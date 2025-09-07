Fans Point Fingers at Rick Hendrick & Co. After Massive Blunder Demolishes HMS Driver’s Championship Hopes

It’s like deja vu for Alex Bowman, but not the good kind. Last weekend, the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s playoff hopes took a crushing hit when a routine green flag pit stops spiraled into a 4o second disaster. A detached air hose on the pit gun sent his crew scrambling, leaving Alex helplessly watching two laps slip away. Post race, he didn’t sugarcoat it, saying, “ It wasn’t because of a lack of effort, but it was an unacceptable day.” Hendrick Motorsport crew chief Chad Knaus admitted the team needed to wrap their head around the issue if they wanted to move forward. But that fix never came. This afternoon at Gateway, the same streak of bad luck and bad execution returned to haunt the No. 48 team. And for Hendrick Motorsports fans, patience has run out. Moreover, the pitstop fumble at Gateway has also risked his playoff hopes. This isn’t just a rough patch; it is a pattern that is tarnishing Bowman’s once reliable reputation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the tumultuous Southern 500 test at Darlington, Alex Bowman’s playoff aspirations were left hanging by a thread; his 40-second pitstop disaster dropped him to a lovely 31st, and by the end of the race, he finished in 15th place in the standings, last among playoff drivers, 19 points below the cut line for advancing to the round of 12. Despite the promise of entering the playoffs with momentum, his talented collapse casts along shadow on his post, leaving him in a precarious position as the field shifted to Gateway, and only one more race remains before the next round of eliminations.

Alex Bowman charged into the Enjoy Illinois 300 from a modest starting spot of 25 and made no significant progress, finishing 26th. But this was Bowman’s race as much as the next driver who was running in the top 5. Early race snapshots offered some spark. On lap 83, Bowman tangled with Denny Hamlin for third after the restart, even clearing Hamlin off turn 4. And by the next two laps, he was still in the mix before Hamlin slipped past to reclaim the third spot. At 93, Bowman held a top-five position until Ryan Blaney passed him for four. But as stage one concluded, he was running 18th, and stage two proved to be even more of a struggle; he dropped to 24th, and by the time stage two wrapped up and lap 152 rolled around, Bowman had pitted the pack in a mid-pack, spectacular position.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This marked another disaster of a pitstop for Alex Bowman’s crew. It seemed like they dropped the jack before the left rear tire was fully on. He was running P7 before the caution, and this pitstop pushed him down to 27th. This was after installing the left rear tire, significantly delaying the stop, dropping him outside the top 15, and wiping out potential stage points.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After finishing 26th and earning 11 playoff points at Gateway, Bowman now finds himself well below the cushion enjoyed by top contenders. Experts are blunt: Bowman entered the Round of 16 tied for last in the playoff standings, 19 points below the elimination line, a steep hole to climb out of with just one race in Bristol remaining to advance to the Round of 12. And let’s just say the internet was not here for it.

AD

NASCAR fans rally behind sacking Alex Bowman’s pit crew

The sentiment from the stands and screen was unmistakable. Disappointment turned to outright fury. One fan’s words encapsulated the collective angst perfectly: “Unacceptable. A+ organization making pity mistakes. It’s not Rick Ware dammit. Absolute joke.” And underlying it all was the lingering disbelief at how far Alex Bowman had fallen from grace. One fan noted, “Remember, fans were about to riot because he deserved a playoff spot more than SVG and Dillion because ‘consistency.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alex Bowman earned a reputation in the past for smooth, reliable performance. As early as 2020, he emphasized the importance of being consistent. That consistency translated into solid finishes in 2021, and a playoff run culminated in a top-six points finish. Fast forward to 2025, and he still remained consistent; even though he is winless, a handful of consistent top-five and top-10 finishes landed him in the playoff standings. But this playoff stretch has flipped that script.

Another added the simplest, yet most dramatic verdict, saying, “Just fire that whole pit crew.” The frustration reached structural critique, saying, “Fire that entire crew. Can’t have it back-to-back weeks. Can’t have a crew chief who has poor setups.” Some even questioned Bowman’s future at HMS, boldly asking, “Who drives the 48 next year?” And now, as Bowman heads to Bristol, all eyes will be on the HMS driver, where his fate and future in the playoffs hang by a thread.