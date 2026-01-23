Fans Mourn Courtroom Drama as Michael Jordan’s 23XI Signs New Charter Deal

This time, the off-season has grown quiet. Until December 2025, a massive battle was unfolding on the sidelines of NASCAR. Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin were exchanging verbal arguments with the top brass of NASCAR in the courtroom. Multiple issues unknown to the sport earlier came up during this legal drama, thickening the plot of the case. Now that the lawsuit has come to an end, fans are feeling its absence.

Michael Jordan gets his victory seal

“Denny Hamlin also confirmed today that 23XI Racing had signed the new charter agreement. Teams got the new version this week and have through next week to sign,” journalist Bob Pockrass wrote on X, indicating the final chapter of the NASCAR lawsuit’s settlement.

For 14 months, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports fought to expose NASCAR’s ‘monopolistic practices’. This involved revealing the sport’s finances and profits to the public and also uncovering personal conversations that were both shocking and eye-opening. The trial period unfolded in December 2025. After eight days of a grueling and heated trial, the two parties came to a breakthrough settlement.

NASCAR has now issued new Charter Agreements to its charter owning teams to be signed ahead of the 2026 season. Teams now have two weeks to return them to NASCAR, which, in all probability, they will not. What Michael Jordan achieved has been a resounding demand for the past, that of permanent and evergreen charters.

Now, NASCAR cannot cancel its charter system at the end of the agreement period. What’s more, the evergreen amendment protects teams’ financial investments in buying these expensive charters. The overall value of the charters has also shot up, with reports claiming close to 100% increases. Legacy Motor Club reset the market this past season when it acquired a charter from Rick Ware Racing for $45 million. According to industry executives, the price for charters will at least top $50 million in the next valuation.

Hence, Michael Jordan’s legal battle has finally reached the end of the road. And fans are missing the courtroom drama that unfolded.

Saluting the chaotic settlement

Indeed, what Michael Jordan’s faction established was bold and historical. 23XI Racing and FRM were the only two teams that refused to sign the charter agreement rolled out in September 2024. A fan hailed their resilience: “Thank you Micheal Jordan for standing up to the mob.” However, others are feeling the drab off-season too heavily, as the NASCAR lawsuit had kept people occupied for over a year. Missing the drama, one fan wrote, “damn, was hoping for “NASCOURT 2.0: Electric Boogaloo”

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI, bore equal responsibility for the feat. Even after shattering heartbreaks, ranging from narrowly missing the Cup Series championship to losing his father, Hamlin was successful in winning in court. A fan wrote, “You have to give @dennyhamlin credit for taking the fight to Nascar. It sounds like it payed off in a big way for the teams. I’m ready to see what he does in 2026 and hear him say, “I beat your favorite driver, all of them”! Here’s hoping for a solid year. 🏁🔥 ”

Even though the NASCAR teams got permanent charters, the lawsuit did not see its end. The main focus was proving that the sanctioning body had violated anti-trust law; but before it could get there, a settlement was struck. So a fan was curious: “Hey Bob. How long before there is a court case to decide if the NASCAR charter system abides by anti trust law ? They dodged it a month ago . It’s still there to fester. Thanks Bob !”

Clearly, the community’s mood is bright and fuzzy in 2026. Let’s wait and see how Michael Jordan’s team fares this season.