Fans Lit Up the Internet as NASCAR’s Beloved Broadcaster Returns to Racing Duties

This is the kind of homecoming NASCAR fans have been waiting for, and thanks to the Trans Am Series, their wish is coming true. As the championship heads into its 60th season in 2026, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will lean on a new season and a widely respected broadcaster as it enters a milestone year. And when one NASCAR insider hinted at a legendary commentator’s return, fans were sent into a frenzy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Allen Bestwick has been confirmed as the lead voice for the race coverage, and the 64-year-old is more than ready for this opportunity.

“I’m very excited to be part of the team televising Trans Am racing,” he said. “The history is rich, the cars are awesome beasts, and they race at fun circuits. The paddock is full of great drivers with interesting stories, and I look forward to telling them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The series confirmed the news in an official release, noting that Bestwick will step into his new role during the preseason test at Sebring International Raceway. The test session is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Rhode Island native will be behind the microphone for 12 national championship events this year, covering both the TA/GT classes and the CUBE3 Architecture TA2 Series across 10 course locations.

In addition, he will call the inaugural TA Sprint Championship, a five-race series held at four venues, which launches during the season-opening event at Sebring.

ADVERTISEMENT

When racing organizations search for top-tier broadcast talent, Bestwick’s name is routinely at the top of fans’ wish lists, and his résumé explains why.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The 64-year-old’s broadcasting career spans four decades and began when he was just 16 years old at Seekonk Speedway. He later became a prominent voice for the Motor Racing Network, calling NASCAR Cup Series races, including the Daytona 500.

He has also played key roles with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, serving as a commentator for multiple Indy 500s. He has also led race coverage for NASCAR broadcasts on NBC, TNT, and ESPN.

And that’s why he stands as the perfect fit, and the Trans Am president knows it, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been a huge fan of Allen for years, and I know he is going to bring a lot to Trans Am,” said Andy Lally, the president of the series. “Knowing how enthusiastic he is about this project and understanding his work ethic behind the scenes has me confident that he will inspire an already hardworking crew to create an awesome show for our Trans Am viewers.”

The 2026 Trans Am Series begins with the opening round taking place from January 21 to 22, and it can be said with much certainty that fans will be on the lookout for Allen Bestwick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans rally behind Bestwick’s return

When the news broke that Bestwick would be stepping into the booth, the NASCAR world didn’t just react; it exploded. Fans flooded social media with excitement, nostalgia, and a healthy dose of “Why wasn’t this happening sooner?”

Rajah Caruth, Rick Hendrick’s driver, kicked things off with a simple, heartfelt message that summed up the mood perfectly.

“Thanks for the info!!! Miss Allen on the Cup broadcasts,” he wrote. It was a reminder of how many viewers have been missing his familiar voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan didn’t hold back on the frustration, and their reaction struck a chord with many.

“Never will understand why NASCAR lets its best announcers be pushed out by network execs,” they wrote.

The sentiment was clear. To fans, the Rhode Island native wasn’t just good; he was the standard, and according to them, NASCAR kept missing its mark with broadcasters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others chimed in with the kind of nostalgic longing that only a true fan can understand.

“Get him back on @MRNRadio,” one fan pleaded.

Another recorded the same confusion with a straightforward question: “Any reason why he isn’t calling NASCAR races?”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the thread continued, the excitement grew, with one viewer thrilled by the prospect of hearing Bestwick in the booth again, saying, “Huge get for Trans Am. Definitely tuning in just to hear him call the action 🏁”

However, not all comments were purely celebratory; some were also a call for the sport to step up. One fan used the moment to voice concerns about racing coverage.

“I really wish Trans Am would get more attention from the media and TV coverage,” they wrote.

And honestly, with Bestwick joining the team, this fan’s hope might finally become reality.

However, one thing was clear from all the responses. Fans aren’t just happy to see him back in racing; they’re excited, relieved, and ready to tune in. The buzz isn’t just about a new job, it’s about a beloved voice returning to the sport that made him famous. And for Trans Am, this might be the biggest win of the season.