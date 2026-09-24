Fans Mourn Former NASCAR Owner George Gillett Jr. as Sports Ownership Icon Passes Away at 87

George Gillett Jr. left his mark on NASCAR’s premier series during a pivotal period for two storied organizations. In 2007, he purchased a controlling stake in Evernham Motorsports from founder Ray Evernham, creating Gillett Evernham Motorsports and helping guide the team to two Cup Series victories with Kasey Kahne.

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The organization later merged with Petty Enterprises to become Richard Petty Motorsports, adding two more wins and creating memories that remain part of NASCAR’s history. Now, the NASCAR community is mourning the former team owner, who passed away, bringing an end to a remarkable life that reached far beyond the racetrack.

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George Gillett Jr. passed away on Tuesday, September 22, at around 2 p.m., bringing an end to the life of a businessman whose influence spanned several major sports. Gillett was 87 and died at a memory care facility in Denver after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Vail Daily.

While his passing closes a remarkable chapter in the world of sports ownership, Gillett’s legacy extends far beyond NASCAR. Before becoming involved with stock car racing, he had already built an impressive portfolio that included some of the most recognizable franchises in North American and international sports.

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In 2001, Gillett became the owner of the Montreal Canadiens and their home arena, then known as the Molson Centre. His tenure coincided with several significant moments for the historic NHL franchise. Among them was Saku Koivu’s emotional return to the ice in 2002 after battling cancer. The arena was also renamed the Bell Centre during Gillett’s ownership, while the organization began preparing for its centennial season.

Gillett’s reach expanded into English soccer in 2007 when he became an owner of Liverpool FC. He also held interests connected to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and the Harlem Globetrotters, further establishing himself as a major figure in professional sports ownership.

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His business career was equally expansive. Gillett founded Brook Creek Management Corp., building a diverse portfolio that extended beyond sports into several other industries. His ability to move between different businesses and sporting institutions became a defining feature of his career.

His ownership of the Canadiens eventually ended in 2009, when the franchise, Bell Centre and related entertainment assets were sold to the Molson family. By then, however, Gillett had already left his imprint on another major American sport.

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That chapter came through NASCAR, where his acquisition of Evernham Motorsports in 2007 led to the creation of Gillett Evernham Motorsports. The team celebrated victories with Kasey Kahne before merging with Petty Enterprises and becoming Richard Petty Motorsports.

Now, as tributes begin to emerge following his death, fans across the sports world are remembering a man whose ownership career left a lasting impact on the sporting world. His NASCAR chapter may have been relatively short, but it remains one part of a much larger sporting legacy.

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As news of George Gillett Jr.’s passing spread, tributes began pouring in from fans who remembered him not only for his time in NASCAR, but also for the many sporting institutions he touched throughout his career. For some, his strongest legacy remained his connection with the Montreal Canadiens, where he was remembered with genuine affection.

“R.I.P. George Gillett Jr.”

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Another fan wrote: “George Gillett Jr, you were a good one sir. We will honour you accordingly. RIP & #GoHabsGo”

The famous rallying cry, #GoHabsGo, added a distinctly Canadiens touch to the tribute, reflecting the affection many fans still hold for Gillett despite his ownership ending more than a decade ago.

One supporter offered a broader reflection on why Gillett’s arrival in Montreal mattered at the time:

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“RIP to a very respected, nice and generous American gentleman who kept The Habs in Montreal when no francophone businessman wanted to take the risk.. or had the investment savvy to do so … imagine that 🤦🏻”

The comment points to the financial risk surrounding ownership of the Canadiens and credits Gillett with stepping forward when others were unwilling or unable to do so. For those fans, his contribution went beyond simply owning the team.

Gillett’s sporting legacy also reached Denver, where another tribute remembered his involvement in bringing major racing back to the city.

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“RIP to George Gillett Jr. a true sportsman who owned several major professional sports entities.”

Gillett served as chairman of the Denver Grand Prix Foundation and played an instrumental role in resurrecting the Denver Grand Prix, a CART IndyCar race held around the then Pepsi Center, for its second era from 2002 through 2006.

The Canadiens also shared their own tribute, writing: “The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of former owner George Gillett Jr.”

That message reflected the enduring connection between Gillett and a franchise that became one of the most memorable chapters of his life in sports. Across Montreal, Denver, and beyond, the reaction following his death showed how his legacy continues to resonate with sports fans.