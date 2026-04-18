Fans Left Worried for FORD’s NASCAR Future as Concerning Reality Check Comes to Light

NASCAR has traditionally served as a battlefield for manufacturers in addition to drivers and teams. The adage “win on Sunday, sell on Monday” was more than simply a catchphrase; it served as the foundation for Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota’s sense of pride in their brands. However, what happens if a brand begins to rely too much on a single success factor? That’s the question now being asked as concerns grow around Ford’s recent performance and what it could mean for its future in the sport.

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Ryan Blaney carrying the Ford load

A new statistic released by NASCAR Insights has generated a lot of conversation in the garage. Since Nashville in June of last year, Ryan Blaney has won five races for Ford in the Cup Series. It’s the longest winning streak for a single brand since Denny Hamlin achieved it for Toyota in 2020, and it’s the longest for a Ford driver since Joey Logano in 2015.

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That seems impressive at first glance. However, if you look a bit more closely, the statistic begins to seem more alarming than encouraging.

Ford’s win column in the NASCAR Cup Series has been rather quiet aside from Blaney. In that time, Joey Logano has only won once, at Texas in May 2025. Josh Berry had a breakthrough performance in Las Vegas in March 2025, and Austin Cindric won a superspeedway at Talladega in April 2025. And that’s all!

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Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 14: Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Menards/Peak Ford looks out in the garage area prior to the final practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 14, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 14 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602142250500

The bigger issue is consistency (or the lack of it). Blaney is comfortably close to the top in second position as the 2026 NASCAR Cup standings take shape. The next Ford driver, though? Chris Buescher, who currently is in tenth place. Toyota and Chevrolet entrants dominate the remaining higher rankings, demonstrating a glaring disparity in overall performance.

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This disparity is noticeable for a manufacturer that formerly took pride in its depth. Having several cars in contention every week is more important than simply winning races. That hasn’t been the case as of yet.

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And as the numbers keep piling up, fans are beginning to take note and wonder what it actually says about Ford’s standing in NASCAR right now.

NASCAR fans sound the alarm

The numbers alone are enough to make fans uneasy, but the reactions paint an even clearer picture of concern. One comment summed it up bluntly: “Ford has only 8 wins since Berry’s win at Las Vegas on March 16, 2025.” That stat hits harder when you look at 2026. So far, Ryan Blaney is the only NASCAR Ford driver to have visited Victory Lane in the Cup Series, and even that’s just once.

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Some NASCAR fans, however, believe the issue isn’t entirely on the manufacturer. “Keselowski nearly won a couple weeks ago…but I feel like this is more of an indictment of Penske than Ford in general…” one user noted. There’s some truth there. Team Penske hasn’t quite hit its stride in 2026, with Joey Logano sitting 12th in points and Austin Cindric down in 18th. Meanwhile, RFK Racing has shown flashes of consistency, even if the wins haven’t fully followed.

Still, others see a bigger issue. “That’s not a good thing for Ford… They got one capable car atm.” It’s a harsh take, but not entirely unfounded. Blaney has been carrying the banner, sitting just 62 points behind Tyler Reddick with multiple top-five finishes and over 200 laps led. His consistency has masked what could otherwise look like a deeper slump.

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That’s also why another comment stands out: “Which is so damn funny because there were people arguing he wasn’t an elite driver…” In many ways, this stretch has solidified Blaney’s status. And then there’s the simplest explanation of all: “I doubt his car is much different than Logano and Cindric. He’s just a better driver.”

Whether that’s entirely fair or not, it highlights the growing perception. Ford isn’t lacking cars, it’s lacking results. And right now, one NASCAR driver is doing most of the heavy lifting.