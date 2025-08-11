Fans Livid at Alan Gustafson as Chase Elliott’s Looses Grip at Championship Trophy

Before entering Watkins Glen, Chase Elliott was a strong contender for the regular-season title. He stood second in points, just 18 behind teammate William Byron, with three races left before the playoffs. Elliott had shown speed on road courses this year, and Watkins Glen, where he’s a two-time winner, was a major opportunity to swing key playoff points. It was a chance the team couldn’t afford to miss. The stage was set for a defining run, and yet, the result would raise more questions than answers, especially about the man calling the shots on his pit box.

The crew chief behind the scenes at the Glen was none other than Alan Gustafson. A man no stranger to success. The veteran crew chief has guided Elliott to 18 Cup Series victories. This includes the 2020 championship and ranks among the most accomplished active minds in the garage. His reputation for precision on strategy days had many expecting a masterclass at the Glen. But instead, the race became a test of patience for fans who have watched recent performances slide. This left them to wonder if the calls from atop the pit box are now hurting more than helping. That uncertainty grew even sharper once the checkered flag fell.

Elliott’s day at Watkins Glen began in 20th place and never found the spark it needed. The car lacked pace in key segments, and the pit strategy failed to provide track position. By the final laps, his chance to make gains in the championship fight had evaporated. A 26th-place finish at one of his strongest track types was more than a disappointment, it was a jolt to fans’ confidence in both driver and crew chief. And that jolt quickly transformed into public frustration. Now, he is 42 points behind teammate William Byron in the regular-season standings, holding second place with just two races remaining before the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Social media lit up after the race. Many on Twitter accused Gustafson of misjudging setup choices or strategy windows. This took Elliott out of contention before he ever had a chance to mount a charge. Others lamented that such results chip away at the momentum needed for a title push. People even thought it was a wasted opportunity. As tempers flared, the talk was less about the win that got away. It was more about the grip on the championship slowly slipping from their hands.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Strategy misfires and setup woes spark outrage

In the aftermath of Elliott’s underwhelming run at Watkins Glen, many pointed to a mix of poor setup and questionable pit strategy as the cause. The combination left the No. 9 car lacking pace throughout the day. This forced Elliott to fight from deep in the field. As one Twitter user put it, “Bad car, bad strategy!!”. The comment summed up a feeling that this race was lost before it was halfway done. Not through a single mistake, but by starting with a car that wasn’t competitive. It was worsened by pit calls that didn’t improve the situation. It’s a short, blunt way of saying that both preparation and in-race adjustments failed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While of late, things have indeed failed, this hasn’t always been the case. Alan Gustafson has been Chase Elliott’s crew chief since 2016, guiding him to a Cup Series title in 2020. Some frustrated fans now question whether the pairing has already peaked. A comment captured that discontent with, “Alan Gustafson has got to go bro how much more can he get away with before Rick and Jeff wake the f–k up.” The “Rick and Jeff” here refer to Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon, who are decision-makers at Hendrick Motorsports. This reaction reflects a belief that leadership is too slow to address what some view as a chronic issue. A call for an organizational shake-up at the top.

When races go wrong for both car and driver, fans can turn brutally honest. At Watkins Glen, Elliott lacked pace. He didn’t make bold passes, and couldn’t recover from a poor mid-race position. A fan expressed it in unfiltered fashion. “That’s what happens when you suck, the calls suck, the car stinks, and have zero level of aggression.” This comment didn’t hold back at all. It criticized the driver, crew chief, and equipment. Further implying that the defeat was a total team failure.

Some fans believe Elliott’s calm, calculated style isn’t suited for certain aggressive road course battles. That combination frustrates a subset of the fanbase. Especially, paired with what they view as a risk-averse crew chief. One fan didn’t hold back, writing. “Worst CC in the Cup garage paired with a driver who drives like a p—- and you get the NAPA 9!!!” Here, “NAPA 9” refers to Elliott’s sponsor and car number. It’s a jab suggesting that together, the driver and crew chief are too passive, leading to uncompetitive showings on days when bolder moves might have been required.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before Watkins Glen, Elliott was still mathematically in the hunt for the regular-season championship. But the poor finish significantly hurt those odds. A user summed up the worry. “After that embarrassing performance I’ll assume the regular season championship is probably out of reach.” This reaction wasn’t as emotionally charged as others. But it carries a different weight. It reflects the sobering realization that a big goal for the year may have just slipped away.

Together, these reactions paint a clear picture of the current mood in Elliott’s corner of NASCAR fandom. Unfortunately, the looks are angry, frustrated, and doubtful about whether the current driver-crew chief pairing can deliver another title. The common thread is a belief that change, in approach or personnel, might be the only way forward.