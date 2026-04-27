Fans Met With Unexpected News as NASCAR CEO Issues Verdict on Carson Hocevar’s Celebration

Carson Hocevar’s celebration after winning his first Cup win at Talladega had many worried. He skipped a traditional victory lap and climbed onto the doorsill of his car to wave to his fans. Connor Zilisch had celebrated similarly last year and fallen from his car because of the window net. So, fans expected NASCAR to take some serious action against Hocevar. But NASCAR’s new CEO has taken them by surprise with his unexpected decision.

NASCAR CEO believes Carson Hocevar is the ideal archetype for his approach

“I’m good with it.”

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Those were the reassuring words of Steve O’Donnell to Hocevar, who was second-guessing his celebration during his post-race media. He even apologized to Steve O’Donnell while explaining his mindset during his celebration.

O’Donnell’s response says everything. He wants fans to connect with their idols. And how is that? By allowing racers like Hocevar to express themselves and display their true personalities. He later elaborated on his approach in an interview.

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“One of the keys is showing the sponsors who pay a lot of those bills that you’re probably going to sell a lot more product when you allow your driver to be themselves. And I think for a while, a little bit of handcuffs were on and we were a bit of corporate in terms of what we do. But what our fans love and when NASCAR is at its best is when its personalities, it when people are in the racecar, who are in the industry who a fan can relate to and say, you know i’d have a beer with that person or i’d go to dinner with that person and they’re like me and they’re relatable, i think that’s what we need to get back to,” he explained.

NASCAR has always thrived when fans can relate to personalities. It’s the differing personalities of the likes of Dale Earnhardt Sr., Jeff Gordon, Dale Jr., Tony Stewart, Darrell Waltrip, Bill Elliott, and Kyle Busch that have fans tuning in for races and/or showing up at the tracks.

In another interview, O’Donnell explained how Hocevar’s personality is ideal for fans. “That’s what fans want to see, they want to embrace a guy like Carson Hocevar. They want to get behind somebody who looks like they’re not only winning but looks like they’re enjoying themselves. I think he’s bringing that,” he said in a conversation with Steve Letarte following Talladega.

Fans laud Steve O’Donnell’s decision

“STEVE O IS GOING TO CARRY THIS SPORT BACK TO GLORY,” a fan said. It’s worth mentioning that in his conversation with Steve Letarte, O’Donnell admitted that Hocevar’s celebration was ‘probably the coolest’ he has ever seen on the track.

O’Donnell even claimed that Hocevar is the future of NASCAR. “He’s one of those guys we’re gonna rely on as a sport.”

One fan wrote, “OD just won himself a lot of goodwill with the fanbase. Like. A lot.” Another seconded O’Donnell’s approach, “Hell yeah, let the drivers have some personality.”

One fan had a more pragmatic outlook on the entire story. “NASCAR is good with it because of ratings, however, sponsors and ownership have more of an investment in him, so I don’t see it happening each time he wins. He will get creative and do something different each time is my guess.”

While it remains to be seen whether Hocevar uses a different celebration for each of his wins, there’s no denying that his celebration at Talladega was instantly legendary and became synonymous with his name.