Fans Lose Patience With NASCAR as Drivers Face Same Adversity Every Week

“Ryan Blaney fell to his knees multiple times,” reported Colin Ward on X after Ryan Blaney’s cool-suit failure in Pocono. The #12 Team Penske driver struggled throughout the race, having his suit fail on him in the early stages. He admitted it was ‘warm’ inside, and that’s probably an understatement, as he was severely dehydrated and immediately taken to the in-field care center on a golf cart.

Cool-suit failures are not exactly fatal, and failure once or twice across the series throughout the season is understandable. But in 2025, NASCAR has this problem way too frequently. At the EchoPark Automotive 400, another driver joined the list of cool-suit failures, sparking strong reactions from fans who were done with drivers competing in unsafe conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recurring technical hurdles and the toll on drivers

As the NASCAR Next Gen cars have evolved, so too has the environment inside the cockpit. The introduction of sealed chassis and new aerodynamic designs, while intended to improve safety and competition, has inadvertently made it feel more like an oven inside the driver’s seat. Drivers rely heavily on cooling suits to combat the extreme heat, but these pieces of equipment have been faltering with surprising regularity, and the latest victim is RFK Racing #17 Chris Buescher.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

A post from PRN Live on X reported the incident, writing, “Per @HeatherDeBeaux, Chris Buescher is reporting that his cool suit isn’t working properly in the hot, humid Dover weather.” The weather was admittedly a huge talking point entering today’s race, and cool-suits were going to be vital. Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted on X ahead of the race about how scorching the heat was. Jr. wrote, “This race today at Dover is gonna be a hot one. Absolutely miserable inside the racecar. I do not miss this part of it. Damn it’s gonna be difficult. Lucky for some of the technology we have today.” Well, that technology backfired.

And, as established, Chris Buescher’s recent complaint at Dover isn’t an isolated incident. It highlights a problem that many competitors have faced over the past races. Michael McDowell once candidly explained: “They (The shirts) were around, but they would fail often, or they wouldn’t be that cold,” McDowell said. “You would be worried to run them because you didn’t know if it would be a good or a bad day for it, but now, I know there are still some troubles every now and then.”

This season has seen several high-profile examples. After a recent victory in a Chicago Xfinity Series race, Shane van Gisbergen was immediately taken to the infield care center due to heat exhaustion caused by his cooling suit failing during the race. Despite reaching victory lane, he struggled with obvious symptoms and required medical attention. Van Gisbergen’s post-race ordeal, shared widely through interviews, has further underscored the seriousness of this equipment issue, reminding fans that not even the winners are spared from basic technical adversity.

Brad Keselowski’s similar experience at COTA resulted in him being treated for dehydration after his cooling suit malfunctioned, needing IV fluids following the checkered flag. Meanwhile, some drivers have created their routines to try and minimize failures, such as freezing their suits or conducting pre-race checks, but these tactics aren’t always reliable.

Frequent pump breakdowns, leaks, and power interruptions, sometimes from debris as trivial as a water bottle label, continue to thwart attempts at resolving the issue. With recurrence after recurrence, the problem highlights a surprising technological gap in NASCAR’s progression. Technological glitches aren’t new to racing, but seeing top-tier athletes sidelined by what should be a routine piece of safety gear is jarring. And fans were not having it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR fans speak out: Growing frustration and humor amid setbacks

For those who follow NASCAR closely, the recurrence of cooling suit failures has become a source of weary amusement mixed with genuine frustration. Social media platforms have been awash with comments from fans who have watched these issues play out race after race. One user quipped, “Do they get these things from Temu or what?” poking fun at the perceived low quality of the equipment. Another lamented, “It’s every week with these things,” capturing the sense of frustration shared by many.

Others who have personal or professional experience with the gear understand the challenges intimately. “I’ve been in that situation… the cool box pump was jammed by small pieces of paper from a water bottle label. Not fun,” shared a fan familiar with the intricacies of the equipment. Such perspectives shed light on why these mechanical hiccups feel all the more aggravating they stem from surprisingly small but impactful glitches.

The consensus among many is that the number of failures has reached an embarrassing level. “At this point, it’s probably better just to not wear one,” joked another observer. Some fans wondered aloud if the gear was more suited for colder conditions, saying, “It’s at the point where the drivers are better off wearing them if it’s cold!” This growing chorus of reactions reflects a broader concern among the fanbase. Repetitive setbacks create a sense of stagnation, not just in technology but in the sport’s ability to address recurring problems effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Loyal viewers feel caught in a cycle where what should be cutting-edge and driver-supportive technology instead becomes a predictable saga of breakdowns. As the sport continues to evolve, the voices of fans and drivers alike suggest that tackling these persistent technical challenges could be integral to maintaining not only driver safety but also the passion and excitement that fuel NASCAR’s devoted following.