Fans Left in Split as FRM Insider Crashes Carson Hocevar’s Post-Race Interview

It’s common to see drivers verbally confronting each other after a heated race. Or, on rowdier days, even throwing punches. NASCAR fans will never forget the chaos when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. landed a swift right hook on Kyle Busch after the All-Star Race, a clash that sent shockwaves through the garage and had social media buzzing for weeks. It’s just baked into the drama of stock car Saturday nights: adrenaline is high, tempers flare, and everyone’s got an opinion.

But not all drama plays out between two drivers. Sometimes, one of the parties involved is, let’s say, on behalf of the other driver. That’s exactly what happened to Carson Hocevar after the checkered flag this weekend. A post-race interview took a sudden, awkward turn thanks to an unexpected guest with something very personal to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carson Hocevar’s Iowa weekend goes off script

During the NASCAR race at Iowa Speedway, an on-track incident between Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith escalated tensions. On lap 229, Hocevar got loose off Turn 2 and made contact with Smith, sending Smith’s car hard into the outer SAFER barrier. Smith was visibly frustrated, expressing his anger over the team radio about his crew’s instructions.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Later in the race, Zane Smith appeared to attempt retaliation by swerving toward Hocevar’s car but narrowly missed making contact. Despite Smith’s efforts, Hocevar managed to finish eighth while Smith ended up 36th. After the race, Hocevar saw his media interview interrupted not just by Zane Smith but also by a member of his team.

“When are you going to learn how to drive? Wiped us the f— out,” the crew member confronted. However, the confrontation didn’t stop there. As reporters tried to continue the post-race interview with Carson Hocevar, the crew member’s tirade grew more personal and more disturbing. According to a Reddit post, the crew member from Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 team dropped another slur while berating Hocevar, shouting: “Our car is f—— wrecked because you drive like a f—— r—–.”

The post quickly gained traction on r/NASCAR, igniting a heated debate. It was not just about Hocevar’s move on track, but the crew member’s reaction afterward. While some fans sympathized with the team’s frustration and felt the outburst was justified in the heat of the moment, others criticized the use of slurs as completely out of line, regardless of circumstance. What started as a classic short-track scuffle had now turned into a full-blown flash point, with the NASCAR community split on who actually crossed the line.

NASCAR community divided over post-race tirade

What followed after the checkered flag, though, was something no one expected, and fans couldn’t stop talking about. “It wasn’t just a crew member, that’s Zane Smith’s crew chief Ryan Bergenty,” one fan identified the crew member confronting Carson Hocevar. A native of Plainville, Connecticut, Bergenty began his career in racing as a mechanic. He has won numerous races working with top teams like Furniture Row Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing. Known for his strategic skills and leadership, Bergenty has been with Front Row Motorsports since 2021 and is respected for his role in guiding drivers in NASCAR’s top series.

Then, one section of the fans defended Bergenty’s charge, calling out Hocevar’s increasingly lauded-but-loathed driving style. “We need more crew guys confronting aggressive and s—– drivers,” one fan commented. Another echoed his sentiment, stating, “Is he wrong though?” This isn’t the first time Carson Hocevar has drawn the ire of the NASCAR community due to his aggressive driving.

If you remember, Kyle Busch was visibly angry at Carson Hocevar in February’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta. Hocevar had nearly triggered a multi-car wreck while battling Busch. “I don’t care if I wreck the whole f—– field. I’m over him, I’m going to wreck his a–,” Kyle Busch vented out his frustration over the team radio and called him a douchebag for repeated dangerous moves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But then, there was a section that felt that Bergenty had crossed the line, calling it unprofessional. Many felt Bergenty had every right to be angry, but live TV isn’t the right place. One fan commented, “Imagine thinking that you, a glorified discount tire employee, have any reason to “confront” a Cup driver post race about a wreck after a race that the entire field kept s——- itself on. Homie bout to be job hunting I’m betting.”

Well, they aren’t wrong. If anyone had the right to confront Hocevar, it was Zane Smith himself. Having a crew chief hijack the spotlight made the situation feel more like a spectacle than a statement. “Oh boy. Hope he enjoys sensitivity training and a mandated vacation for a few weeks,” another fan chimed in.

That wasn’t just a sarcastic jab; it’s a likely outcome. NASCAR has mandated sensitivity training for drivers like Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin in the past over inappropriate language or behavior that violated the sport’s conduct policies. Given Bergenty’s outburst, it wouldn’t be surprising if NASCAR stepped in. Interestingly, Hocevar himself was required to undergo sensitivity training along with a $50,000 fine after his derogatory remarks about Mexico City.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At its core, this isn’t just about Hocevar or Smith. Rather, it’s a clash between raw emotion and professionalism in NASCAR. With tempers flaring across the field, the question becomes not just who lost the line, but whether NASCAR (and its drivers) is ready to pay the price when the checkered flag is down.