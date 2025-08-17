Fans Left in Split as Joe Gibbs’ Crew Comes to Bubba Wallace’s Mid-Race Rescue

Bubba Wallace was having a standout night at Richmond Raceway, leading over 120 laps and dominating Stage 2. But a loose tire nearly derailed his run, until Joe Gibbs Racing’s crew jumped in to help. What followed wasn’t just a pit stop, it sparked one of the most debated moments of the season.

In the high-stakes world of NASCAR pit stops, a loose wheel isn’t just a slip; it is a potential derailment for a driver’s entire race. And at Richmond, Wallace has endured this firsthand, suffering a harsh reminder of how one missing lug nut can send a red flag across his title hopes.

JGR crew team fixes Bubba Wallace’s loose left front tire

Bubba Wallace showed strength of the night at Richmond, starting the race from seventh on the grid after laying down a qualifying time of 22.379 seconds. He immediately asserted his presence on track, leading a race-high 123 laps, with his best time being 22.961 seconds on lap 81. By stage 1 he was already in second place and the momentum carried forward in stage 2 as he finished first by the end of that stage. It looked like Bubba’s race to win. However, Bubba Wallace ended up finishing 28th.

A tense moment on pit road turned into one of the biggest talking points of the night at Richmond, when Joe Gibbs racing’s crew unexpectedly came to Bubba Wallace’s rescue. During a round of green flag stops, a loose tire rolled directly from Wallace’s 23XI front rear. The potential hazard could have derailed Wallace’s stop, costing valuable track position, but the quick-thinking Gibbs crew acted before disaster struck.

As Wallace left his pit stall and moved ahead, the loose tire hit the wall of Chase Briscoe’s pit stall. Wallace’s team asked him to stop immediately, and the JGR crew was kind enough to fix the left front tire for the 23XI driver. This mishap cost Wallace valuable time on track. What made the moment stand out was the cross-team cooperation.



NASCAR’s rules treat lost or improperly installed wheels very seriously, even if they fall off within the pit box. While earlier punishments used to include multi-race crew suspensions, the penalties in 2025 depend on timing and context.

If the wheel comes off under green flag conditions but still within the team’s assigned pit box, the driver faces a pass-through penalty, forcing them to drive through the pit again, sacrificing time and track position. If the incident occurs in the yellow conditions, the driver must restart at the tail of the field. The revisions aim to uphold safety without being overly punitive in low-impact situations.

However, the rules also make it equally clear that when a car receives service in another team’s pit stall, even to correct a safety issue like tightening a loose wheel.

The NASCAR March 2025 clarification states that in such cases, the vehicle will be penalized for fitting outside its designated box. This typically results in either a pass-through penalty or being sent to the tail of the field, which is exactly what happened with Babba Wallace.

While Joe Gibbs racing and 23XI Racing are technically separate organizations, they share a close alliance. Gibbs supplies the Toyota power and much of the infrastructure for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI operation. That relationship was on full display at Richmond, as Gibbs’ quick response directly benefited Wallace’s race.

For Bubba Wallace, though, the incident may have saved him from a costly setback. Avoiding a penalty or delay on pit road is critical, especially in the playoff hunt, where every position matters. The 23XI driver has been building momentum, and a clean pitstop under pressure only added to his solid night.

NASCAR fans rally behind JGR for helping Bubba Wallace out

The moment Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 crew rushed over to tighten Bubba Wallace’s loose wheel at Richmond Raceway, shockwaves spread across NASCAR Twitter. It was a wholesome display of teamwork with the Toyota family; for others, it was a controversial bending of rules that could set a dangerous precedent.

Fans wasted no time taking sides, turning Wallace’s pit stop into one of the most polarizing storylines of the race.

Criticism came quickly from those who felt the incident highlighted long-running issue at 23XI Racing—pit crew mistakes. “Bubba’s pit crew has been his biggest op his whole time at 23xi,” one fan lamented, while another argued that, “23xi ruining his races his whole career.” For them, Saturday’s mishap was not an isolated mistake but part of a frustrating trend that continues to detail Wallace’s chances.

Others zeroed in on the legality of the situation. One fan wrote, “How the hell is this legal…different team, different organization…and they’re only helping because it’s a Toyota.” Another insisted, “This has to be a penalty, u can’t screw up a pit stop and stop in another teams box and pit again.” The concern wasn’t just about fairness; it was about consistency and how NASCAR enforces its rules in the heat of the battle.

Other reactions dug into broader frustrations, like the one lug nut rule introduced in recent years. “The one lug nut rule has been one of the worst things NASCAR has implemented in decades as well,” one fan argued, framing Wallace’s misfortune as part of a bigger issue with the sport’s evolving pit regulations for them, this wasn’t just one mistake; it was about structural changes that made pitstops less reliable and more chaotic.

Then there were those who called for accountability on a personal level. “Jackman should never work in that series again,” one wrote, placing plenty of blame squarely on execution rather than rules or organizations.

Combined with the outrage, humor and appreciation expressed by others, the fan response to Wallace’s mid-race rescue painted a clear picture. While the moment kept his race alive, it left the NASCAR community more divided than ever.