Fans Mock NASCAR Boss for Reviving Cringe-Worthy Sponsor Tradition

The Xfinity Series didn’t arrive fully formed; it evolved into what it is today. What began as the Busch Grand National Series in the 1980s later became the Nationwide Series, before Comcast’s Xfinity brand stepped in as title sponsor in 2015 and rebranded the property for a new broadcast and digital era. Xfinity’s decade-plus tenure reshaped the series’ media footprint. Its 10-year entitlement brought fresh marketing activations, the Dash 4 Cash era was repackaged, and in 2025, Comcast even embedded a competitive wrinkle with the “Xfinity Fastest Lap” program that awarded a championship point for the quickest lap across NASCAR’s national series. That long arc, from Budweiser and Busch through Nationwide to Xfinity, illustrated how entitlement deals historically did more than hang a logo. Which is why the handoff now underway feels like more than a name change.

Enter O’Reilly Auto Parts, a company steeped in automotive retail and NASCAR tie-ins, now set to assume the series’ entitlement role beginning January 1, 2026. The deal, confirmed by NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell, marks a return to an “endemic” automotive partner after a decade under a telecom-centric banner. O’Donnell also praised O’Reilly’s American roots and commitment to motorsports, while Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnership at Comcast, affirmed, “We’re not just entering year 11 of our partnership. We’re embarking on year one of a renewed relationship with NASCAR filled with fresh energy and exciting opportunities.” O’Reilly plans in-store and trackside activations, including promises of parts-room integration at events, signaling a sponsor approach that is operational as much as promotional.

This brings us to the question everyone is repeating: could O’Reilly inherit Xfinity’s viral catchphrase-style incentive? O’Donnell hinted as much, telling reporters he is aware of Xfinity’s “Fast as Xfinity Internet” branding success and teasing that “Xfinity did a great job with that, and we’ve certainly passed that along to O’Reilly.” Media outlets and social posts picked up the soundbite, sparking speculation about whether the O’Reilly era will come with a similarly simple, broadcastable mechanic, whether it’s a fast-lap bonus, a pit-stop prize, or a retail-linked activation that translates into a weekly on-track headline. But while branding mechanics matter, the sport’s leadership is simultaneously rethinking competitive rules that shape how those moments play out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 2 AD

As NASCAR simultaneously announces the new entitlement, O’Donnell confirmed the sanctioning body is also reviewing longstanding limits on Cup drivers racing in Xfinity and Trucks; rules that have defined crossover frequency since the 2020 reductions. “We’re going to look at who is able to race in the series in the future as well and maybe make some changes down the road,” he said, adding that NASCAR has “had discussions with The CW and in the Truck Series as well (about), ‘Does that rule as it stands now make the most sense to continue as it is? Do we tweak it?’” Any change to the Cup-driver participation will alter how sponsor-led activities play out on race day. The balancing act is exactly what NASCAR says it is taking into stakeholder conversations during the offseason. But for viewers and partners alike, the calculus will be judged on one measure: does it deliver moments that excite them?

Fans all over social media forums have been mocking O’Donnell for trying to bring back the punchline tradition. Sponsors increasingly design activations to create those micro-moments, including the one-liner an announcer can repeat, the 15-second social clip networks will run, and NASCAR’s twin moves show the sport is trying to engineer both the stage and the script. But for now, fans are not very convinced.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans weigh in on the next big NASCAR entitlement deal

One fan’s quip perfectly captured the witty optimism surrounding O’Reilly’s new role, stating, “O’Reilly will have a parts room at all of the tracks for spares during the races. In the event of rain they will replace wiper blades for free.” The joke is reminiscent of past sponsor humor. For instance, how the 2013 O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway played off the store’s automotive branding in its title, subtly reminding fans of who could save the day when things break down on track. Fans have historically also tested sponsors as both mascots and mechanics, always ready with a catchy line when the pace car rolls.

Another fan’s frustration was starkly evident in their comment, writing, “Say you don’t listen to fans without saying you don’t listen to fans,” and it strikes a nerve in the community. While discussing NASCAR’s exploration of AI-driven playoff tweaks, COO-turned-President Steve O’Donnell drew backlash for appearing to favor algorithmic analysis over public input. It felt like a slap in the face to supporters, who were left wondering why suggestions from humans were being ignored in favor of bots.

One fan sarcastically quoted, “”we were running pretty good, then the brakes went out so the crew had to make a run to OReilly to get some parts. We’ll get back in the race.”” Being a leading U.S. automotive aftermarket retailer that now operates over 6,400 stores across 48 states, fans have been joking about crews shopping for parts in the middle of the race with O’Reilly as their new sponsor. But O’Reilly has reported approximately $17.12 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue, continuing steady growth from $16.71 billion in 2024, and is a fitting sponsorship partner for NASCAR.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some others added to that comment, saying, “[gets taken out] “Man that guy was dumber than the guy working the counter at O’Reilly Auto Parts.”” With many more wrecks to come in the next season, radio frustrations would sound exactly what fans have been predicting. They have been imagining a pit crew pulling an “O’Reilly run” when the rear wing is loose or the splitter is torn, working as an insider-joke shorthand for a quick fix. And even the materials might be more readily available to teams when the sponsor’s name is finally seen on the cars in 2026.

Others quipped, clearly enjoying the drama, saying, “Wait till Herbst is back in the series. When he wrecks the field the announcers can say “Oh Oh Oh Oh Riley”” It riffs on familiar race-caller excitement, reimagining a signature announcer moment as Riley Herbst powers through the pack. A similar trope played out last year when Daniel Suárez pinned a piñata with so much gusto that NASCAR’s social channels captioned the clip, “FREE CANDY. Smash that piñata, Daniel Suárez.” Fans themselves are crafting catchphrases while suggestions and changes keep flowing from NASCAR’s headquarters.