while celebrating its evolving legacy. Fans are clearly loving the blend of speed, spirit, and playful nostalgia.