Fans Lose It as SVG Dumps NASCAR Media for Wildly Embarrassing Chicago Night

Every so often, a driver delivers a weekend so dominant, it rewrites the script, and that is exactly what happened at the Windy City this weekend. At the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, held in Grant Park, Shane van Gisbergen etched his name in history, sweeping both the Xfinity and Cup Series races. Starting from pole position in each event, SVG powered through to victory in the Xfinity race on Saturday, leading 27 of 50 laps. He followed it up on Sunday by dominating the Grant Park 165, leading 26 of 75 laps to secure his third career Cup Series win, making him the most successful foreign-born driver in NASCAR history.

The weekend was also punctuated by several on-track incidents, including a massive eight-car crash on Lap 3 in the Cup race and Austin Cindric’s stalled car triggering a late-race caution. The final caution came when Cody Ware slammed into the Turn 6 tire barrier on the penultimate lap, with NASCAR holding off on throwing the yellow flag until SVG passed under the white flag, cementing his win. SVG acknowledged the tension, saying, “I came out of the last corner and just saw a heap of smoke straight ahead of Turn 6, and I just held my breath until I crossed the line really. When I got the white flag, I came around the next couple of corners and the yellow came out. It was a massive relief.”

While Saturday’s victory came at a cost, as SVG later revealed that he was physically drained due to heat exhaustion caused by a malfunctioning cooling suit. Sunday’s victory was followed by a celebratory session, and SVG jokingly admitted that he probably wouldn’t be available early the next morning due to last night’s hangover. “I won’t be available in the morning please try me in the afternoon. thanks,” wrote Gisbergen on X. After all, a weekend sweep definitely calls for a late-night celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Fans can’t get enough of SVG’s wild post-race antics

One fan sarcastically commented, “Somebody was on a hotlap,” implying both his on-track prowess and his off-track party hangover. From the sweaty aftermath to street-racing brilliance, SVG’s weekend was a masterclass in endurance, resilience, and raw speed. And his behind-the-scenes celebrations were a perfect match for the team’s hard work for both the high-stakes racing days.

“That is going to be one hell of a hangover, awesome work this weekend mate,” wrote another fan. A lot was being said about SVG winning the international race in Mexico City. Some felt that road course ringers should contest for titles, although the outrage was against NASCAR’s format, SVG found himself at the center of this discussion. But, sweeping the Chicago race weekend and outperforming NASCAR’s best road racers like Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, and Michael McDowell, this was his response to the critics. So it is understandable if he and his team have a blast celebrating in the Windy City before getting back to their normal routine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some went on to applaud SVG for turning two individual wins into one unforgettable, show-stopping weekend performance, worth waking up early for. “Can’t tell you how much it was worth waking up early hours both Sunday and today here in Melbourne to watch you race. Your racing mind is unreal but we kinda already knew that back down under. Bravo SVG!,” the fan exclaimed. Fans from all across the world, through different time zones, tuned in to catch the three-time Supercars champion putting on a dominant display in the Xfinity and Cup Series events.

Other fans joked that after his major hangover last night, the Kiwi driver would be in no state to wake up for early post-race interviews or other activities, as one fan wrote, “Someone please come get Shane off the floor and Nevermind the twitching feet they will normalize soon.” We just might see Dale Jr. Download and Kevin Harvick Interview come out a little late this week, thanks to SVG’s celebration with his team.

Some also joked that with Gisbergen’s luck on both days, he would be a perfect fit for Chicago’s administration, maybe even having a wild-card chance of winning. “Feel free to run for mayor while you’re here,” another fan wrote. Given the roaring cheers echoing through Grant Park and the sea of SVG merch flooding the Chicago streets, Gisbergen might as well run for mayor while he is in town. After charming the crowd with his cool demeanor, it is safe to say that the city was his for the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SVG’s weekend in Chicago wasn’t just about wins; it was a cultural crossover moment that blurred the lines between NASCAR tradition and international flair. With precision on track and personality off it, he didn’t just compete, he connected with the racing community, and just like Daniel Suarez, SVG is now turning out to be a fan favorite.